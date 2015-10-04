Overrated/Underrated 2015: Adele, the Weeknd and our increasing inability to feel

If it’s a day that ends with a y, someone is speculating about what comes next for one of the last remaining heroes on “Game of Thrones,” a show that has come to resemble the NFL in that there is no off-season. The other day it was an HBO exec confirming that yes, all was as it appeared, which as any conspiracy fan knows is exactly what he’s supposed to say. Take a breath. The show, if nothing else, will come back and let us know.