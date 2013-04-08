The life of Margaret Thatcher
Regarded by many as the country’s most important peacetime leader of the 20th century, Margaret Thatcher transformed Britain with a conservative free-market revolution. The ‘Iron Lady’ was known as much for her formidable persona as her polarizing policies. Below is a timeline of her remarkable life:
Full obituary | Photos of Britain’s ‘Iron Lady’ | Notable deaths of 2013
Sources: Times research, Historic World Leaders (1994), Associated Press
Credits: Emily Alpert, Carol Williams, Evan Wagstaff, TimelineSetter