Officer involved shootings

By Los Angeles Times Staff

A timeline of high-profile police shootings over the last year.

Ferguson, Mo.

Michael Brown, top left, is pictured with his father, Michael Sr.
Michael Brown, top left, is pictured with his father, Michael Sr. (Jeff Roberson / Associated Press)

Michael Brown, 18, is shot at least six times by Officer Darren Wilson. Brown was initially stopped by Wilson for walking in the street.

Los Angeles

A memorial to Ezell Ford Jr.
A memorial to Ezell Ford Jr. (Luis Sinco / Los Angeles Times)

Ezell Earl Ford, 25, is fatally shot by LAPD officers near West 65th Street and Broadway in Florence, a South Los Angeles neighborhood.

Cleveland, Ohio

A protester holds a poster of Tamir Rice during a rally in Cleveland, Ohio.
A protester holds a poster of Tamir Rice during a rally in Cleveland, Ohio. (David Maxwell / EPA)

Tamir Rice, a 12-year-old boy, is shot and killed by a rookie police officer. Tamir was playing with a toy gun at a park near his home.

Los Angeles

A crowd gathers in L.A.'s skid row for a memorial for Charly Leundeu Keunang, who was shot and killed by LAPD officers during a March 1 confrontation.
A crowd gathers in L.A.'s skid row for a memorial for Charly Leundeu Keunang, who was shot and killed by LAPD officers during a March 1 confrontation. (Marcus Yam / Los Angeles Times)

Police fatally shoot a homeless man on skid row. Initially identified by only his street name, “Africa,” the victim is later identified as Charly Leundeu Keunang, a 43-year-old Cameroonian national.

North Charleston, S.C.

Anthony Scott holds a photo of himself, center, and his brothers Walter, left, and Rodney.
Anthony Scott holds a photo of himself, center, and his brothers Walter, left, and Rodney. (Chuck Burton / Associated Press)

Officer Michael Slager fatally shoots Walter Scott, 50. Slager, 33, fires eight shots, and some of them hit Scott in the back. Scott was reportedly pulled over for a faulty brake light.

Sources: Times research

