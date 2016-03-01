Rodney King beating reverberated for years

Federal prosecutors unseal a two-count indictment against four Los Angeles police officers, reigniting the explosive legal battle over the 1991 beating of Rodney G. King with new charges that the officers violated King’s civil rights.

Charged in the indictment are the same four officers—Sgt. Stacey C. Koon and Officers Timothy W. Wind, Laurence M. Powell and Theodore J. Briseno—who were tried in state court earlier in the year and acquitted on all but one count.

The announcement is made by Lourdes G. Baird, the U.S. attorney for the Central District of California. “The defendants are charged with stomping, kicking and beating Mr. King,” said Baird. “It was an unreasonable use of force.”