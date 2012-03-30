Snow White through the years

Skin as white as snow, lips as red as blood and hair as black as ebony … sound familiar? Few have resisted the legendary story of Snow White and her seven dwarfs, and many have told their own versions of the tale. Here’s a look at the origin of the fairest of them all, who’s repeatedly captured Hollywood’s heart in recent years.

