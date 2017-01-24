Snapchat: From an idea at Stanford to a planned IPO

One of Snapchat's earliest promotional banners. (Court filing)

Spiegel and Murphy relaunched under the Snapchat brand because another company held the Picaboo name.

Months later, Spiegel described his goals for Snapchat. He wanted to help people capture their natural selves and share the full spectrum of their emotions.

“We wanted a place to share awkward selfies and funny photos with our friends,” he wrote on the company’s blog. “And after hearing hilarious stories about emergency detagging of Facebook photos before job interviews and photoshopping blemishes out of candid shots before they hit the Internet (because your world would crumble if anyone found out you had a pimple on the 38th day of 9th grade), there had to be a better solution.”

Of course, sending nude and risque selfies were part of the fun too. The app’s marketing materials featured two young blonde women in provocative positions. Spiegel also mentioned to an interviewer how he felt Snapchat was headed in the right direction after Rep. Anthony Weiner (D-N.Y.) resigned, prompted by revelations that he sent lewd messages to women on Facebook and Twitter.

Spiegel told TechCrunch that sexting remained only a corner of the experience.

“I’m not convinced that the whole sexting thing is as big as the media makes it out to be,” he said. “I just don’t know people who do that. It doesn’t seem that fun when you can have real sex.”