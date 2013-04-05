MOCA in flux

MOCA (Nick Ut / AP)

MOCA announces that the campaign to raise its endowment to $100 million has met its goal in less than 10 months. The museum names 29 individuals, couples or foundations that have contributed, including 27 gifts from MOCA board members, or, in one case, a trustee’s parents. An unspecified number of anonymous gifts were also received. With pledges continuing to come in, the museum board lifts the goal to $150 million, setting no deadline for raising the additional $50 million. “There’s been this tremendous push by committed people who should commit and did commit,” says the MOCA board’s co-chair, Maria Bell. David Johnson, the other co-chair, says the museum now has “a sustainable financial future for the first time in its history.” Bell and Johnson served as co-chairs for more than five years, extending their final one-year term by 6 ½ months to help see the campaign through and provide stability during the as-yet unfinished search for a museum director to succeed Jeffrey Deitch. Because endowment principal is not supposed to be spent, with only the investment earnings to be funneled into operations, the impact on MOCA’s operating budgets will depend on how investment markets perform. An oft-used benchmark is to spend about 5% of an endowment fund’s value each year, hoping investment gains will be at least that large. Interim director Maria Seferian predicts that the endowment will yield more than a third of the museum’s annual operating funds, depending on market conditions.