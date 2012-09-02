Crossing the High Sierra

Sun breaks through the clouds onto the mountains near Mono pass as Mary Breckenridge (not pictured) crosses over the pass from the west side to the east side with her horse, Surprise, and mules, Dixie and Woody. (Katie Falkenberg / For The Times)

Granite can look ordinary at first.

Take this boulder I’m resting on. It’s rough and speckled with black and white, like its been doused with seasonings. But turn my head just a little this way or that, and sunlight glints off its crystals of quartz and mica.

The Sierra Nevada is largely exposed granite. The Range of Light — as John Muir dubbed it — sparkles.

Mary and Bucko are sitting shoulder-to-shoulder on a boulder, their heads hunched over his beaded medicine bag.

She asks what he puts in it. He says it can be anything that has meaning to him: a pebble, a twig, something from someone he loves. Once it’s in the bag, it never leaves. It becomes one of the pieces that keep him whole. She wonders aloud what she would put in her medicine bag if she had one.

Mary says her solo trips are mostly moving meditations. But she also usually picks a poem to memorize along the way.

I followed suit and brought a work by Phillip Levine, who just finished up a stint as the nation’s poet laureate. He lives in the Central Valley, and his words about our mountains (“If you live here you begin to believe they know everything”) keep playing in my head: