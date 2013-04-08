The life of Margaret Thatcher

By Los Angeles Times Staff

Regarded by many as the country’s most important peacetime leader of the 20th century, Margaret Thatcher transformed Britain with a conservative free-market revolution. The ‘Iron Lady’ was known as much for her formidable persona as her polarizing policies. Below is a timeline of her remarkable life:

Full obituary | Photos of Britain’s ‘Iron Lady’ | Notable deaths of 2013

A plaque is displayed on the wall of the birthplace and childhood home of former British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher.
A plaque is displayed on the wall of the birthplace and childhood home of former British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher. (Getty Images)

Born Margaret Roberts in Grantham, central England.

June, 1947

Graduates from Oxford with a chemistry degree.

Marries Denis Thatcher, a wealthy oil executive.

Gives birth to twins, Mark and Carol.

Elected to Parliament.

Becomes education secretary.

British Conservative Party leader Margaret Thatcher, then 49, posing in the kitchen of her Chelsea home in London following her election at the head of the Tory.
British Conservative Party leader Margaret Thatcher, then 49, posing in the kitchen of her Chelsea home in London following her election at the head of the Tory. (AFP/Getty Image)

Elected leader of the Conservative Party.

Margaret Thatcher waving as she arrives to take office at 10 Downing Street in London.
Margaret Thatcher waving as she arrives to take office at 10 Downing Street in London. (AFP/Getty Images)

Wins national elections, becomes prime minister.

Chairs War Cabinet, authorizing a naval force to retake the Falkland Islands after an Argentine invasion.

Margaret Thatcher tours the Falkland Islands in 1983.
Margaret Thatcher tours the Falkland Islands in 1983. (AFP/Getty Images)

Argentina surrenders at the Falklands Islands, contributing to Thatcher’s reelection.

Wins second term.

Cabinet unanimously supports her resistance to sanctions against South Africa.

Wins third term.

Becomes Britain’s longest continuously serving prime minister of 20th century.

Announces resignation after party revolt.

John Major succeeds her as prime minister.

Becomes Baroness Thatcher of Kesteven, a member of the unelected House of Lords with a lifetime title.

Ends public speaking after suffering a series of small strokes.

Her husband, Sir Denis Thatcher, dies.

A portrait of former Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher is left next to floral tributes outside her residence in London.
A portrait of former Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher is left next to floral tributes outside her residence in London. (Getty Images)

Dies of stroke.

Sources: Times research, Historic World Leaders (1994), Associated Press

Credits: Emily Alpert, Carol Williams, Evan Wagstaff, TimelineSetter