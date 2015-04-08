Officer involved shootings
A timeline of high-profile police shootings over the last year.
Ferguson, Mo.
Michael Brown, 18, is shot at least six times by Officer Darren Wilson. Brown was initially stopped by Wilson for walking in the street.
Los Angeles
Ezell Earl Ford, 25, is fatally shot by LAPD officers near West 65th Street and Broadway in Florence, a South Los Angeles neighborhood.
Cleveland, Ohio
Tamir Rice, a 12-year-old boy, is shot and killed by a rookie police officer. Tamir was playing with a toy gun at a park near his home.
Los Angeles
Police fatally shoot a homeless man on skid row. Initially identified by only his street name, “Africa,” the victim is later identified as Charly Leundeu Keunang, a 43-year-old Cameroonian national.
North Charleston, S.C.
Officer Michael Slager fatally shoots Walter Scott, 50. Slager, 33, fires eight shots, and some of them hit Scott in the back. Scott was reportedly pulled over for a faulty brake light.
