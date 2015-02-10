The Los Angeles Philharmonic through the years

Esa-Pekka Salonen bows after his final performance as music director for the L.A. Philharmonic. (Gary Friedman / Los Angeles Times)

Conductor Esa-Pekka Salonen says goodbye with Stravinsky's "Oedipus Rex" and "Symphony of Psalms."

Salonen, applauded for more than 10 minutes at his last concert, is largely credited with turning the L.A. Philharmonic into a world-class orchestra. “I … wanted to create a modern concept for an institution that was already on a very high level," he explained, a year after the announcement of his leave. “I finally understood that what I have to do is create an identity for the orchestra that is typical of this place and time.”

Salonen, who became principal conductor of the Philharmonia Orchestra in London, was also named the orchestra’s first conductor laureate.