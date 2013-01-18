Super Bowl history: A timeline of the NFL’s championship game

Jan. 15, 1967
Super Bowl 1
Kansas City Chiefs 10
Green Bay Packers 35
Location: Los Angeles, Calif.
MVP: Bart Starr, quarterback
Halftime show: University of Arizona and Grambling State bands
That's interesting: Each Packers player received a $15,000 bonus for winning. Chiefs players hauled in $7,500 for losing. A one-minute commercial spot cost between $75,000 to $85,000. The game appeared on CBS and NBC.
Jan. 14, 1968
Super Bowl 2
Green Bay Packers 33
Oakland Raiders 14
Location: Miami, Fla.
MVP: Bart Starr, quarterback
Halftime show: Grambling State University Marching Band
Lombardi’s last: The Packers thawed out from the infamous NFL championship game "Ice Bowl" in time to send their famous coach into retirement with one last super win.
Jan. 12, 1969
Super Bowl 3
New York Jets 16
Baltimore Colts 7
Location: Miami, Fla.
MVP: Joe Namath, quarterback
Halftime show: Florida A&M University
A super first: Super Bowl III was the first time it was referred to as the “Super Bowl.” The Colts were heavily favored, but “Broadway Joe” pulled off a monumental upset.
Jan. 11, 1970
Super Bowl 4
Minnesota Vikings 7
Kansas City Chiefs 23
Location: New Orleans, La.
MVP: Len Dawson, quarterback
Halftime show: Carol Channing, Southern University Marching Band
Gambling scandal: The big story of Super Bowl week didn’t happen on the field but off it. It involved the swirling rumors that the Chiefs’ quarterback was mentioned in a federal investigation into sports gambling.
Jan. 17, 1971
Super Bowl 5
Baltimore Colts 16
Dallas Cowboys 13
Location: Miami, Fla.
MVP: Chuck Howley, linebacker
Halftime show: Southeast Missouri State Marching Band, Up With People
Just keep it: Howley, who had two interceptions in the game, is the only player to win the MVP award while playing for the losing team. However, the Cowboys linebacker refused the trophy.
Jan. 16, 1972
Super Bowl 6
Dallas Cowboys 24
Miami Dolphins 3
Location: New Orleans, La.
MVP: Roger Staubach, quarterback
Halftime show: Ella Fitzgerald, Carol Channing and Al Hirt
Ditka: The Cowboys’ tight end caught the touchdown pass to put the game on ice. He then went on to win a Super Bowl as a head coach -- Tom Flores and Tony Dungy are the only others to win as players and coaches.
Jan. 14, 1973
Super Bowl 7
Miami Dolphins 14
Washington Redskins 7
Location: Los Angeles, Calif.
MVP: Jake Scott, safety
Halftime show: University of Michigan Marching Band, Woody Herman and Andy Williams
A toast: The Dolphins finish with a perfect season. It’s believed that former players get together to propose a toast when there are no remaining unbeaten NFL teams -- the Dolphin haters toast Mark Henderson.
Jan. 13, 1974
Super Bowl 8
Minnesota Vikings 7
Miami Dolphins 24
Location: Houston, Texas
MVP: Larry Csonka, running back
Halftime show: University of Texas Marching Band and Miss Texas 1973
First and last: It was the first time and last time the footballs in the Super Bowl had stripes. It was also the last time the goal posts were at the front of the end zone, much to the chagrin of those making the football follies highlights.
Jan. 12, 1975
Super Bowl 9
Pittsburgh Steelers 16
Minnesota Vikings 6
Location: New Orleans, La.
MVP: Franco Harris, running back
Halftime show: Mercer Ellington & Grambling State marching band
Seventh-inning stretch: Minnesota’s “Purple People Eaters” and Pittsburgh’s “Steel Curtain” were locked in a 2-0 pitching duel -- the lowest halftime score in Super Bowl history. The Vikes fumbled the second-half kickoff and it was over.
Jan. 18, 1976
Super Bowl 10
Dallas Cowboys 17
Pittsburgh Steelers 21
Location: Miami, Fla.
MVP: Lynn Swann, wide receiver
Halftime show: Up with People
No ugly duckling: Lynn Swann was expected to be a decoy after a vicious hit in the AFC championship game gave him a concussion and sent him to the hospital. Instead, the Steelers’ wide receiver caught four passes for 161 yards and a touchdown.
Jan. 9, 1977
Super Bowl 11
Oakland Raiders 32
Minnesota Vikings 14
Location: Pasadena, Calif.
MVP: Fred Biletnikoff, WR
Halftime show: L.A. Unified All-City Band
Oh-four: It was the fourth Super Bowl appearance for the Vikings and, like the three previous trips, it too ended in a loss. Minnesota hasn’t returned to the Super Bowl since -- which is probably a good thing for Vikings fans.
Jan. 15, 1978
Super Bowl 12
Dallas Cowboys 27
Denver Broncos 10
Location: New Orleans, La.
co-MVP: Randy White, def. tackle; Harvey Martin, def. end
Halftime show: Tyler band and drill team, Pete Fountain and Al Hirt
Blame it on the elements: The Broncos had turned the ball over seven times -- three fumbles and four interceptions -- in the first half. Bad weather conditions? Nope. It was the first Super Bowl played indoors.
Jan. 21, 1979
Super Bowl 13
Pittsburgh Steelers 35
Dallas Cowboys 31
Location: Miami, Fla.
MVP: Terry Bradshaw, quarterback
Halftime show: Ken Hamilton, various Caribbean bands
The pinnacle: Bradshaw capped his best season with an MVP performance -- 17-of-30 passing, 318 yards and four touchdowns. If this was the pinnacle of his career, the low point has to be his nudie scene in "Failure to Launch."
Jan. 20, 1980
Super Bowl 14
Los Angeles Rams 19
Pittsburgh Steelers 31
Location: Pasadena, Calif.
MVP: Terry Bradshaw, quarterback
Halftime show: Up with People, Grambling State marching band
Local connection: The Rams had a home-market advantage but the Rose Bowl wasn’t as kind as the L.A. Coliseum. Nonetheless, Angelenos turned out in record-setting fashion as 103,985 attended.
Jan. 25, 1981
Super Bowl 15
Oakland Raiders 27
Philadelphia Eagles 10
Location: New Orleans, La.
MVP: Jim Plunkett, quarterback
Halftime show: Southern University band and Helen O'Connell
Wild winners: The Raiders, after a failed attempt in the offseason to move from Oakland to Los Angeles, stuck it to the league by becoming the first wild-card team to win the Super Bowl.
Jan. 24, 1982
Super Bowl 16
San Francisco 49ers 26
Cincinnati Bengals 21
Location: Pontiac, Mich.
MVP: Joe Montana, quarterback
Halftime show: Up with People
The Catch, Part II: During the NFC championship game, “The Catch” by Dwight Clark led the Niners to the Super Bowl. During the Super Bowl, Clark recovered a Cincinnati onside kick attempt to seal the deal.
Jan. 30, 1983
Super Bowl 17
Miami Dolphins 17
Washington Redskins 27
Location: Pasadena, Calif.
MVP: John Riggins, running back
Halftime show: L.A. Super Drill Team
Tourney time: A strike-shortened season produced the first and only 16-team “Super Bowl Tournament.” The Cleveland Browns and Detroit Lions made the playoffs with losing records (4-5).
Jan. 22, 1984
Super Bowl 18
Washington Redskins 9
Los Angeles Raiders 38
Location: Tampa, Fla.
MVP: Marcus Allen, running back
Halftime show: Florida and Florida State University marching bands
Upset alert: The Redskins came in as defending Super Bowl champions and were favored by three. However, the Los Angeles Raiders -- three years after winning the Super Bowl as the Oakland Raiders -- brought the first and only Super Bowl title to L.A.
Jan. 20, 1985
Super Bowl 19
Miami Dolphins 16
San Francisco 49ers 38
Location: Palo Alto, Calif.
MVP: Joe Montana, quarterback
Halftime show: Tops In Blue
Two coins: Ronald Reagan, who was inaugurated for a second term the same day, was the first sitting president to participate in the coin toss. And speaking of coins, a 30-second commercial exceeded the half-million-dollar mark for the first time.
Jan. 26, 1986
Super Bowl 20
Chicago Bears 46
New England Patriots 10
Location: New Orleans, La.
MVP: Richard Dent, def. end
Halftime show: Up with People
The Super Bowl Shuffle: William “The Refrigerator” Perry became the heaviest man to score a touchdown in the Super Bowl. He didn’t perform a touchdown dance but the big man can move ( see the Grammy nominated Super Bowl Shuffle).
Jan. 25, 1987
Super Bowl 21
Denver Broncos 20
New York Giants 39
Location: Pasadena, Calif.
MVP: Phil Simms, quarterback
Halftime show: George Burns and Mickey Rooney
The Gatorade shower: Though there is debate on who gave the first Gatorade shower, there is no debate on when it became famous: Super Bowl XXI. The Giants doused fiery coach Bill Parcells after winning and a tradition was born.
Jan. 31, 1988
Super Bowl 22
Washington Redskins 42
Denver Broncos 10
Location: San Diego, Calif.
MVP: Doug Williams, quarterback
Halftime show: Chubby Checker and The Rockettes, San Diego State and USC marching bands
Shell shocked: Doug Williams became the first African-American QB to play in the Super Bowl -- and did he ever play. Denver took an early 10-0 lead, but Williams' four second -touchdowns bombed the Broncos.
Jan. 22, 1989
Super Bowl 23
Cincinnati Bengals 16
San Francisco 49ers 20
Location: Miami, Fla.
MVP: Jerry Rice, wide receiver
Halftime show: Elvis Presto and South Florida-area dancers
“Joe Cool”: With 34 seconds left on the clock, Joe Montana capped off a 92-yard drive with a touchdown pass to John Taylor. Missing from the Super Bowl was the dance that took the world by storm; the "Ickey Shuffle."
Jan. 28, 1990
Super Bowl 24
San Francisco 49ers 55
Denver Broncos 10
Location: New Orleans, La.
MVP: Joe Montana, quarterback
Halftime show: Pete Fountain, Doug Kershaw and Irma Thomas
Snoozefest: With the drubbing by the Niners, the Broncos tied the Vikings for the dubious distinction of having the most appearances without a win. Super Bowl XXIV had the lowest TV ratings since Super Bowl III.
Jan. 27, 1991
Super Bowl 25
Buffalo Bills 19
New York Giants 20
Location: Tampa, Fla.
MVP: Ottis Anderson, running back
Halftime show: New Kids on the Block, Disney characters
Wide right: Do Buffalo Bills fans ever wonder what it would have been like if Scott Norwood had split the uprights on the potential game-winning field goal? Would a win in Super Bowl XXV change the outcomes of Super Bowls XXVI, XXVII and XXVIII?
Jan. 26, 1992
Super Bowl 26
Washington Redskins 37
Buffalo Bills 24
Location: Minneapolis, Minn.
MVP: Mark Rypien, quarterback
Halftime show: Gloria Estefan with Olympic Figure skaters Brian Boitano and Dorothy Hamill
Can we get a redo?: Linebacker Matt Millen became the first player to win a Super Bowl with three different teams. Later, he became the general manager of the Detroit Lions and helped destroy the organization.
Jan. 31, 1993
Super Bowl 27
Buffalo Bills 17
Dallas Cowboys 52
Location: Pasadena, Calif.
MVP: Troy Aikman, quarterback
Halftime show: Michael Jackson
It’s you again: The best thing about Super Bowl XXVII was Michael Jackson's performance at half. The worst? The Bills offense. The Cowboys forced a record nine turnovers -- five fumbles and four interceptions.
Jan. 30, 1994
Super Bowl 28
Dallas Cowboys 30
Buffalo Bills 13
Location: Atlanta, Ga.
MVP: Emmitt Smith, running back
Halftime show: Clint Black, Tanya Tucker, Travis Tritt, The Judds
Same teams, same result: The Bills made an unprecedented fourth consecutive trip to the Super Bowl. Unfortunately for Bills fans, the result was the same. When Cowboys coach Jimmy Johnson was asked if he felt bad, he responded, “No.”
Jan. 29, 1995
Super Bowl 29
San Diego Chargers 26
San Francisco 49ers 49
Location: Miami, Fla.
MVP: Steve Young, quarterback
Halftime show: Patti Labelle, Teddy Pendergrass, Tony Bennett, Miami Sound Machine
No Montana, no problem: Steve Young set a record for touchdown passes in a Super Bowl with six. Super Bowl XXIX also marked the first time a 30-second ad spot exceeded the $1-million mark.
Jan. 28, 1996
Super Bowl 30
Dallas Cowboys 27
Pittsburgh Steelers 17
Location: Tempe, Ariz.
MVP: Larry Brown, cornerback
Halftime show: Diana Ross
Nostradamus: As predicted six years earlier on an episode of “Quantum Leap,” the Steelers were in Super Bowl XXX and trailing by three. Yes, creepy. The Steelers perfect Super Bowl record (4-0) vanished faster than Scott Bakula as the Cowboys held on for the win.
Jan. 26, 1997
Super Bowl 31
New England Patriots 21
Green Bay Packers 35
Location: New Orleans, La.
MVP: Desmond Howard, returner
Halftime show: The Blues Brothers, ZZ Top, James Brown
Elite group: Desmond Howard became the first special teams player to win the MVP and the fourth to win both an MVP and a Heisman Trophy, joining Roger Staubach, Jim Plunkett and Marcus Allen.
Jan. 25, 1998
Super Bowl 32
Green Bay Packers 24
Denver Broncos 31
Location: San Diego, Calif.
MVP: Terrell Davis, running back
Halftime show: Boyz II Men, Smokey Robinson, Martha Reeves, The Temptations, Queen Latifah
Off the schneid: The Broncos, with the win, separated themselves from the Vikings and Bills -- four appearances without a win -- and snapped a 13-game Super Bowl losing streak for AFC teams.
Jan. 31, 1999
Super Bowl 33
Denver Broncos 34
Atlanta Falcons 19
Location: Miami, Fla.
MVP: John Elway, quarterback
Halftime show: Chaka Khan, Gloria Estefan, Stevie Wonder, Big Bad Voodoo Daddy, Savion Glover, Kiss
Out on top: John Elway, at the ripe old age of 38, won his final game on the Super Bowl stage. With the win, he became the oldest quarterback to win the Super Bowl.
Jan. 30, 2000
Super Bowl 34
St. Louis Rams 23
Tennessee Titans 16
Location: Atlanta, Ga.
MVP: Kurt Warner, quarterback
Halftime show: Phil Collins, Christina Aguilera, Enrique Iglesias, Toni Braxton and Edward James Olmos
One yard: Warner, the grocery store stock boy turned Super Bowl MVP, completed his Cinderella story but not until the Titans' Kevin Dyson was stopped one yard short of the goal line as the clock expired.
Jan. 28, 2001
Super Bowl 35
Baltimore Ravens 34
New York Giants 7
Location: Tampa, Fla.
MVP: Ray Lewis, linebacker
Halftime show: Aerosmith, 'N Sync, Britney Spears, Mary J. Blige, Nelly, Ben Stiller and Adam Sandler
Stoppers: The Ravens, led by linebacker Ray Lewis, stormed through “Festivus” and into the Super Bowl where they forced all 16 possessions of the “Football Giants” to end in punts or turnovers.
Feb. 3, 2002
Super Bowl 36
St. Louis Rams 17
New England Patriots 20
Location: New Orleans, La.
MVP: Tom Brady, quarterback
Halftime show: U2
Stock boy is back: Kurt Warner's return to the Super Bowl proved this Cinderella story had multiple chapters. However, the right arm of a sixth-round draft pick from Michigan and the right foot of Adam Vinatieri cut his quest for two titles short.
Jan. 26, 2003
Super Bowl 37
Oakland Raiders 21
Tampa Bay Buccaneers 48
Location: San Diego, Calif.
MVP: Dexter Jackson, safety
Halftime show: Shania Twain, No Doubt, Sting
Revenge: Before the season, Al Davis traded coach Jon Gruden to Tampa Bay. So, of course, both teams met in the Super Bowl. Gruden’s defense sacked Rich Gannon five times and returned three of five interceptions for touchdowns.
Feb. 1, 2004
Super Bowl 38
Carolina Panthers 29
New England Patriots 32
Location: Houston, Texas
MVP: Tom Brady, quarterback
Halftime show: Janet Jackson, P. Diddy, Nelly, Kid Rock, and Justin Timberlake
“Wardrobe malfunction”: Lost in the hubbub of Janet’s “you know” was a game that could go down as the best ever. Brady and Adam Vinatieri repeated their late-game heroics from Super Bowl XXXVI.
Feb. 6, 2005
Super Bowl 39
New England Patriots 24
Philadelphia Eagles 21
Location: Jacksonville, Fla.
MVP: Deion Branch, wide receiver
Halftime show: Paul McCartney
Pukegate: Did Donovan McNabb throw up in the Eagles’ huddle? Who knows. But if he did toss his cookies, it's no doubt that Terrell Owens would have caught it. The boisterous receiver caught nine passes for 122 yards despite having two screws and a metal plate inserted in his ankle. The Eagles still fell short.
Feb. 5, 2006
Super Bowl 40
Seattle Seahawks 10
Pittsburgh Steelers 21
Location: Detroit, Mich.
MVP: Hines Ward, wide receiver
Halftime show: The Rolling Stones
Throw him under “The Bus”: Overshadowing Jerome Bettis' return to the Motor City was referee Bill Leavy’s blown calls. “I kicked two calls in the fourth quarter and I impacted the game, and as an official you never want to do that."
Feb. 4, 2007
Super Bowl 41
Indianapolis Colts 29
Chicago Bears 17
Location: Miami, Fla.
MVP: Peyton Manning, quarterback
Halftime show: Prince, Florida A&M University marching band
Look dad! MVP: Archie Manning's son Peyton made his Super Bowl debut and was selected MVP. It was the first title for the Manning family. Colts coach Tony Dungy became the first African American head coach to win a Super Bowl.
Feb. 3, 2008
Super Bowl 42
New York Giants 17
New England Patriots 14
Location: Glendale, Ariz.
MVP: Eli Manning, quarterback
Halftime show: Tom Petty & the Heartbreakers
Look dad! MVP too: Archie Manning's other son Eli followed in his brother's footsteps and led his team to victory while being chosen MVP. David Tyree’s amazing “helmet catch” helped the G-men give the Patriots their first loss of the season. The Dolphins toasted.
Feb. 1, 2009
Super Bowl 43
Pittsburgh Steelers 27
Arizona Cardinals 23
Location: Tampa, Fla.
MVP: Santonio Holmes, wide receiver
Halftime show: Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band
Stock boy again: Overshadowing the resurgence of Kurt Warner were the Detroit Lions, who had the NFL world abuzz with their record-setting 0-16 season. The Steelers collected their sixth Super Bowl title.
Feb. 7, 2010
Super Bowl 44
New Orleans Saints 31
Indianapolis Colts 17
Location: Miami Gardens, Fla.
MVP: Drew Brees, quarterback
Halftime show: The Who
Sports reflect life: As New Orleans post-Katrina efforts continued, its football team was on the fast track to relevance making its first trip to the Super Bowl. Drew Brees, unceremoniously dispatched from San Diego, provided an iconic snapshot amid a confetti shower.
Feb. 6, 2011
Super Bowl 45
Green Bay Packers 31
Pittsburgh Steelers 25
Location: North Texas, Texas
MVP: Aaron Rodgers, quarterback
Halftime show: The Black Eyed Peas, Usher, Slash
Brett Favre who?: Three seasons after the Pack parted ways with Favre, Aaron Rodgers led the dominant team to a Super Bowl victory. Green Bay never trailed by more than seven points all season.
Feb. 5, 2012
Super Bowl 46
New York Giants 21
New England Patriots 17
Location: Indianapolis, Ind.
MVP: Eli Manning, quarterback
Halftime show: Madonna, LMFAO, Cirque du Soleil, Nicki Minaj, M.I.A., Cee Lo Green and several drum lines
Bragging rights: Peyton’s little brother played spoiler once again with a perfectly executed two-minute drive that, no doubt, gave Eli bragging rights at family gatherings when discussing Super Bowl wins: Archie 0, Peyton 1, Eli 2.
Feb. 3, 2013
Super Bowl 47
Baltimore Ravens 34
San Francisco 49ers 31
Location: New Orleans, La.
MVP: Joe Flacco, quarterback
Halftime show: Beyonce
First, last, young, old: Ray Lewis gets his last ring as the Niners take their first Super Bowl loss. The older John Harbaugh outcoached his younger brother Jim in a game that was truly "lights out."
