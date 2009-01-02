The Christopher Dorner manhunt

Incendiary tear gas reportedly used on cabin

(CBS Los Angeles)

Faced with regular barrages of gunfire, officers confronting suspected killer Christopher Dorner lobbed incendiary tear gas into the cabin where Dorner allegedly was holed up, law enforcement officials with knowledge of the situation say.

SWAT officers surrounding the cabin were under a “constant barrage of gunfire,” one source says. “He put himself in that position. There weren’t a lot of options.”

Hoping to end the standoff, law enforcement authorities first lobbed “traditional” tear gas into the cabin. When that did not work, they opted to use CS gas canisters, which are known in law enforcement parlance as incendiary tear gas. These canisters have significantly more chance of starting a fire. This gas can cause humans to have burning eyes and start to feel as if they are being starved for oxygen. It is often used to drive barricaded individuals out.