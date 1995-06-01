The trail of Richard Turley

June 1, 1971 Richard Turley's first documented case of molesting a child came in 1971 when he was 18. Decades later, he told The Times: "That person who was Rick Turley was a monster...going from troop to troop picking out who I thought it would be easy to offend against." Richard Turley in a recent photo (CBC News)

July 1, 1971 Victim: Joey Day Crime Ten-year-old Joey Day meets Richard Turley, then an 18-year old Canadian Cub Scout leader who also works as a truck driver, when Turley delivers produce to the motel restaurant where Joey's mother works on Vancouver Island. Turley sexually molests the boy over the next two years. Joey Day in a recent photo (CBC News)

Dec. 4, 1972 New Boy Scout policy Boy Scout action Boy Scouts of America's creates the "Maintaining Standards of Leadership" policy and advises BSA staff on how to confidentially document allegations of sexual abuse or other improprieties.

Feb. 2, 1975 Victim: Edward Iris Crime Eleven-year-old Edward Iris is kidnapped by Turley. They had met at a troop meeting in La Puente, Calif. Turley is arrested the next day. Read Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department arrest report. Edward Iris in a recent photo (CBC News)

May 1, 1975 Guilty plea Conviction Richard Turley pleads guilty to felony child-stealing and is sent to Patton State Hospital in California as a mentally disordered sex offender.

Nov. 1, 1976 Turley on probation After 18 months at Patton State Hospital, Turley is deemed well enough to be released on five years' probation.

July 28, 1979 Three scouts molested Crime Richard Turley, now a program director at Lost Valley Boy Scout Reservation in San Diego County, admittedly molests three Scouts from a Fountain Valley troop.

Sept. 27, 1979 Alleged abuse documented Boy Scout action The Boys Scouts of America create a 'Confidential File' on Richard Turley.

Jan. 1, 1982 New Scouting position Richard Turley who has returned to Victoria--British Columbia--after the Lost Valley incident, takes over a local Scout troop.

Jan. 1, 1983 Victim: Hugh Roberts Crime In early 1983, Richard Turley sexually assaults Hugh Roberts at an isolated campsite on Salt Spring Island in Canada. Hugh had joined Turley's troop the previous year. Hugh Roberts in a recent photo (Tina Paulsen)

Sept. 1, 1984 Victim: Jason Davies Crime Eleven-year-old Jason Davies first meets Richard Turley through the Scouts in British Columbia. Turley will sexually molest Jason over the next decade. Jason Davies in a recent photo (CBC News)

Jan. 1, 1985 Resignation requested Boy Scout action At least two years after Richard Turley took over as a Scoutmaster, Canadian Scout officials ask Turley to step down. (Scouts Canada is independent of Boy Scouts of America.)

Dec. 4, 1988 Victim: British Columbia boy Crime Richard Turley sexually assaults a boy who has asked not to be identified at a public swimming pool in Oak Bay, British Columbia.

July 26, 1989 Sentencing Conviction Richard Turley is sentenced in the1988 swimming pool assault to 30 days behind bars and two years probation with the order "Shall have no association or activity with groups of young people such as Boy Scouts...."

June 1, 1995 Canadians investigate Police in Saanich, British Columbia, arrest Turley. He came under investigation after a woman he was involved with told police he had admitted to being sexually attracted to children.

Jan. 1, 1996 Molestation trial begins Richard Turley goes to trial on 10 counts of sexually molesting six victims in Canada. Several of his victims, including Joey Day and Hugh Roberts, testify against him.

April 1, 1996 Conviction Conviction Richard Turley is convicted on five counts, ranging from indecent assault to sodomy. He is sentenced to seven years in Canadian prison, which is reduced to five years on appeal.

June 28, 2000 Released from prison Richard Turley is released from Canadian prison to a halfway house. One of the conditions of his release is no contact with persons under 18.

Oct. 1, 2000 Parole revoked Conviction Richard Turley is sent back to prison after being caught in July "grooming" the two pre-teen boys of a woman he was dating in Canada.

Feb. 1, 2002 Released again Richard Turley is released from prison with long-term supervision that includes participation in sex offender treatment.

Feb. 25, 2009 Supervision ends Richard Turley competes his long-term supervision.