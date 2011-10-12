Timeline

Occupy Wall Street

It star­ted as a catch­phrase and be­came a glob­al move­ment.

On Sept. 17, 2011, hun­dreds of pro­test­ers marched through the streets of Man­hat­tan and began an en­camp­ment in Zuc­cotti Park. Defined on its web­site as a “lead­er­less res­ist­ance move­ment,” Oc­cupy Wall Street has sparked sim­il­ar protests across the U.S. and in more than 82 coun­tries.

Mo­bil­ized by so­cial me­dia and in­spired by the Ar­ab Spring, the move­ment has con­fused re­port­ers, frus­trated politi­cians and garnered sup­port from not­able groups. Here’s how it un­fol­ded in New York, L.A. and else­where and how the “oc­cupy” theme con­tin­ues to af­fect Los Angeles and the rest of the world. Full cov­er­age »

Published: Jan. 2, 2012
Sources: Times research
Credits: Rosanna Xia, TimelineSetter
