A member of the South Bay Open Carry movement conducts a neighborhood clean up in July 2010 while displaying unloaded firearms. Christina House, Los Angeles Times

Dec. 31, 2012

By Patrick McGreevy |

SACRAMENTO — In 2012, the governor and Legislature overhauled California’s public pension and workers’ compensation systems. They made it illegal to carry rifles openly in cities. They allowed certain illegal immigrants to obtain driver’s licenses and qualify for state college financial aid.

Voters made laws, too, approving Gov. Jerry Brown’s temporary quarter-cent hike in the sales tax, among other measures, in a bid to help resolve California’s dire fiscal situation.

In all, more than 750 new laws take effect Jan.1.

Controversy surrounded the bid to permit perhaps hundreds of thousands of young illegal immigrants to qualify for state driver’s licenses. The new law applies to those given a work permit as part of an Obama administration program that suspends deportation for many people who arrived illegally as children.

Also contentious was the Dream Act, approved in 2011 but taking effect today, allowing students in the country illegally to receive taxpayer-financed aid to attend universities and colleges. The California Student Aid Commission expects about 20,000 people to apply for such assistance,said executive director Diana Fuentes-Michel.

The ban on openly carrying unloaded rifles and shotguns in public in urban areas was largely a response to gun owners taking long guns into their neighborhood coffee shops and parks as a demonstration of their 2nd Amendment rights.

Gun owners said the ban would infringe on their right to carry arms. But it passed with the backing of LAPD Chief Charlie Beck and L.A. County Sheriff Lee Baca.

The courts have been enlisted in a dispute over a new law prohibiting the practice of “conversion therapy” on minors in an effort to change their sexual orientation from gay to straight. Judges have disagreed over its merits, but a federal appeals court has blocked the law from taking effect.

New public pension rules are aimed at saving the two largest retirement systems $78 billion over the next 30 years. Public employees hired after Jan. 1 will have to wait longer to retire — up to age 67 for maximum benefits for many workers — and there will be new limits on how much pay they can collect.

New laws take effect in many other areas as well: