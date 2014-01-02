Best of 2013 Projects from the Los Angeles Times
In 2013, The Times published some great online storytelling, groundbreaking investigations and eye-catching databases. Here’s a look at some of the high points of the year for the data desk.
Private wars
One returned from battle to a wife who didn’t recognize him. One watched his best friend burn and wondered if he was responsible. One hid his marriage behind a web of lies. All three Iraq war veterans came home transformed in unexpected ways. Here are their stories.
The child mill
Those living in private agencies’ homes are a third more likely to endure physical, emotional or sexual abuse, a Times analysis found.
The manhunt
A disgraced ex-LAPD officer swore revenge on those he blamed for his firing. He vowed to kill them all … and their families.
Behind the Badge
Despite background investigations that revealed wrongdoing, incompetence or poor performance, the department still hired dozens of problem applicants in 2010, internal records show.
For Roger Mahony, clergy abuse cases were a threat to agenda
From the start of his tenure as the leader of L.A.’s Catholics, Roger Mahony had ambitious plans for the archdiocese. But clergy molestation claims were vying for his attention.
The perfect menu
Whether this is your first time making a holiday meal or you’re a seasoned veteran, everyone can use a little help or inspiration from time to time. We’re here for you. See what members of the Los Angeles Times Food staff plan to serve for their Christmas celebrations.
A cold case revisited
Investigators thought they had a solid suspect in the 1988 slaying of Aleta Browne. Years later, another detective pulls the case out of the cold.
‘President Kennedy is dead’: Readers remember a terrible day
As part of our coverage of the 50th anniversary of President John F. Kennedy’s assassination, The Times asked readers to share their thoughts and memories of the event.
California Cookbook
The L.A. Times Test Kitchen is a bustling space where thousands of recipes have been developed and tested, until they’re absolutely trusted, since 1931. And this year we have something wonderful to share with you. The cookbook allows you full access on all devices: computer, laptop or tablet. Take us grocery shopping on your phone. Save favorites to your recipe box. Review the dishes using the five-star ratings.
State fails to keep track of hazardous waste
On paper, California’s rules on the transport and disposal of hazardous waste are among the nation’s strictest. But there are huge holes in the system.
Los Angeles Aqueduct: A century of marvel and controversy
For 100 years, the Los Angeles Aqueduct has delivered water to a thirsty city, wending its way for more than 200 miles from the Owens Valley, through canyons and deserts, down to the modern metropolis. A feat of engineering and a product of political maneuvering, it nurtured the region’s growth while leaving conflict in its wake.
Concrete Risks
The city has rejected calls to make a list of concrete buildings at risk of collapsing in a major quake, but a Times analysis finds there could be more than 1,000 — many of them homes and offices.
Brain injuries a big problem for NFL in California
Former athletes have filed more than 4,400 claims since 2006; pro leagues hope workers’ comp legislation will stop the flood.
The Calderon family’s connections
Untangling the political web of a powerful Southern California family now under investigation by the FBI.
From Cobain to KISS: Remembering the Forum
Ah, memories: Lost cars in the parking lot, trying to score a beer from Jim Morrison, attempting to sneak in with the limos, Springsteen singing in the nosebleed seats.
How a satellite called Syncom changed the world
Hughes engineer Harold Rosen’s team overcame technical and political hurdles to send the Syncom communications satellite into orbit 50 years ago.
F-35 fighter jet struggles to take off
After a decade of administrative problems, cost overruns and technical glitches, the F-35 is still not ready for action.
Jonathan Gold’s 101
If you take into account Los Angeles’ superb produce, its breathtaking diversity and its imagination, it can be one of the most pleasurable places to eat on Earth. Our list ranks the best restaurants the area has to offer. How many have you tried? Where would you like to go? Create a list and share it with your friends.
Campaign contributions by special interest
About $25.8 million has been raised so far for the two candidates running for Los Angeles mayor – Wendy Greuel and Eric Garcetti. That total includes donations given directly to candidates, limited to $1,300 in the primary and $1,300 in the general election per donor, as well as money from independent contributors that can raise and spend unlimited sums. Here’s a look at the contributions made so far, categorized by sector.
L.A. mayoral election results
How L.A. voted in the 2013 mayoral race and the previous three election cycles. Each dot, randomly placed within its precinct, represents a voter.
L.A. full of roads to ruin for cars
The city gives its road network an average grade of C. But a Times analysis finds wide disparities, and they’re not driven by wealth or political power.
Column one
Column One has been one of the premier narrative features in The Times since the 1960s. This year, the tradition was reimagined for online with a design that made reading a pleasure and nearly tripled the audience for the stories.
Guides.latimes.com
A new mapping application from the Los Angeles Times.