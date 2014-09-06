A history of California’s missions

The Chumash revolt at missions Santa Inés in Solvang, La Purisima and Santa Barbara. Unlike previous attacks on missions launched by Indians living elsewhere, this attack comes from neophytes within the mission. The Chumash capture La Purisima and hold it for four weeks until Spanish reinforcements from Monterey retake the mission. About 20 Chumash, four innocent travelers and one soldier die in the fighting. Afterward, the Spanish execute seven Chumash.