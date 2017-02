Occupy L.A. social media coverage

Nov. 29, 2011

8:44 p.m. Twitter Rumors of a raid tonight - Live cam of intersection of 1st and Spring, from the @latimes building lat.ms/q40Ygo#occupyLA — Armand Emamdjomeh (@emamd) November 30, 2011

Nov. 29, 2011

9:08 p.m. Twitter A squad of LAPD just turned left on main street heading towards city hall #occupyLA — Armand Emamdjomeh (@emamd) November 30, 2011

Nov. 29, 2011

9:15 p.m. Twitter #occupyla has set up barriers at one of City Hall park's entrances. twitter.com/rljourno/statu… — Ricardo Lopez (@rljourno) November 30, 2011

Nov. 29, 2011

9:39 p.m. Twitter Chant right now "I will not move from the offices off my elected officials until I am ready" #occupyLA — Armand Emamdjomeh (@emamd) November 30, 2011

Nov. 29, 2011

9:57 p.m. Twitter Se entrance. Getting riled up. "it's going down" #occupylainstagr.am/p/WlbFi/ — Armand Emamdjomeh (@emamd) November 30, 2011

Nov. 29, 2011

9:59 p.m. Twitter Protesters linking arms. Singing "solidarity forever" #occupyLA — Armand Emamdjomeh (@emamd) November 30, 2011

Nov. 29, 2011

10:03 p.m. Twitter "peaceful revolution now!" #occupyLA helo with searchlight overhead. Occupies gathered around city hall steps. — Armand Emamdjomeh (@emamd) November 30, 2011

Nov. 29, 2011

10:42 p.m. Twitter Lone protester sits in the middle of 1st Street at Occupy L. A.twitpic.com/7lyjov — robert lopez (@LAJourno) November 30, 2011

Nov. 29, 2011

10:51 p.m. Twitter A sense of anticipation as protesters spill onto the street in front of LAPD headquarters and a police helicopter circles overhead — robert lopez (@LAJourno) November 30, 2011

Nov. 29, 2011

10:54 p.m. Twitter Police on first street at broadway #OccupyLA lots of them. — Armand Emamdjomeh (@emamd) November 30, 2011

Nov. 29, 2011

10:57 p.m. Twitter Scene in front of last tent. #OccupyLA yfrog.com/nuxmwynj — Armand Emamdjomeh (@emamd) November 30, 2011

Nov. 29, 2011

10:59 p.m. Twitter Police. Batons and tear gas. Protesters approachinmg. First and broadway #OccupyLA yfrog.com/kgddonxj — Armand Emamdjomeh (@emamd) November 30, 2011

Nov. 29, 2011

11:02 p.m. Twitter LAPD officer lined up with others facing off Occupy LA protesterstwitpic.com/7lyqnh — robert lopez (@LAJourno) November 30, 2011

Nov. 29, 2011

11:04 p.m. Twitter LAPD officers at staging area have boarded busses & are preparing to move in to @OccupyLA yfrog.com/gz3kaaxj — Kate Linthicum (@katelinthicum) November 30, 2011

Nov. 29, 2011

11:10 p.m. Twitter Group across street is chanting charge with a bugle. Butholding still on both sides. #OccupyLA yfrog.com/h2izookj — Armand Emamdjomeh (@emamd) November 30, 2011

Nov. 29, 2011

11:32 p.m. Twitter LAPD faces off with Occupy LA protesterstwitpic.com/7lz1a2 — robert lopez (@LAJourno) November 30, 2011

Nov. 29, 2011

11:37 p.m. Twitter Tense standoff underway as LAPD, protesters face off lat.ms/rPl5Nz #occupyla — Armand Emamdjomeh (@emamd) November 30, 2011

Nov. 30, 2011

12:08 a.m. Twitter Blocked off first and main. #occupyLA crowd chanting "we are peaceful" — Armand Emamdjomeh (@emamd) November 30, 2011

Nov. 30, 2011

12:14 a.m. Twitter Cops rushing in #occupyla — Alejandro Lazo (@AlejandroLazo) November 30, 2011

Nov. 30, 2011

12:15 a.m. Twitter Dogs barking #occupyLA crowd chanting "we are peaceful " — Armand Emamdjomeh (@emamd) November 30, 2011

Nov. 30, 2011

12:16 a.m. Twitter "Leave the area now!" twitter.com/rljourno/statu… — Ricardo Lopez (@rljourno) November 30, 2011

Nov. 30, 2011

12:17 a.m. Twitter Police swarm #occupyla, tents being torn down. Arrests being made — Shelby Grad/LA Times (@shelbygrad) November 30, 2011

Nov. 30, 2011

12:18 a.m. Twitter Here we go. Huge #LAPD presence as officers sweep into City Hall park. — Andrew Blankstein (@anblanx) November 30, 2011

Nov. 30, 2011

12:18 a.m. Twitter Protesters pulling back others tying to resist #occupyLA — Armand Emamdjomeh (@emamd) November 30, 2011

Nov. 30, 2011

12:19 a.m. Twitter A group of #lapd in ET style hazmat suits also moving in #occupyla — Rick Rojas (@RaR) November 30, 2011

Nov. 30, 2011

12:19 a.m. Twitter Tents are coming down on the SE side of the park. 'We are the 99 percent. ' #occupyla — Alejandro Lazo (@AlejandroLazo) November 30, 2011

Nov. 30, 2011

12:21 a.m. Twitter LAPD officers have occupied City Hall lawn and are lined up along Spring and 1st — robert lopez (@LAJourno) November 30, 2011

Nov. 30, 2011

12:24 a.m. Twitter Chants. "guns down!" #occupyla can't see If any guns are up.instagr.am/p/WmPfX/ — Armand Emamdjomeh (@emamd) November 30, 2011

Nov. 30, 2011

12:27 a.m. Twitter Police are all over the park. Taken over the steps. We are with a rowdy but peaceful group near the main mural. #occupyla — Alejandro Lazo (@AlejandroLazo) November 30, 2011

Nov. 30, 2011

12:30 a.m. Twitter Police slowly marching crowd back, isolating the camp #occupyLA — Armand Emamdjomeh (@emamd) November 30, 2011

Nov. 30, 2011

12:31 a.m. Twitter If you stay you will be arrested. You have five minutes to leave. -lapd #occupyLA countdown begins — Armand Emamdjomeh (@emamd) November 30, 2011

Nov. 30, 2011

12:34 a.m. Twitter Camp perimeter established. More lapd marching down spring #occupylainstagr.am/p/WmSQy/ — Armand Emamdjomeh (@emamd) November 30, 2011

Nov. 30, 2011

12:36 a.m. Twitter #lapd pio: declaration made, get on other side of police tape or you're subject to arrest. #occupyla #journalist #1stamendment — Rick Rojas (@RaR) November 30, 2011

Nov. 30, 2011

12:37 a.m. Twitter Unlawful assembly has been declared. Arrest or non-lethal action risked. #occupyla — Alejandro Lazo (@AlejandroLazo) November 30, 2011

Nov. 30, 2011

12:37 a.m. Twitter Hundreds of #LAPD police flooded into the park in the same manner from four corners simultaneously, a huge show of force at @OccupyLA — Kate Linthicum (@katelinthicum) November 30, 2011

Nov. 30, 2011

12:41 a.m. Twitter Appears #LAPD giving protesters brief interlude to clear out as 3rd announcement made declaring unlawful assembly#occupyLA — Andrew Blankstein (@anblanx) November 30, 2011

Nov. 30, 2011

12:41 a.m. Twitter Chief Beck jut walked down police line at #occupyLA — Armand Emamdjomeh (@emamd) November 30, 2011

Nov. 30, 2011

12:42 a.m. Twitter Beck was just on 1st and main. Met by shouts of "shame on beck." #occupyla — Alejandro Lazo (@AlejandroLazo) November 30, 2011

Nov. 30, 2011

12:45 a.m. Twitter "We're not just hippies," one protester told me as he rolled a joint. #occupyla — Rick Rojas (@RaR) November 30, 2011

Nov. 30, 2011

12:45 a.m. Twitter Any protesters who are being aggressive are being held back an calmed down by other protesters #occupyLA — Armand Emamdjomeh (@emamd) November 30, 2011

Nov. 30, 2011

12:46 a.m. Twitter Protester Sarah Mason, who decided to leave during dispersal orders, said: "There's no curfew on the first amendment." — Kate Linthicum (@katelinthicum) November 30, 2011

Nov. 30, 2011

12:50 a.m. Twitter Some cops are wearing what look to be hazmat suits. Cops prepared to have feces and urine thrown at them from some campers. #occupyLA — Ricardo Lopez (@rljourno) November 30, 2011

Nov. 30, 2011

12:53 a.m. Twitter Looks like they're dismantling tents in the camp. #occupyLA — Armand Emamdjomeh (@emamd) November 30, 2011

Nov. 30, 2011

12:54 a.m. Twitter On 1st and Main. Outside perimeter - getting pushed back slowly by police. #occupyla yfrog.com/kgnc1kjj — Alejandro Lazo (@AlejandroLazo) November 30, 2011

Nov. 30, 2011

12:54 a.m. Twitter Chants of 'this is what a police state looks like.' #occupyla — Alejandro Lazo (@AlejandroLazo) November 30, 2011

Nov. 30, 2011

12:55 a.m. Twitter On the front lines. #occupyla first and main.instagr.am/p/WmYd9/ — Armand Emamdjomeh (@emamd) November 30, 2011

Nov. 30, 2011

12:57 a.m. Twitter Officer tells LAT arrested being loaded onto a bus and that they will push some people out west along 1st. #occupyla — Alejandro Lazo (@AlejandroLazo) November 30, 2011

Nov. 30, 2011

1:00 a.m. Twitter 30 mins into the eviction, and it seems to be going smoothly (ie not violent)save for some arrests my colleagues are reporting. #occupyla — Ricardo Lopez (@rljourno) November 30, 2011

Nov. 30, 2011

1:00 a.m. Twitter Police are holding a crowd of probably 200+ or more at First and Main. Some are trying to engage police in political discussion. #occupyla — Alejandro Lazo (@AlejandroLazo) November 30, 2011

Nov. 30, 2011

1:01 a.m. Twitter "Thank you for a surgical way of removing a lawful assembly!" yells one Occupier sarcastically at row of LAPD officers. #occupyla — Ricardo Lopez (@rljourno) November 30, 2011

Nov. 30, 2011

1:01 a.m. Twitter Pretty peaceful crowd. Smell of marijuana wafts through the air. Police just holding ground. #occupyla — Alejandro Lazo (@AlejandroLazo) November 30, 2011

Nov. 30, 2011

1:07 a.m. Twitter La sheriff's bus just pulled across street from encampment #occupyLA — Amina Khan (@LAT_aminakhan) November 30, 2011

Nov. 30, 2011

1:11 a.m. Twitter Police are making their first arrests @OccupyLA for failure to disperse. Media who aren't in #LAPD pool are being told to leave. — Kate Linthicum (@katelinthicum) November 30, 2011

Nov. 30, 2011

1:15 a.m. Twitter LAPD carrying and arresting #occupyla protestor. twitter.com/rljourno/statu… — Ricardo Lopez (@rljourno) November 30, 2011

Nov. 30, 2011

1:15 a.m. Twitter They're also trying to get down 2 protesters atop a 3-story tree house built in a palm trees right outside of Mayor Villaraigosa's office. — Kate Linthicum (@katelinthicum) November 30, 2011

Nov. 30, 2011

1:22 a.m. Twitter Huge number of LAPD officers lined up on 1st and Spring, look like they might push people west #occupyla — robert lopez (@LAJourno) November 30, 2011

Nov. 30, 2011

1:24 a.m. Twitter Clergy were escorted in by #LAPD and tried to talk @OccupyLA protesters into peaceful resolution. They are now watching from city hall steps — Kate Linthicum (@katelinthicum) November 30, 2011

Nov. 30, 2011

1:25 a.m. Twitter #LAPD police are aiming w/ rubber bullets at @OccupyLA protesters who refuse to come down from tree. — Kate Linthicum (@katelinthicum) November 30, 2011

Nov. 30, 2011

1:43 a.m. Twitter #occupyLA eviction still not over but it's def quieter now. Virtually no chanting can be heard at 1st and Spring. Just helicopter whirring. — Ricardo Lopez (@rljourno) November 30, 2011

Nov. 30, 2011

1:47 a.m. Twitter NLG legal observer Serena Lin tells me police have been mostly restrained in their arrests. — Kate Linthicum (@katelinthicum) November 30, 2011

Nov. 30, 2011

1:48 a.m. Twitter But Lin said believes police moved too fast when they first rushed the park. She said she was hit in the back with a police baton. — Kate Linthicum (@katelinthicum) November 30, 2011

Nov. 30, 2011

1:55 a.m. Twitter LAPD just chased protesters west toward Hill along 1st. Several arrested. #occupyla — robert lopez (@LAJourno) November 30, 2011

Nov. 30, 2011

1:56 a.m. Twitter More #occupyla arrests at 1st and Broadway. twitter.com/rljourno/statu… — Ricardo Lopez (@rljourno) November 30, 2011

Nov. 30, 2011

2:22 a.m. Twitter Cherry picker from the #lapd bomb squad just cruised down first street #occupyla — Rick Rojas (@RaR) November 30, 2011

Nov. 30, 2011

2:25 a.m. Twitter There are still at least two dozen protesters w/ linked arms surrounding a tent on the plaza, and several other protesters up in trees. — Kate Linthicum (@katelinthicum) November 30, 2011

Nov. 30, 2011

2:36 a.m. Twitter Police just used a cherry picker to take three protesters out of a tree. Radio announcer nearby keeps saying: "It's like picking avocados." — Kate Linthicum (@katelinthicum) November 30, 2011

Nov. 30, 2011

2:47 a.m. Twitter Man being taken away by hazmat cops yells "solidarity" to media on first as he's carted off #occupyla — Rick Rojas (@RaR) November 30, 2011

Nov. 30, 2011

2:48 a.m. Twitter Cherry picking an #occupyla protester from a tree. twitter.com/rljourno/statu… — Ricardo Lopez (@rljourno) November 30, 2011

Nov. 30, 2011

2:58 a.m. Twitter La Placita Olvera, a church known as a sanctuary, has opened its doors to about 100 "evicted" @OccupyLAactivists, I'm told. — Kate Linthicum (@katelinthicum) November 30, 2011

Nov. 30, 2011

3:02 a.m. Twitter Last cluster of protesters chant "You're sexy, you're cute, take off your riot suit" to #LAPD #occupyLA Then chant at Mayor Villaraigosa — Andrew Blankstein (@anblanx) November 30, 2011

Nov. 30, 2011

3:21 a.m. Twitter The tents are mostly down & @LAPDChiefBeck and @villaraigosa are about to give a press conference here at @OccupyLA. — Kate Linthicum (@katelinthicum) November 30, 2011

Nov. 30, 2011

3:29 a.m. Twitter About 1400 officers and more than 200 arrests tonight at #occupyla. — Ricardo Lopez (@rljourno) November 30, 2011

Nov. 30, 2011

3:31 a.m. Twitter The Metro buses that brought #LAPD officers to City Hall and @OccupyLAare now leaving -- with officers on board. — Kate Linthicum (@katelinthicum) November 30, 2011

Nov. 30, 2011

4:03 a.m. Twitter Dispersal orders were given in Spanish and English along 1st Street before LAPD chased protesters west and made arrests. #occupyla — robert lopez (@LAJourno) November 30, 2011

Nov. 30, 2011

4:28 a.m. Twitter Police are pulling down the edifice of the last remaining tree house, but have not reached the @OccupyLA protesters barricaded inside. — Kate Linthicum (@katelinthicum) November 30, 2011

Nov. 30, 2011

4:36 a.m. Twitter Tree house tussle at @OccupyLAcontinues. Hearing the sound of shots as #LAPD tries to remove protesters, but they may b blanks or beanbags — Kate Linthicum (@katelinthicum) November 30, 2011

Nov. 30, 2011

4:50 a.m. Twitter A protester was just yanked out of the tree house at @OccupyLA and taken into custody. #LAPD confirms it was bean bags fired. — Kate Linthicum (@katelinthicum) November 30, 2011

Nov. 30, 2011

5:01 a.m. Twitter Last @OccupyLA protester arrested. Now #LAPD in hazmat suits are picking through the debris of what had been the largest remaining #ows camp — Kate Linthicum (@katelinthicum) November 30, 2011

Nov. 30, 2011

7:15 a.m. Twitter Round-up on the big night at #Occupy LA, where police avoided the fierce confrontations that marred Oakland latimesblogs.latimes.com/lanow/2011/11/… via @lanow — Kate Linthicum (@katelinthicum) November 30, 2011

Nov. 30, 2011

7:16 a.m. Twitter #OccupyLA protesters regroup at Olvera, try to figure out what’s next latimesblogs.latimes.com/lanow/2011/11/… via @lanow — Kate Linthicum (@katelinthicum) November 30, 2011

Nov. 30, 2011

7:22 a.m. Twitter Doing the math . . . 1,400 police officers deployed for about 500 #OccupyLA protesters. So police had a 3-to-1 advantage. — Kate Linthicum (@katelinthicum) November 30, 2011