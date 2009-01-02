Timeline
The Christopher Dorner manhunt
On Feb. 3, former LAPD Officer Christopher Dorner began a nine-day rampage of revenge against law enforcement officials whom he blamed for his 2009 firing from the force, police say. He is believed to have killed the daughter of a retired LAPD official and her fiance, and then a police officer and a sheriff’s deputy, before apparently taking his own life during a standoff with police at a cabin near Big Bear on Feb. 12.
Jan. 2, 2009
During an LAPD Board of Rights hearing, Sgt. Sherrielyn Anderson, who represented the department, argued that Dorner “lacks the integrity necessary” to be a cop, according to a transcript of the hearing.
The board that day announced its decision finding him guilty of making false statements and a false personnel complaint.
The board considered the possibility of giving Dorner additional training instead of firing him but noted that he had received extensive training already. In announcing that Dorner would be terminated, Captain Phillip C. Tingirides, the board’s chairman, said the officer’s “credibility is damaged beyond repair.”
Feb. 3, 2013
Monica Quan, an assistant coach at Cal State Fullerton, and her fiance, Keith Lawrence, are found shot to death in a parking garage of an upscale condominium in Irvine.
Feb. 4, 2013
9:14 a.m.
The Los Angeles Police Department is examining a manifesto it said was published on what the agency believes is Dorner’s Facebook page.
The rambling document threatened “unconventional and asymmetrical warfare” against police. Authorities have dispatched protective details to at least 40 officers and others named. The postings threaten violence against other police officers.
Feb. 4, 2013
9:30 a.m.
A citizen in National City finds what is described as “police equipment” in a dumpster. The equipment, which does not include a firearm or a badge, does not have Dorner’s name or any identifying name such as LAPD.
National City sends a bulletin to all law enforcement in Southern California asking whether any had lost equipment.
Feb. 5, 2013
Dorner checks in at a hotel on the San Diego Naval base using a military identification. It is not clear how he gains access to the secured area. He does not check out. The base is near Lindbergh Field, where Dorner’s badge and other property were found.
“We have confirmation that he stayed here several days ago,” Lt. Joseph Ramos said at a later news conference.
Feb. 6, 2013
8:02 p.m.
In an online manifesto posted after the Irvine homicides on what the LAPD believes is Dorner’s Facebook page, Dorner complains that Quan’s father, retired L.A. police captain Randy Quan, did not fairly represent him a disciplinary review process that ultimately led to Dorner’s 2008 dismissal from the police force.
Feb. 6, 2013
10:30 p.m.
Dorner attempts to steal a 47-foot boat from an elderly man at the Southwestern Yacht Club in Point Loma. The boat owner reports being accosted and tied up by a burly man who threatened him with a gun and said he wanted the boat to flee to Mexico.
Feb. 7, 2013
1:45 a.m.
A Los Angeles Police Department officer providing protection for a person mentioned in the suspect’s online manifesto is struck in a shootout in Corona. The officer suffers a graze wound to the head.
Feb. 7, 2013
1:46 a.m.
Shortly after the shooting in Corona, two Riverside police officers stopped at a red light are “ambushed” by a shooter, authorities report.
One of the officers, a 34-year-old, 11-year veteran of the force, is killed. A 27-year-old officer is wounded, but is expected to fully recover.
Feb. 7, 2013
2:00 a.m.
About 2 a.m., a citizen reports finding property belonging to Dorner near Lindbergh Field, not far from the scene of the attempted boat theft. The property includes a briefcase and Dorner’s LAPD badge
Feb. 7, 2013
5:20 a.m.
Los Angeles police detectives come across a vehicle similar to the one Dorner is believed to be driving. Two women who were reportedly delivering newspapers are shot in the 19500 block of Redbeam Avenue, and are taken to area hospitals. One is wounded in the hand and the other in the back, according to Jesse Escochea, who captured video of the victims being treated.
Feb. 7, 2013
5:45 a.m.
A second officer-involved shooting occurs when Torrance police came across a vehicle matching the description of the one sought in connection with Dorner. No injuries are reported.
Feb. 7, 2013
9:00 a.m.
The California Highway Patrol issues a “blue alert” for nine Southern California counties, warning that suspect Christoper Jordan Dorner is considered “armed and extremely dangerous.” The alert is broadened to include the entire state and Nevada authorities were also notified.
Feb. 7, 2013
10:00 a.m.
Los Angeles Police Chief Charlie Beck calls the situation “extremely worrisome and scary.”
Beck, in a news conference held at LAPD headquarters in downtown Los Angeles, tells reporters that Dorner has multiple weapons at his disposal, including an assault rifle. Beck calls the ex-LAPD officer and former Navy reserve lieutenant “armed and extremely dangerous.”
Feb. 7, 2013
11:29 a.m.
Mayor Antonio Villaraigosa asks Angelenos to “remain alert” as a manhunt continues for Dorner. Villaraigosa also urges residents to call 911 if they see anything suspicious.
“My thoughts and prayers are with the families and loved ones of those so senselessly slain in this tragedy,” the mayor says in a statement. “I have full confidence that the men and women of the LAPD and dozens of other law enforcement agencies around Southern California are working with the utmost urgency to apprehend the killer.”
Feb. 7, 2013
12:25 p.m.
Authorities investigate a fire involving a pickup truck in the Big Bear area that may belong to Dorner.
News footage shows a burning truck left in the snow amid pine trees.
All schools in the Bear Valley School District are placed on lockdown as authorities respond.
Feb. 7, 2013
3:00 p.m.
CNN Anchor Anderson Cooper says via Twitter that he received a parcel from the former Los Angeles police officer wanted in connection with a series of shootings that have left three people dead and two wounded.
Cooper shared the news on the social media website about 3 p.m.
Learned today suspect Christopher Dorner sent me a parcel at CNN. Inside was a note, DVD, and a coin shot thru with bullet holes.— Anderson Cooper (@andersoncooper) February 7, 2013
Feb. 7, 2013
3:27 p.m.
Authorities in Big Bear spot fresh tracks believed to be those of the fugitive ex-officer wanted in connection with a series of shootings.
Big Bear Lake Fire Department Assistant Chief Mark Mills also says the burning pickup discovered on a forest road has been linked to Christopher Dorner, sought in connection with a series of shootings that have left three people dead and two wounded.
TV helicopters show the pickup being prepared to be towed from the scene.
Feb. 7, 2013
3:56 p.m.
Federal aviation authorities Thursday order media helicopters to stay away from an area around Big Bear where authorities were intensifying their search for a former LAPD officer wanted in connection with slayings and other violence.
Feb. 7, 2013
4:03 p.m.
Authorities confirm that a door-to-door search for an ex-L.A. police officer wanted in connection with a string of shootings is underway in Big Bear after his vehicle was found burning on a forest road.
San Bernardino Sheriff John McMahon says officials matched the VIN number on the burned pickup truck to that of suspect Christopher Dorner, the subject of an hours-long manhunt that stretched across Southern California.
Feb. 7, 2013
5:56 p.m.
Federal and local authorities serve a search warrant at the Las Vegas home of ex-police officer Christopher Dorner, but say he was not located. No one was home at the time, FBI spokeswoman Laura Eimiller says. She confirms the home was searched as part of the ongoing investigation into Dorner but did not elaborate as to what was recovered. The surrounding neighborhood is cleared as a precaution, she said.
Feb. 7, 2013
10:20 p.m.
San Diego sheriff’s deputies search near a Lakeside area home after a reported sighting of Dorner.
A cellphone call about 10:20 p.m. prompts deputies to respond to a home near the Barona Indian Reservation, said sheriff’s Lt. Jason Rothlein.
The caller initially reports a suspicious person, Rothlein says, but later changes and embellishes the story, claiming there were gang members in the area, then saying the suspicious person was the caller’s brother. The caller then said the suspicious person is a man wanted for murder, is someone on the news, and finally claims the reported person was Dorner.
Feb. 7, 2013
10:25 p.m.
Authorities spot fresh tracks in Big Bear Valley leading away from a burned vehicle they believe was Dorner’s, and begin combing the area looking for him.
“They’re looking for tracks. Tracks similar to the ones that led away from the burned vehicle,” Cindy Bachman of the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department say at a late media briefing.
“They have been searching now for many hours and they have not found” him, she says. “It’s very difficult to search in these conditions. The temperature, there’s snow on the ground … and it’s dark, it’s very, very dark.”
Feb. 8, 2013
6:12 a.m.
Bear Valley schools close as the search for Dorner continues.
“Due to the ongoing law enforcement investigation, and the uncertainty about the whereabouts of Chris Dorner, all schools in the BVUSD will be closed today,” Bear Valley Unified School District Supt. Kurt Madden writes on the district’s Facebook page.
Schools were locked down Thursday afternoon as authorities scoured the Big Bear area after a truck belonging to Christopher Dorner was found burning on a forest road.
Feb. 8, 2013
6:58 a.m.
San Diego authorities are looking at possible charges after determining that a reported sighting of fugitive ex-police officer Christopher Dorner — an incident that prompted a six-hour search — was a hoax.
A cellphone call about 10:20 p.m. Thursday led deputies to respond to a home near the Barona Indian Reservation, said San Diego County Sheriff’s Lt. Jason Rothlein. Authorities were able to enter the home early Friday morning and confirmed that Dorner was not inside, he said.
Officials questioned the legitimacy of the report because the caller often changed and embellished the story, Rothlein said.
Feb. 8, 2013
9:15 a.m.
Authorities combing the Big Bear area find no new signs of Dorner overnight but vow to continue searching until they find the ex-police officer or know definitively that he has left the area.
San Bernardino Sheriff John McMahon says more than 100 officers are going back in the field Friday after overnight efforts failed to yield new evidence.
McMahon acknowledges that Dorner had time to leave Big Bear but says authorities are not sure if he had done so. The search would continue, the sheriff says, until “either we discover that he left the mountain or we find him. One of the two.”
Feb. 8, 2013
10:50 a.m.
The Twin Towers county jail in downtown L.A. is locked down after an employee reports seeing someone entering the building who resembles Dorner.
Deputies from the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, which runs the jail, swoop down on the facility and surround the area as authorities work to determine who actually is inside the sprawling jail.
“Out of a preponderance of caution, we have locked down the jails and closed the street,” says Steve Whitmore, spokesman for the Sheriff’s Department.
Feb. 8, 2013
11:40 a.m.
Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department officials lift a lockdown at the Twin Towers jail facility after determining that a reported sighting of Dorner was not credible.
Feb. 8, 2013
12:00 p.m.
Federal and local authorities search the Orange County home of Dorner’s mother, which is listed as his last known address.
The search in La Palma begins at noon and is executed by Irvine police with the assistance of the U.S. Marshals Service and the FBI, Irvine Police Lt. Bill Whalen said.
Dorner’s mother and sister were home at the time the search began, Whalen said.
Feb. 8, 2013
1:00 p.m.
As fresh snow continues to fall in Big Bear Lake, authorities say they don’t believe that Dorner is still in the resort area.
But SWAT officers continue to search the mountains around the town as part of the extensive manhunt for the fugitive.
At an afternoon news conference, San Bernardino County Sheriff John McMahon defends the decision to reopen local resorts, saying that an extensive search around the city found no evidence that the slaying suspect posed a threat to those facilities.
Feb. 8, 2013
4:48 p.m.
Irvine police release a photo of Dorner that was taken at an Orange County hotel where he was captured on a surveillance video Jan. 28.
Police warn that Dorner is believed to be armed with an assault weapon and is considered dangerous.
Feb. 9, 2013
6:00 a.m.
Highway 38, a primary route in and out of Big Bear, reopens after being closed because of heavy snow.
The road was closed at 3:14 p.m. Friday and reopened about 6 a.m. Saturday. The closure had further complicated the hunt for Dorner.
Feb. 9, 2013
9:07 a.m.
The ground search resumes in Bear Bear, as authorities pledge to continue until they find Dorner.
Feb. 9, 2013
4:27 p.m.
The burned pickup truck belonging to Christopher Dorner has a damaged axle and weapons were found inside, authorities said.
Irvine Police Department spokeswoman Julia Engen says the truck is in a “secured evidence storage locker” in Irvine and is “severely burned.” She says it was unclear how the axle damage occurred. She declines to comment about any other items found in the vehicle.
Feb. 9, 2013
6:19 p.m.
Los Angeles police announce they will reopen the investigation into the LAPD’s firing of Christopher Jordan Dorner, which apparently prompted Dorner’s alleged rampage that has left three people dead.
Chief Charlie Beck is reopening the investigation because he wants to assure “the public that the LAPD is fair and transparent,” says Cmdr. Andrew Smith.
Dorner was stripped of his badge in 2009 after a police disciplinary board found him guilty of making false statements against his training officer, Teresa Evans. In August 2007, Dorner accused Evans of kicking a mentally ill man during an arrest in San Pedro.
Feb. 10, 2013
10:01 a.m.
Elected officials and law enforcement authorities are expected to offer a $1-million reward for information leading to the arrest and capture of fugitive ex-cop Christopher Jordan Dorner.
The city of Los Angeles, law enforcement organizations, private groups and anonymous donors have all contributed to the reward fund, according to law enforcement sources familiar with the investigation. Authorities have already raised $500,000 with a goal of $1 million or more.
Feb. 10, 2013
10:55 a.m.
The search for fugitive ex-cop Christopher Dorner continues in the Big Bear area, but the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department says it cut by half the number of personnel deployed in the effort.
About 25 officers remain on the ground and a helicopter continues to provide aerial support, authorities say. The number of officers was cut back because of the number of cabins and vacation homes already searched.
At its peak, more than 200 SWAT officers and federal agents were scouring mountain roads in Big Bear and trudging through the snow checking hundreds of cabins door to door.
Feb. 10, 2013
1:38 p.m.
Los Angeles Mayor Antonio Villaraigosa announces a $1-million reward for information leading to the arrest and capture of fugitive ex-cop Christopher Jordan Dorner.
“We will not tolerate anyone undermining the security of this community,” Villaraigosa says at a news conference at LAPD headquarters downtown. “We will not tolerate this reign of terror.”
Police Chief Charlie Beck says the reward was “the largest local reward ever offered to our knowledge.” The reason for such a significant reward, Beck says, was “not about capturing a fleeing suspect, but about preventing another crime, likely another murder.”
Feb. 10, 2013
3:02 p.m.
Los Angeles Police Chief Charlie Beck addresses his decision to reopen the investigation into the 2009 firing of former officer Christopher Jordan Dorner at a news conference, saying it was time to publicly put Dorner’s accusations to rest.
“I hear the ghosts of the past of the Los Angeles Police Department. I hear that people think that maybe there is something to what he says, and I want to put that to rest,” Beck says. “The only way I know how to put that to rest is to review what has already been reviewed at multiple levels.”
Feb. 10, 2013
3:57 p.m.
Stretched thin by the search for a fugitive ex-cop and extra security for the Grammy Awards, Los Angeles police declare a citywide tactical alert.
Feb. 11, 2013
6:41 a.m.
Big Bear schools will reopen after closing during the search for fugitive ex-police officer Christopher Dorner, district officials say.
“Additional security measures and additional law enforcement” will be in place at the schools Monday, Bear Valley Unified School District Supt. Kurt Madden says in a statement.
Feb. 11, 2013
10:34 a.m.
Investigators have received at least 600 tips about Christopher Dorner. Hundreds of investigators are continuing to follow up on the potential leads, says Los Angeles Police Department Lt. Andy Neiman. The tips are being prioritized based on the information they contain.
Neiman also stresses the ongoing search at Big Bear, although scaled back, remains a “critical piece of the investigation,” saying authorities would remain on the mountain “until we’ve looked in every nook and cranny.”
Feb. 11, 2013
12:29 p.m.
U.S. Customs and Border Protection agents at the San Ysidro and Otay Mesa ports of entry continue to monitor all southbound lanes into Mexico, creating hours-long delays during peak crossing times. Mexican authorities have also bolstered security at the ports of entry and notified local, state and federal police to be on the lookout for Christopher Dorner, though there’s no evidence he has slipped into their territory.
The Transportation Security Administration also urges pilots and aircraft operators to be alert and watch for stolen planes or suspicious passengers.
“It is believed that Dorner received flight training during his time in the U.S. Navy, but the extent of his potential flying skills is unknown,” a notification reads.
Feb. 11, 2013
1:58 p.m.
The Riverside County district attorney’s office files murder and attempted murder charges against fugitive ex-police officer Christopher Dorner.
Dist. Atty. Paul Zellerbach says Dorner is charged with one count of murder, with special circumstance allegations in the killing of a peace officer and the discharge of a firearm from a vehicle, in the death of Riverside police Officer Michael Crain, 34, a married father who served two tours in Kuwait as a rifleman in the U.S. Marines.
Dorner faces three additional counts of attempted murder of a peace officer for allegedly shooting and critically injuring Crain’s partner and firing upon two Los Angeles police officers in Corona for a protective detail. One of the LAPD officers was grazed by a bullet on the head.
The special circumstance allegations make Dorner eligible for the death penalty, Zellerbach says. A no-bail warrant has also been issued for his arrest, meaning he can be “apprehended anywhere,” says Zellerbach.
Feb. 11, 2013
6:48 p.m.
Documents filed in U.S. District Court in Los Angeles provide new details on the alleged actions of Christopher Dorner, 33. Dorner could have fled to Mexico and may have been helped by an associate identified only as “JY” in the charging document.
The possibility of Dorner receiving aid is raised in an affidavit by an inspector U.S. marshal that was filed with the court papers. The marshal says investigators with the Marine Corps and San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department were conducting a surveillance operation of an Arrow Bear property owned by a family member of the associate and discovered a vehicle nearby Thursday afternoon that matched the gray Nissan pickup truck used by Dorner.
Feb. 12, 2013
9:46 a.m.
Authorities turn their attention to a video they believe shows Christopher Dorner just days before he began his alleged rampage. The video shows a man inside a Torrance Sport Chalet on Feb. 1, calmly walking through the store selecting various items that appear to be scuba equipment, then checking out.
Los Angeles Police Lt. Andy Neiman says investigators have the video and are reviewing it but “have not made a determination as to whether that is Chris Dorner in the tape.”
Sources familiar with the investigation, however, tell The Times that Dorner is believed to be the man in the video, but it was not clear how or if the purchase was related to his alleged crimes. The sources say there was no evidence Dorner had a scuba certification, and it is not believed he had received underwater military training.
Feb. 12, 2013
1:12 p.m.
Christopher Dorner was engaged in a shootout with federal authorities in the Big Bear area, a law enforcement source tells The Times.
The shooting occurred after Dorner burglarized a home, tied up two people and stole their car, the source says.
It is not immediately clear whether Dorner was in custody. A second source says there was an active crime scene but did not have details. Law enforcement officials were swarming the area.
Feb. 12, 2013
5:00 p.m.
One San Bernardino County sheriff’s deputy is dead and the other is in surgery at Loma Linda University Medical Center, officials say at a news conference.
The two deputies were involved in a gun battle, allegedly with fugitive ex-LAPD Officer Christopher Dorner, earlier Tuesday as the murder suspect sought to flee authorities. The deputy in surgery is expected to survive, says a sheriff’s spokeswoman.
Feb. 12, 2013
5:14 p.m.
The cabin where fugitive former law enforcement officer Christopher Jordan Dorner was holed up is on fire as authorities try to determine whether the murder suspect is dead or alive.
San Bernardino County Sheriff Department’s officials say officials are trying to determine Dorner’s whereabouts. It’s unclear whether police have been able to get into the cabin.
Law enforcement sources say “a tactical operation” was underway at the cabin but did not provide additional details. A spokeswoman for the Sheriff’s Department says gunfire was heard just before the fire began.
Feb. 12, 2013
5:41 p.m.
A single gunshot was heard as authorities moved into the cabin where Christopher Dorner was believed holed up. According to a law enforcement source, police had broken down windows, pumped in tear gas and blasted a loud speaker urging Dorner to give up. When they got no response, police deployed a vehicle to rip down the walls of cabin “one by one, like peeling an onion,” one law enforcement official said.
By the time they got to the last wall, authorities heard a single gunshot, the source says. Then flames began to spread through the structure. Dorner’s body has not been found. The police search will be focused in the basement area, the official said.
Feb. 12, 2013
7:03 p.m.
A body is found inside the burned-out cabin where Christopher Jordan Dorner was believed to have kept law enforcement authorities at bay before officers fired tear gas into the structure, a source tells The Times.
The body, which was found in the charred rubble of the mountainside cabin, is not positively identified, the source says. The process of making a determination whether the body is that of the former Los Angeles Police Department officer could take hours or even days, the source says.
Feb. 13, 2013
12:22 a.m.
Charred human remains are found in the debris of the burned-out Big Bear area cabin where police believe fugitive ex-cop Christopher Dorner was holed up, authorities said late Tuesday night.
Investigators will attempt to identify the remains through forensic means, the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department said in a statement.
Feb. 13, 2013
4:13 a.m.
Wardens from California’s Department of Fish and Wildlife had been called in to patrol the rugged terrain of California 38, and it was on that highway that the officers first encountered the suspect who they believed to be Dorner fleeing in a stolen car. The wildlife officials engaged the suspect in a white-knuckle chase in which the suspect commandeered two different vehicles, authorities say.
The pursuit culminated in what officials described as a wild shootout between the man and one of the wardens. The suspect rolled down his window and opened fire into the approaching Fish and Wildlife truck as the vehicles passed just two feet apart, officials said. The shots shattered the driver’s side window and damaged the state truck.
The warden, a 35-year-old former Marine, jumped out and fired 20 rounds from a high-powered rifle as the suspect fled in a hijacked truck, officials say.
Sources say the warden, who has been with the department for 2 1/2 years, had never fired his weapon in the line of duty, nor had he ever been fired on in his state job.
Feb. 13, 2013
4:20 a.m.
The discovery of a man who police believe to be Christopher Dorner began when two cleaning workers ran into him Tuesday morning as they arrived to clean a vacant condo in the Big Bear area near where the fugitive ex-cop’s car was set ablaze last week.
The two workers entered a unit in the 1200 block of Club View Drive, close to the Bear Mountain resort, and surprised a man who they said resembled the fugitive, a law enforcement official says. The man tied up the worker, and then took off in a purple Nissan parked near the cabin, authorities says.
One of the women was eventually able to break free and called 911 at 12:20 p.m., officials said.
Feb. 13, 2013
10:20 a.m.
Investigators found personal items of fugitive ex-police officer Christopher Dorner inside the rubble of the burned cabin where they found human remains, those in law enforcement with knowledge of the case say.
The items further support a belief among investigators that Dorner’s body is the one recovered from inside the cabin near Big Bear in the San Bernardino Mountains, two sources say. Authorities cautioned they will only identify the body once a forensic identification is complete.
Feb. 13, 2013
10:54 a.m.
Faced with regular barrages of gunfire, officers confronting suspected killer Christopher Dorner lobbed incendiary tear gas into the cabin where Dorner allegedly was holed up, law enforcement officials with knowledge of the situation say.
SWAT officers surrounding the cabin were under a “constant barrage of gunfire,” one source says. “He put himself in that position. There weren’t a lot of options.”
Hoping to end the standoff, law enforcement authorities first lobbed “traditional” tear gas into the cabin. When that did not work, they opted to use CS gas canisters, which are known in law enforcement parlance as incendiary tear gas. These canisters have significantly more chance of starting a fire. This gas can cause humans to have burning eyes and start to feel as if they are being starved for oxygen. It is often used to drive barricaded individuals out.
Feb. 13, 2013
11:07 a.m.
As Eric Clapton’s “Tears in Heaven” plays on a loudspeaker, motorcycles lead a black hearse and a lengthy funeral procession of law enforcement vehicles down a hill and into the parking lot of the Grove Community Church in Riverside for the funeral of slain Riverside police Officer Michael Crain.
Crain, an 11-year veteran of the Riverside Police Department, was shot before dawn Feb. 7. Police say ex-LAPD officer Christopher Dorner opened fire on Crain, 34, and his partner as they sat at a red light in Riverside in a marked patrol car.
Riverside Police Chief Sergio Diaz called the attack a “cowardly ambush.”
Feb. 13, 2013
4:37 p.m.
The sheriff of San Bernardino County says officers did not intentionally set fire to the cabin where Christopher Jordan Dorner was holed up and that the investigation was over because he believed the fugitive was killed in the standoff.
“We did not intentionally burn down that cabin to get Mr. Dorner out,” Sheriff John McMahon tells reporters at a news conference.
Feb. 13, 2013
5:10 p.m.
Although San Bernardino County Sheriff John McMahon says he could not “absolutely, positively confirm” the body found in the charred rubble of a cabin was that of Christopher Dorner, he stressed that the manhunt for the fugitive former LAPD officer had been called off.
“We believe the investigation is over at this point,” McMahon said at a news conference Wednesday.
Coroner’s officials have yet to positively identify the body found in the Big Bear area cabin after a man thought to be Dorner engaged in an intense firefight with officers. The cabin later caught fire and burned to its foundation.
Feb. 14, 2013
3:55 p.m.
San Bernardino County sheriff’s officials positively identify the charred remains found in a mountain cabin as being the body of Christopher Dorner.
Officials say they made the identification using dental records during the autopsy. The announcement brings a formal end to the epic manhunt for Dorner.
Feb. 15, 2013
3:52 p.m.
San Bernardino County sheriff’s deputies are looking into whether a semiautomatic pistol found near where Christopher Dorner crashed a getaway car belonged to the ex-police officer.
A passerby spotted the P22 in the snow off Glass Road and notified authorities, who cordoned the area off to investigate. The gun, which appeared to have some sort of suppressor and scope, was found not far from where Dorner crashed and abandoned a purple Nissan that he stole from a Big Bear-area couple Tuesday morning.
Feb. 15, 2013
4:36 p.m.
Fugitive ex-LAPD Officer Christopher Dorner died of a single gunshot to the head, San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department officials say.
Officials say it appears the wound was self-inflicted but said a final determination has not been made.
At a news conference, officials also announce that they had found a cache of weapons as well as a powerful tear gas and high-capacity magazines in the possession of Dorner or at sites connected with him.
Feb. 19, 2013
12:11 p.m.
Former LAPD Officer Christopher Dorner stalked several Los Angeles police officials named in a manifesto he is believed to have posted online in the weeks leading up to a series of shootings that left four dead and two people wounded, authorities say.
“Dorner did a lot of homework and that homework no doubt included some surveillance,” LAPD Chief Charlie Beck says. “There are some indications he may have been at several homes. Nothing conclusive as of yet, but it would perfectly fit in with what he was trying to accomplish, which was find everybody and harm their families.”
