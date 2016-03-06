The life of Nancy Reagan

Spotlighted in the “Names in the News” section of the Los Angeles Times — the first time she’s mentioned in the paper as Nancy Reagan — for finding “an old, old use for the futuristic colored-lighting arrangement in her dining room,” wrote Don Vann. Put people you like in pink light, Nancy suggested, but shine the amber spot on people you don’t — because it “ages them 20 years at the flick of a switch,” she said.

Ronald Reagan and Nancy pose with their month-old son, Ron Reagan, and their daughter Patti, 5 1/2, shown in June 1958 file photo.

