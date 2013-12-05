The life of Nelson Mandela

Congregants sing as they pray for Mandela during Sunday service at Regina Mundi church in Soweto township. (Dai Kurokawa / EPA / June 23, 2013)

Nelson Mandela’s health is now in critical condition. The office of President Jacob Zuma said in a statement that he had visited the 94-year-old anti-apartheid leader at a hospital Sunday evening and was informed by the medical team that Mandela’s condition had become critical in the past 24 hours.

“The doctors are doing everything possible to get his condition to improve and are ensuring that Madiba is well-looked after and is comfortable. He is in good hands,” Zuma said in the statement, using Mandela’s clan name.