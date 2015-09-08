The reign of Queen Elizabeth II

From left to right, Princess Elizabeth, Queen Elizabeth, King George and Princess Margaret stand on a balcony at Buckingham Palace on May 8, 1945, and wave to Londoners celebrating the announcement of Germany's unconditional surrender. (Associated Press)

On V-E Day, the king gives permission to his daughters to join crowds of revelers in the streets of London. “I remember we were terrified of being recognized, so I pulled my uniform cap well down over my eyes,” Elizabeth recalled later in a rare interview. “I remember lines of unknown people linking arms and walking down Whitehall, all of us just swept along on a tide of happiness and relief.”