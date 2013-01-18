Super Bowl history: A timeline of the NFL’s championship game

Jan. 15, 1967 Super Bowl 1 Kansas City Chiefs 10 Green Bay Packers 35 Location: Los Angeles, Calif. MVP: Bart Starr, quarterback Halftime show: University of Arizona and Grambling State bands That's interesting: Each Packers player received a $15,000 bonus for winning. Chiefs players hauled in $7,500 for losing. A one-minute commercial spot cost between $75,000 to $85,000. The game appeared on CBS and NBC. Series record: 0 1 (Los Angeles Times)

Jan. 14, 1968 Super Bowl 2 Green Bay Packers 33 Oakland Raiders 14 Location: Miami, Fla. MVP: Bart Starr, quarterback Halftime show: Grambling State University Marching Band Lombardi’s last: The Packers thawed out from the infamous NFL championship game "Ice Bowl" in time to send their famous coach into retirement with one last super win. Series record: 0 2 (Associated Press)

Jan. 12, 1969 Super Bowl 3 New York Jets 16 Baltimore Colts 7 Location: Miami, Fla. MVP: Joe Namath, quarterback Halftime show: Florida A&M University A super first: Super Bowl III was the first time it was referred to as the “Super Bowl.” The Colts were heavily favored, but “Broadway Joe” pulled off a monumental upset. Series record: 1 2 (Associated Press)

Jan. 11, 1970 Super Bowl 4 Minnesota Vikings 7 Kansas City Chiefs 23 Location: New Orleans, La. MVP: Len Dawson, quarterback Halftime show: Carol Channing, Southern University Marching Band Gambling scandal: The big story of Super Bowl week didn’t happen on the field but off it. It involved the swirling rumors that the Chiefs’ quarterback was mentioned in a federal investigation into sports gambling. Series record: 2 2 (Associated Press)

Jan. 17, 1971 Super Bowl 5 Baltimore Colts 16 Dallas Cowboys 13 Location: Miami, Fla. MVP: Chuck Howley, linebacker Halftime show: Southeast Missouri State Marching Band, Up With People Just keep it: Howley, who had two interceptions in the game, is the only player to win the MVP award while playing for the losing team. However, the Cowboys linebacker refused the trophy. Series record: 3 2 (Associated Press)

Jan. 16, 1972 Super Bowl 6 Dallas Cowboys 24 Miami Dolphins 3 Location: New Orleans, La. MVP: Roger Staubach, quarterback Halftime show: Ella Fitzgerald, Carol Channing and Al Hirt Ditka: The Cowboys’ tight end caught the touchdown pass to put the game on ice. He then went on to win a Super Bowl as a head coach -- Tom Flores and Tony Dungy are the only others to win as players and coaches. Series record: 3 3 (Associated Press)

Jan. 14, 1973 Super Bowl 7 Miami Dolphins 14 Washington Redskins 7 Location: Los Angeles, Calif. MVP: Jake Scott, safety Halftime show: University of Michigan Marching Band, Woody Herman and Andy Williams A toast: The Dolphins finish with a perfect season. It’s believed that former players get together to propose a toast when there are no remaining unbeaten NFL teams -- the Dolphin haters toast Mark Henderson. Series record: 4 3 (Focus On Sport / Getty Images)

Jan. 13, 1974 Super Bowl 8 Minnesota Vikings 7 Miami Dolphins 24 Location: Houston, Texas MVP: Larry Csonka, running back Halftime show: University of Texas Marching Band and Miss Texas 1973 First and last: It was the first time and last time the footballs in the Super Bowl had stripes. It was also the last time the goal posts were at the front of the end zone, much to the chagrin of those making the football follies highlights. Series record: 5 3 (Associated Press)

Jan. 12, 1975 Super Bowl 9 Pittsburgh Steelers 16 Minnesota Vikings 6 Location: New Orleans, La. MVP: Franco Harris, running back Halftime show: Mercer Ellington & Grambling State marching band Seventh-inning stretch: Minnesota’s “Purple People Eaters” and Pittsburgh’s “Steel Curtain” were locked in a 2-0 pitching duel -- the lowest halftime score in Super Bowl history. The Vikes fumbled the second-half kickoff and it was over. Series record: 6 3 (Charlie Kelly / Associated Press)

Jan. 18, 1976 Super Bowl 10 Dallas Cowboys 17 Pittsburgh Steelers 21 Location: Miami, Fla. MVP: Lynn Swann, wide receiver Halftime show: Up with People No ugly duckling: Lynn Swann was expected to be a decoy after a vicious hit in the AFC championship game gave him a concussion and sent him to the hospital. Instead, the Steelers’ wide receiver caught four passes for 161 yards and a touchdown. Series record: 7 3 ( Associated Press)

Jan. 9, 1977 Super Bowl 11 Oakland Raiders 32 Minnesota Vikings 14 Location: Pasadena, Calif. MVP: Fred Biletnikoff, WR Halftime show: L.A. Unified All-City Band Oh-four: It was the fourth Super Bowl appearance for the Vikings and, like the three previous trips, it too ended in a loss. Minnesota hasn’t returned to the Super Bowl since -- which is probably a good thing for Vikings fans. Series record: 8 3 (Associated Press)

Jan. 15, 1978 Super Bowl 12 Dallas Cowboys 27 Denver Broncos 10 Location: New Orleans, La. co-MVP: Randy White, def. tackle; Harvey Martin, def. end Halftime show: Tyler band and drill team, Pete Fountain and Al Hirt Blame it on the elements: The Broncos had turned the ball over seven times -- three fumbles and four interceptions -- in the first half. Bad weather conditions? Nope. It was the first Super Bowl played indoors. Series record: 8 4 (Associated Press)

Jan. 21, 1979 Super Bowl 13 Pittsburgh Steelers 35 Dallas Cowboys 31 Location: Miami, Fla. MVP: Terry Bradshaw, quarterback Halftime show: Ken Hamilton, various Caribbean bands The pinnacle: Bradshaw capped his best season with an MVP performance -- 17-of-30 passing, 318 yards and four touchdowns. If this was the pinnacle of his career, the low point has to be his nudie scene in "Failure to Launch." Series record: 9 4 (Phil Sandlin / Associated Press)

Jan. 20, 1980 Super Bowl 14 Los Angeles Rams 19 Pittsburgh Steelers 31 Location: Pasadena, Calif. MVP: Terry Bradshaw, quarterback Halftime show: Up with People, Grambling State marching band Local connection: The Rams had a home-market advantage but the Rose Bowl wasn’t as kind as the L.A. Coliseum. Nonetheless, Angelenos turned out in record-setting fashion as 103,985 attended. Series record: 10 4 (Associated Press)

Jan. 25, 1981 Super Bowl 15 Oakland Raiders 27 Philadelphia Eagles 10 Location: New Orleans, La. MVP: Jim Plunkett, quarterback Halftime show: Southern University band and Helen O'Connell Wild winners: The Raiders, after a failed attempt in the offseason to move from Oakland to Los Angeles, stuck it to the league by becoming the first wild-card team to win the Super Bowl. Series record: 11 4 (Sylvia Allen / NFL)

Jan. 24, 1982 Super Bowl 16 San Francisco 49ers 26 Cincinnati Bengals 21 Location: Pontiac, Mich. MVP: Joe Montana, quarterback Halftime show: Up with People The Catch, Part II: During the NFC championship game, “The Catch” by Dwight Clark led the Niners to the Super Bowl. During the Super Bowl, Clark recovered a Cincinnati onside kick attempt to seal the deal. Series record: 11 5 (Associated Press )

Jan. 30, 1983 Super Bowl 17 Miami Dolphins 17 Washington Redskins 27 Location: Pasadena, Calif. MVP: John Riggins, running back Halftime show: L.A. Super Drill Team Tourney time: A strike-shortened season produced the first and only 16-team “Super Bowl Tournament.” The Cleveland Browns and Detroit Lions made the playoffs with losing records (4-5). Series record: 11 6 (Associated Press )

Jan. 22, 1984 Super Bowl 18 Washington Redskins 9 Los Angeles Raiders 38 Location: Tampa, Fla. MVP: Marcus Allen, running back Halftime show: Florida and Florida State University marching bands Upset alert: The Redskins came in as defending Super Bowl champions and were favored by three. However, the Los Angeles Raiders -- three years after winning the Super Bowl as the Oakland Raiders -- brought the first and only Super Bowl title to L.A. Series record: 12 6 (Gary Friedman / Los Angeles Times)

Jan. 20, 1985 Super Bowl 19 Miami Dolphins 16 San Francisco 49ers 38 Location: Palo Alto, Calif. MVP: Joe Montana, quarterback Halftime show: Tops In Blue Two coins: Ronald Reagan, who was inaugurated for a second term the same day, was the first sitting president to participate in the coin toss. And speaking of coins, a 30-second commercial exceeded the half-million-dollar mark for the first time. Series record: 12 7 (Associated Press)

Jan. 26, 1986 Super Bowl 20 Chicago Bears 46 New England Patriots 10 Location: New Orleans, La. MVP: Richard Dent, def. end Halftime show: Up with People The Super Bowl Shuffle: William “The Refrigerator” Perry became the heaviest man to score a touchdown in the Super Bowl. He didn’t perform a touchdown dance but the big man can move (see the Grammy nominated Super Bowl Shuffle). Series record: 12 8 (Associated Press)

Jan. 25, 1987 Super Bowl 21 Denver Broncos 20 New York Giants 39 Location: Pasadena, Calif. MVP: Phil Simms, quarterback Halftime show: George Burns and Mickey Rooney The Gatorade shower: Though there is debate on who gave the first Gatorade shower, there is no debate on when it became famous: Super Bowl XXI. The Giants doused fiery coach Bill Parcells after winning and a tradition was born. Series record: 12 9 (Amy Sancetta / Associated Press)

Jan. 31, 1988 Super Bowl 22 Washington Redskins 42 Denver Broncos 10 Location: San Diego, Calif. MVP: Doug Williams, quarterback Halftime show: Chubby Checker and The Rockettes, San Diego State and USC marching bands Shell shocked: Doug Williams became the first African-American QB to play in the Super Bowl -- and did he ever play. Denver took an early 10-0 lead, but Williams' four second -touchdowns bombed the Broncos. Series record: 12 10 (Elise Amendola / Associated Press)

Jan. 22, 1989 Super Bowl 23 Cincinnati Bengals 16 San Francisco 49ers 20 Location: Miami, Fla. MVP: Jerry Rice, wide receiver Halftime show: Elvis Presto and South Florida-area dancers “Joe Cool”: With 34 seconds left on the clock, Joe Montana capped off a 92-yard drive with a touchdown pass to John Taylor. Missing from the Super Bowl was the dance that took the world by storm; the "Ickey Shuffle." Series record: 12 11 (Lennox McLendon / Associated Press)

Jan. 28, 1990 Super Bowl 24 San Francisco 49ers 55 Denver Broncos 10 Location: New Orleans, La. MVP: Joe Montana, quarterback Halftime show: Pete Fountain, Doug Kershaw and Irma Thomas Snoozefest: With the drubbing by the Niners, the Broncos tied the Vikings for the dubious distinction of having the most appearances without a win. Super Bowl XXIV had the lowest TV ratings since Super Bowl III. Series record: 12 12 (Rick Stewart / Allsport)

Jan. 27, 1991 Super Bowl 25 Buffalo Bills 19 New York Giants 20 Location: Tampa, Fla. MVP: Ottis Anderson, running back Halftime show: New Kids on the Block, Disney characters Wide right: Do Buffalo Bills fans ever wonder what it would have been like if Scott Norwood had split the uprights on the potential game-winning field goal? Would a win in Super Bowl XXV change the outcomes of Super Bowls XXVI, XXVII and XXVIII? Series record: 12 13 (Bill Haber / Associated Press)

Jan. 26, 1992 Super Bowl 26 Washington Redskins 37 Buffalo Bills 24 Location: Minneapolis, Minn. MVP: Mark Rypien, quarterback Halftime show: Gloria Estefan with Olympic Figure skaters Brian Boitano and Dorothy Hamill Can we get a redo?: Linebacker Matt Millen became the first player to win a Super Bowl with three different teams. Later, he became the general manager of the Detroit Lions and helped destroy the organization. Series record: 12 14 (Chris O'Meara / Associated Press)

Jan. 31, 1993 Super Bowl 27 Buffalo Bills 17 Dallas Cowboys 52 Location: Pasadena, Calif. MVP: Troy Aikman, quarterback Halftime show: Michael Jackson It’s you again: The best thing about Super Bowl XXVII was Michael Jackson's performance at half. The worst? The Bills offense. The Cowboys forced a record nine turnovers -- five fumbles and four interceptions. Series record: 12 15 (Douglas C. Pizac / Associated Press)

Jan. 30, 1994 Super Bowl 28 Dallas Cowboys 30 Buffalo Bills 13 Location: Atlanta, Ga. MVP: Emmitt Smith, running back Halftime show: Clint Black, Tanya Tucker, Travis Tritt, The Judds Same teams, same result: The Bills made an unprecedented fourth consecutive trip to the Super Bowl. Unfortunately for Bills fans, the result was the same. When Cowboys coach Jimmy Johnson was asked if he felt bad, he responded, “No.” Series record: 12 16 (Steve Dykes / Los Angeles Times)

Jan. 29, 1995 Super Bowl 29 San Diego Chargers 26 San Francisco 49ers 49 Location: Miami, Fla. MVP: Steve Young, quarterback Halftime show: Patti Labelle, Teddy Pendergrass, Tony Bennett, Miami Sound Machine No Montana, no problem: Steve Young set a record for touchdown passes in a Super Bowl with six. Super Bowl XXIX also marked the first time a 30-second ad spot exceeded the $1-million mark. Series record: 12 17 (Paul Morse / Los Angeles Times)

Jan. 28, 1996 Super Bowl 30 Dallas Cowboys 27 Pittsburgh Steelers 17 Location: Tempe, Ariz. MVP: Larry Brown, cornerback Halftime show: Diana Ross Nostradamus: As predicted six years earlier on an episode of “Quantum Leap,” the Steelers were in Super Bowl XXX and trailing by three. Yes, creepy. The Steelers perfect Super Bowl record (4-0) vanished faster than Scott Bakula as the Cowboys held on for the win. Series record: 12 18 (Hans Deryk / Associated Press)

Jan. 26, 1997 Super Bowl 31 New England Patriots 21 Green Bay Packers 35 Location: New Orleans, La. MVP: Desmond Howard, returner Halftime show: The Blues Brothers, ZZ Top, James Brown Elite group: Desmond Howard became the first special teams player to win the MVP and the fourth to win both an MVP and a Heisman Trophy, joining Roger Staubach, Jim Plunkett and Marcus Allen. Series record: 12 19 (Alex Gallardo / Los Angeles Times)

Jan. 25, 1998 Super Bowl 32 Green Bay Packers 24 Denver Broncos 31 Location: San Diego, Calif. MVP: Terrell Davis, running back Halftime show: Boyz II Men, Smokey Robinson, Martha Reeves, The Temptations, Queen Latifah Off the schneid: The Broncos, with the win, separated themselves from the Vikings and Bills -- four appearances without a win -- and snapped a 13-game Super Bowl losing streak for AFC teams. Series record: 13 19 (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)

Jan. 31, 1999 Super Bowl 33 Denver Broncos 34 Atlanta Falcons 19 Location: Miami, Fla. MVP: John Elway, quarterback Halftime show: Chaka Khan, Gloria Estefan, Stevie Wonder, Big Bad Voodoo Daddy, Savion Glover, Kiss Out on top: John Elway, at the ripe old age of 38, won his final game on the Super Bowl stage. With the win, he became the oldest quarterback to win the Super Bowl. Series record: 14 19 (Paul Morse / Los Angeles Times)

Jan. 30, 2000 Super Bowl 34 St. Louis Rams 23 Tennessee Titans 16 Location: Atlanta, Ga. MVP: Kurt Warner, quarterback Halftime show: Phil Collins, Christina Aguilera, Enrique Iglesias, Toni Braxton and Edward James Olmos One yard: Warner, the grocery store stock boy turned Super Bowl MVP, completed his Cinderella story but not until the Titans' Kevin Dyson was stopped one yard short of the goal line as the clock expired. Series record: 14 20 (John Gaps III / Associated Press)

Jan. 28, 2001 Super Bowl 35 Baltimore Ravens 34 New York Giants 7 Location: Tampa, Fla. MVP: Ray Lewis, linebacker Halftime show: Aerosmith, 'N Sync, Britney Spears, Mary J. Blige, Nelly, Ben Stiller and Adam Sandler Stoppers: The Ravens, led by linebacker Ray Lewis, stormed through “Festivus” and into the Super Bowl where they forced all 16 possessions of the “Football Giants” to end in punts or turnovers. Series record: 15 20 (Doug Mills / Associated Press)

Feb. 3, 2002 Super Bowl 36 St. Louis Rams 17 New England Patriots 20 Location: New Orleans, La. MVP: Tom Brady, quarterback Halftime show: U2 Stock boy is back: Kurt Warner's return to the Super Bowl proved this Cinderella story had multiple chapters. However, the right arm of a sixth-round draft pick from Michigan and the right foot of Adam Vinatieri cut his quest for two titles short. Series record: 16 20 (Timothy A. Clary / Agence France-Presse)

Jan. 26, 2003 Super Bowl 37 Oakland Raiders 21 Tampa Bay Buccaneers 48 Location: San Diego, Calif. MVP: Dexter Jackson, safety Halftime show: Shania Twain, No Doubt, Sting Revenge: Before the season, Al Davis traded coach Jon Gruden to Tampa Bay. So, of course, both teams met in the Super Bowl. Gruden’s defense sacked Rich Gannon five times and returned three of five interceptions for touchdowns. Series record: 16 21 (Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)

Feb. 1, 2004 Super Bowl 38 Carolina Panthers 29 New England Patriots 32 Location: Houston, Texas MVP: Tom Brady, quarterback Halftime show: Janet Jackson, P. Diddy, Nelly, Kid Rock, and Justin Timberlake “Wardrobe malfunction”: Lost in the hubbub of Janet’s “you know” was a game that could go down as the best ever. Brady and Adam Vinatieri repeated their late-game heroics from Super Bowl XXXVI. Series record: 17 21 (Michael Conroy / Associated Press)

Feb. 6, 2005 Super Bowl 39 New England Patriots 24 Philadelphia Eagles 21 Location: Jacksonville, Fla. MVP: Deion Branch, wide receiver Halftime show: Paul McCartney Pukegate: Did Donovan McNabb throw up in the Eagles’ huddle? Who knows. But if he did toss his cookies, it's no doubt that Terrell Owens would have caught it. The boisterous receiver caught nine passes for 122 yards despite having two screws and a metal plate inserted in his ankle. The Eagles still fell short. Series record: 18 21 (Julie Jacobson / Associated Press)

Feb. 5, 2006 Super Bowl 40 Seattle Seahawks 10 Pittsburgh Steelers 21 Location: Detroit, Mich. MVP: Hines Ward, wide receiver Halftime show: The Rolling Stones Throw him under “The Bus”: Overshadowing Jerome Bettis' return to the Motor City was referee Bill Leavy’s blown calls. “I kicked two calls in the fourth quarter and I impacted the game, and as an official you never want to do that." Series record: 19 21 (Harry How / Getty Images)

Feb. 4, 2007 Super Bowl 41 Indianapolis Colts 29 Chicago Bears 17 Location: Miami, Fla. MVP: Peyton Manning, quarterback Halftime show: Prince, Florida A&M University marching band Look dad! MVP: Archie Manning's son Peyton made his Super Bowl debut and was selected MVP. It was the first title for the Manning family. Colts coach Tony Dungy became the first African American head coach to win a Super Bowl. Series record: 20 21 (Eliot J. Schechter / Getty Images)

Feb. 3, 2008 Super Bowl 42 New York Giants 17 New England Patriots 14 Location: Glendale, Ariz. MVP: Eli Manning, quarterback Halftime show: Tom Petty & the Heartbreakers Look dad! MVP too: Archie Manning's other son Eli followed in his brother's footsteps and led his team to victory while being chosen MVP. David Tyree’s amazing “helmet catch” helped the G-men give the Patriots their first loss of the season. The Dolphins toasted. Series record: 20 22 (Gene Puskar / Associated Press)

Feb. 1, 2009 Super Bowl 43 Pittsburgh Steelers 27 Arizona Cardinals 23 Location: Tampa, Fla. MVP: Santonio Holmes, wide receiver Halftime show: Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band Stock boy again: Overshadowing the resurgence of Kurt Warner were the Detroit Lions, who had the NFL world abuzz with their record-setting 0-16 season. The Steel­ers collected their sixth Super Bowl title. Series record: 21 22 (Matt Slocum / Associated Press)

Feb. 7, 2010 Super Bowl 44 New Orleans Saints 31 Indianapolis Colts 17 Location: Miami Gardens, Fla. MVP: Drew Brees, quarterback Halftime show: The Who Sports reflect life: As New Orleans post-Katrina efforts continued, its football team was on the fast track to relevance making its first trip to the Super Bowl. Drew Brees, unceremoniously dispatched from San Diego, provided an iconic snapshot amid a confetti shower. Series record: 21 23 (Al Diaz / McClatchy-Tribune)

Feb. 6, 2011 Super Bowl 45 Green Bay Packers 31 Pittsburgh Steelers 25 Location: North Texas, Texas MVP: Aaron Rodgers, quarterback Halftime show: The Black Eyed Peas, Usher, Slash Brett Favre who?: Three seasons after the Pack parted ways with Favre, Aaron Rodgers led the dominant team to a Super Bowl victory. Green Bay never trailed by more than seven points all season. Series record: 21 24 (Paul Sancya / Associated Press)

Feb. 5, 2012 Super Bowl 46 New York Giants 21 New England Patriots 17 Location: Indianapolis, Ind. MVP: Eli Manning, quarterback Halftime show: Madonna, LMFAO, Cirque du Soleil, Nicki Minaj, M.I.A., Cee Lo Green and several drum lines Bragging rights: Peyton’s little brother played spoiler once again with a perfectly executed two-minute drive that, no doubt, gave Eli bragging rights at family gatherings when discussing Super Bowl wins: Archie 0, Peyton 1, Eli 2. Series record: 21 25 (Larry W. Smith / EPA)