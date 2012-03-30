Snow White through the years

Jan. 1, 1812 Grimm fairy tales Book Brothers Jacob and Wilhelm Grimm compile a series of German folk stories including the dark tale of Little Snow White. In early editions, the queen is Snow White's birth mother and abandons her in the woods. In a later telling, the huntsman is commissioned to bring back the girl's lungs and liver as proof of her death. A materialistic Snow White is deceived by the queen with stay-laces, a poisonous comb, then finally a poisoned apple. When a prince takes her glass coffin to his kingdom, a bump in the road dislodges the apple from her mouth, the curse is broken, and they marry. The queen is invited to their wedding and is punished by wearing iron shoes and forced to dance until she drops dead. A 2011 edition of "The Fairy Tales of the Brothers Grimm," edited by Noel Daniel. (Taschen)

Jan. 1, 1912 Naming the dwarfs Theater "Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs," a Broadway play produced and written by Winthrop Ames under the pseudonym Jessie Graham White, first names Snow White's companions Blick, Flick, Glick, Snick, Plick, Whick and Quee. The work was billed as the "first play written entirely for the enjoyment of children." Charles Sykes / Associated Press (Broadway theaters on 44th Street on Jan. 19, 2012.)

Dec. 25, 1916 A silent film Film Winthrop Ames adapts his 1912 play for the screen in a 63-minute silent film starring Marguerite Clark, who was also cast in his play, as the fairest of them all. Dorothy Cumming plays Queen Brangomar, who is punished by being turned into a peacock. (Famous Players-Lasky Corporation )

Jan. 1, 1933 'Betty Boop in Snow White' Film The seven-minute cartoon showcases the animated flapper girl in various musical numbers. When she looks through her "stepmama's" looking glass and becomes the fairest of them all, she's tied to a tree to prepare to be beheaded. (MetaCafe)

Jan. 1, 1937 Disney's 'Snow White' Film Walt Disney premieres "Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs," an animated version of the classic story and the first full-length cel-animated feature ever. It incorporates original songs from Leigh Harline and Paul J. Smith ("Someday My Prince Will Come," "Whistle While You Work," "I Wonder"). Adriana Caselotti voices Snow White, and Disney renames the dwarfs Happy, Sleepy, Sneezy, Bashful, Grumpy, Dopey and Doc. Snow White dances to "The Silly Song" with the dwarfs. (Walt Disney Co.)

Feb. 23, 1939 Honorary Oscar Other Walt Disney is presented with an honorary Academy Award for "Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs" because it "pioneered a great new entertainment field." In honor of the film, he received a large statuette and seven smaller versions. Shirley Temple, 9, presents Walt Disney with a special Oscar. (Walt Disney Productions)

May 26, 1961 'Snow White and the Three Stooges' Film Olympic ice-skating champion Carol Heiss plays the fairy tale princess, and her dwarfs -- four short of seven -- are the Three Stooges. Edson Stroll plays the prince, and Patricia Medina is the Queen. 'Snow White and the Three Stooges' film. (YouTube)

Dec. 19, 1980 'Nine to Five' Film Lily Tomlin turns the tables on the poisoned apple allegory by transforming into a poisonous coffee-brewing Snow White at the office. Drawing inspiration from Disney's Snow White, she is joined by animated woodland creatures in her ploy to take down her boss, a "sexist, egotistical, lying, hypocritical bigot." Office workers Dolly Parton, Lily Tomlin and Jane Fonda commiserate over drinks in "9 to 5." (20th Century Fox)

Dec. 1, 1984 'Snow Wrong' Television In this episode of the TV show "Alvin & the Chipmunks," a school play has Chipette Brittany auditioning for the lead role of Snow White, with Alvin as her prince, naturally. But the jealous director of the play isn't as enthusiastic about their choice in casting and neither are their friends, who are cast as the dwarfs. Songs featured in the cartoon include "Good Friends" and "That One Is You." Alvin and the Chipmunks in "Snow Wrong."

March 20, 1987 'The Charmings' Television Snow White, Prince Charming and their family wake up from a thousand-year curse to find themselves in a 1980s-style sitcom. The anachronisms do battle with modern-day standards, and technology and the evil stepmother Lillian doubles as the show's resident pesky neighbor. The relatively short-lived comedy series won a Primetime Emmy Award for lighting direction. "The Charmings" opening title and pilot.

June 28, 1987 Hollywood Walk of Fame Other Disney's Snow White was awarded a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on the film's 50th anniversary. Walt Disney's nephew Roy E. Disney, Snow White voice actor Adriana Caselotti and one of the princess' animators Ward Kimball attended the event, which transformed Hollywood Boulevard into Main Street, USA, for a Disneyland-inspired parade procession. She is the only Disney princess with a star. A scene from Walt Disney's "Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs." (Walt Disney Co.)

Jan. 1, 1989 Another musical Film This musical film doesn't stray too far from the classic tale, but it updates it with new songs. The feature stars Sarah Patterson as Snow White and Diana Rigg as the evil queen. Sarah Patterson in the musical "Snow White." (MGM Home Entertainment)

March 29, 1989 61st Academy Awards Other Snow White (played by Eileen Bowman, 22), Rob Lowe and Merv Griffin open this Oscar ceremony in an over-the-top musical number, which led the ceremony to be dubbed the Worst Oscar Show Ever. Producer Allan Carr later fled Hollywood. Thirteen years passed before the show would open with a Broadway-style musical number again. Disney considered suing for unauthorized use of its beloved character. Rob Lowe and Snow White singing and dancing during Cocoanut Grove opening production number. (Randy Leffingwell)

Nov. 14, 1992 'Snow White and the Seven Dorks' Television On "Saved by the Bell," Zack, Kelly, Slater, Jessie, Screech and Lisa put on a school play that gives the fairy tale a hip-hop twist, naming their adaptation "Snow White and the Seven Dorks." But when the gang's off-stage affairs make their way center stage, the audience gets a dose of what life is like at Bayside High. The rap scene of "Snow White and the Seven Dorks." (NBC)

May 28, 1993 'Happily Ever After' Film In the fairy tale's next chapter, the Queen's brother Lord Maliss sees Snow White through the looking glass and attacks her in the form of a dragon, kidnapping the prince. The princess then turns to the dwarfs' female cousins (the Dwarfelles) to help rescue him. The film cover of "Happily Ever After." (Classic Media)

Aug. 24, 1997 'Snow White: A Tale of Terror' Television While the basic story is still the same, this TV movie is a dark re-imagining set during the Crusades and awash in crucifixions and cannibalism, emphasizing the spooky and the scary. Sigourney Weaver is frightfully made up as the evil queen/witch, and the dwarfs are replaced by seven roughnecks. Sam Neill plays the father Frederick Hoffman and Monica Keena plays Snow White, renamed Lilli Hoffman. The film earned three Primetime Emmy nods. Sigourney Weaver, left, as the witch and Monica Keena as Snow White. (Showtime)

Feb. 27, 2000 'The 10th Kingdom' Television In this miniseries, a girl (Kimberly Williams-Paisley) and her father (John Larroquette) fall into a parallel universe where fairy tale princesses lead kingdoms torn apart by dueling storybook creatures. Camryn Manheim plays Snow White in two episodes and "Modern Family's" Ed O'Neill, "Harry Potter's" Warwick Davis and "Necessary Roughness'" Scott Cohen also appear in the series. Kimberly Williams-Paisley and John Larroquette in "The 10th Kingdom." (NBC)

Jan. 1, 2002 'Fables' comic Book When fairy tale characters are exiled from their homelands by the Adversary, they inconspicuously rebuild their lives in Manhattan, calling their community Fabletown. Snow White, who divorced Prince Charming after he had an affair with her sister Rose Red, becomes Fabletown's deputy and begins a life with Bigby, the community's sheriff and former Big Bad Wolf. A television series based on Bill Willingham's books was put into production by NBC in 2005 but never aired. "Fables" issue #109 shows Snow, Bigby and their children. (Mark Buckingham / Vertigo / DC Comics)

March 17, 2002 'Snow White: The Fairest of Them All' Television Snow White (then-"It" girl Kristin Kreuk) is born from a drop of blood in a flutter of apple blossoms, a blessing for a peasant couple, in this TV movie. She also brings a curse that claims her mother, but salvation comes suddenly when tears from her father (Tom Irwin) melt the icy tomb of a devious creature, the Granter of Wishes (Clancy Brown). Snow White's father gets nourishment for his starving baby, a kingdom and a queen, but the creature also owes a debt to its vile sister (Miranda Richardson). Kristin Kreuk as Snow White. (Bob D'Amico / ABC)

Sept. 29, 2002 'Happily Ever After' Television Fantasy runs amok in San Francisco when an evil witch kills the keeper of the Fairy Tales and the "Charmed" sisters relive twisted versions of them. Piper (Holly Marie Combs) becomes Little Red Riding Hood, Phoebe (Alyssa Milano) is trapped in Cinderella's glass slippers, and Paige (Rose McGowan) takes a bite of Snow White's poisoned apple. A scene from the "Happily Ever After" episode of "Charmed." (The WB)

May 18, 2007 'Shrek the Third' Film Beware of this martial arts-mastering princess. "Saturday Night Live" alum Amy Poehler voices Snow White -- a spoiled princess and Princess Fiona's formidable confidant -- in the animated parody of numerous fairy tale stories. Princess Fiona (Cameron Diaz, center) along with (left to right) narcoleptic Sleeping Beauty (Cheri Oteri), prissy-but-sarcastic Snow White (Amy Poehler), Doris, the Ugly Stepsister (Larry King), obsessive-compulsive Cinderella (Amy Sedaris) and Queen Lillian (Julie Andrews). (Dreamworks / Paramount Pictures)

Sept. 21, 2007 'Sydney White' Film This modern-day telling of the tale stars Amanda Bynes as Sydney White, a freshman pledge in the Kappa sorority who is ousted from the sorority house to room with seven freshman class misfits. She and her friends set off to take down the college's Greek system and win the affections of frat boy Tyler Prince (Matt Long). Co-eds Embele (Donte Bonner), left, Jeremy (Adam Hendershott), Gurkin (Danny Strong), Lenny (Jack Carpenter), Sydney White (Amanda Bynes), Terrance (Jeremy Howard), George (Arnie Pantoja) and Spanky (Sam Levine) in "Sydney White." (Gene Page / Universal Pictures)

Nov. 21, 2007 'Enchanted' Film Disney mocks its mighty fantasy machine using the Snow White allegory, but this time, the princess isn't Snow White. Not exactly, anyway. Giselle (Amy Adams) is banished from her animated homeland to live-action New York City, where she teaches a cynical lawyer (Patrick Demspey) and his daughter about the magic of fairy tales. Susan Sarandon plays the icy queen and James Marsden plays the dashingly daffy prince. The cursed apple also makes a comeback. Amy Adams, Patrick Dempsey, Rachel Covey and James Marsden in "Enchanted." (Barry Wetcher / Disney Enterprises)

Oct. 27, 2008 'The Real Snow White' Other English alt-rock favorites The Cure included "The Real Snow White," a ballad sprinkled with sexual undertones and drug innuendo, on their 2008 album "4:13 Dream." "You're not the real snow white / The real snow white is on my knee / I didn't need to get / Id / It's simply minimum height / And getting all dressed up / In seven ways to please." Robert Smith of The Cure in 2007. (David Fitzgerald / For the Los Angeles Times)

March 24, 2009 'Happily N'Ever After 2' Film In this 2009 straight-to-DVD sequel, a snobby, teenage version of Snow White gets a reality check from Mambo and Munk after she bites into the queen's cursed apple. The fateful fruit forces Snow White to incite gossip and she flees to the forest to right her wrongs. There she meets gnome-like dwarfs who ultimately help her balance the scale of good and evil. 'Happily N'Ever After 2: Snow White" on DVD. (Lionsgate)

Oct. 23, 2011 'Once Upon a Time' Television Disney returns with an updated version of Snow White, and every fairy tale for that matter, with this TV drama. All the beloved and loathed characters are cursed and banished to Storybrooke, Maine, where they've forgotten their true identities and live in the real world. Snow White (Ginnifer Goodwin) is a teacher named Mary Margaret and her daughter (Jennifer Morrison) who she saved from the curse is the only one who can break it, as soon as she figures out who she is too. Ginnifer Goodwin as Snow White, left, and Storybrooke schoolteacher Mary Margaret. (ABC)

March 3, 2012 'The Real Housewives of Disney' Television "Saturday Night Live" spoofs Bravo's successful "Real Housewives" franchise by making a short featuring Disney princesses Snow White (Vanessa Bayer), Rapunzel (Lindsay Lohan), Cinderella (Kristin Wiig), Belle (Abby Elliott) and Jasmine (Nasim Pedrad). At a signature dinner party at Rapunzel's castle, Snow White gets peeved that Cinderella decided to start a dwarf charity. "The Real Housewives of Disney" short. (NBC)

March 30, 2012 'Mirror Mirror' Film Young actress Lily Collins stars in one of 2012's many versions of Snow White. The story from Tarsem Singh (based on Gregory Maguire's novel) seems like a cross between "The Princess Diaries" and "Shrek." Julia Roberts plays a goofy and jealous Queen, and Armie Hammer plays the equally goofy charming prince, whom Roberts fancies. Julia Roberts, left, as the queen and Lily Collins as Snow White. (Universal Pictures)