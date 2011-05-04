Timeline The path to Osama bin Laden

By Los Angeles Times Staff

An Al Qaeda suspect who was subjected to harsh interrogation techniques at a secret CIA prison in early 2004 provided a clue, the nom de guerre of a mysterious courier, that ultimately proved crucial to finding Osama bin Laden, officials said. Here’s a look at some key steps along the way:

Sources: Times research

Credits: Megan Garvey, Ben Welsh, TimelineSetter