Video: Summer TV preview 2013

May 20, 2013 'Motive' ABC Multiple-viewpoint, nonchronological police procedural identifies the killer and the victim at the top, then sorts out the why and the wherefore. Kristen Lehman and Louis Ferreira are the detectives who know less than you do, like in "Oedipus Rex." (ABC) (ABC)

May 23, 2013 'Does Someone Have to Go?' Fox Raft-of-the-Medusa reality show might be better titled: "Whatever Made You Think This Was a Good Idea?" Employees get to "take charge" of their company, point fingers, drive the buses they throw one another under. (Fox) (FOX)

May 23, 2013 'Save Me' NBC "Enlightened"-lite sitcom stars Anne Heche as a former hot mess left by a near-death experience with a hot line to God. (NBC) (NBC)

May 23, 2013 'Showville' AMC Charming small-town amateur hour mixes "America's Got Talent" and "The Voice," stirs in local color, life stories, shrinks it all down to human size, removing any hate and humiliation in the process. Fiddling cloggers, puppets, magicians, pennywhistle players — thus does variety live in the new millennium. (AMC) (AMC)

May 25, 2013 'Sanjay and Craig' Nickelodeon Will McRobb and Chris Viscardi (of "Pete & Pete" fame) executive produce this unhinged cartoon series about a boy and his talking snake. Co-creator Jay Howell was the character designer on "Bob's Burgers," and it shows. (Nickelodeon) (Nickelodeon)

May 28, 2013 'Brooklyn DA' CBS Reality show or documentary series or whatever, celebrating the work of the Brooklyn district attorney (and company) has been scheduled to bow right in the middle of an actual election for the office. This is a problem, actually. (CBS) (CBS)

May 28, 2013 'The Haves and the Have Nots' OWN Knocking another genre off his bucket list, Atlanta auteur Tyler Perry Tyler-Perrifies the upstairs-downstairs-in-my-lady's-chamber prime-time soap. Bad behavior, sanctified righteousness. Not a serious critique of economic inequality. (OWN) (OWN)

May 29, 2013 'Dancing Fools' ABC Family Seems to be a mix of America's funniest home videos and "So You Think You Can Dance?," in which the question is not rhetorical. Likable Melissa Peterman hosts. There is money involved. (ABC Family) (ABC Family)

May 29, 2013 'Love Thy Neighbor' OWN Tyler Perry goes to a diner. Sitcom happens. When does he sleep? (OWN) (OWN)

May 29, 2013 'The American Baking Competition' CBS Amateur bakers get crusty in a show whose title holds no secrets. Jeff Foxworthy hosts, almost inevitably. There is money involved. (CBS) (CBS)

June 1, 2013 'Golden Sisters' OWN Salty seniors Mary, Josie and Teresa, who got a little famous with an online video in which they live-critique the Kardashian sex tape ("What is her problem, she's just layin' there?"), get a real TV show. Misadventures, not necessarily of their own making, to follow. (OWN) (OWN)

June 2, 2013 'Princesses: Long Island' Bravo Six young women living with rich parents ("college educated," Bravo points out to short-circuit your stereotyping) do things and talk about things and talk about one another while cameras roll. Is this "The Real Housewives of Tomorrow"? (Bravo) (Bravo)

June 3, 2013 'East Los High' Hulu The innocent and the experienced mix it up in this issue-oriented serial drama, a kind of Latino "Degrassi" set in East L.A. Developed with a smorgasbord of public health organizations, so actions have consequences. Good writing, realistic milieu, natural players distract from what's stock in the characters, situations. (Hulu) (Hulu)

June 3, 2013 'The Fosters' ABC Family Good-hearted yet not soft-minded modern blended family drama has cop Teri Polo and principal Sherri Saum as gay moms raising kids biological, adopted and fostered. Someone says, "We're definitely not the Brady Bunch," to let you know they thought of that too. (ABC Family) (ABC Family)

June 3, 2013 'Mistresses' ABC Alyssa Milano and Yunjin Kim are two of four friends caught up in flirtations and affairs in a show descended from a British series of the same name. Sex talk and visual innuendo. Penelope Ann Miller and JoBeth Williams add older-generation gravitas. (ABC) (ABC)

June 4, 2013 'Bang Goes the Theory' BBC America Stunt-filled science show with a friendly competitive edge comes on like "MythBusters" crossed with "Top Gear." Did you know that you can run a motorcycle on digestive biscuits? With a little work, you can. (BBC America) (BBC America)

June 4, 2013 'Pretty Wicked Moms' Lifetime "Real Housewives" with children. (Mostly: "I'm judged by other moms," says one, "because they don't take my baby seriously, because she's a Shih Tzu.") They come with the usual cosmetic accouterments and a willingness to look foolish on television. (Lifetime) (Lifetime)

June 6, 2013 '72 Hours' TNT Teams of contestants are dropped into hospitable wildernesses with only a bottle of water (each, I assume) and a GPS gadget in search of a suitcase full of money. Or you could just watch "The Treasure of the Sierra Madre." (TNT) (TNT)

June 6, 2013 'The Hero' TNT Dwayne Johnson — you can call him "The Rock," everyone does — hosts this extreme stunt competition show. Includes climbing things, jumping off things, watery things, hugs, and Dwayne Johnson in a helicopter photographed from another helicopter. (TNT) (TNT)

June 6, 2013 'In the Flesh' BBC America Tense, sad, kitchen-sink zombie drama set after the apocalypse — or "spot of bother" — as the semi-dead try to rejoin society. Metaphors of AIDS, mental illness, postwar reconciliation versus closure-by-revenge abound. (BBC America) (BBC America)

June 6, 2013 'Graceland' USA "Point Break" meets "The Real World": Hot young FBI and DEA agents undercover share a seized Southern California beach house, shoot curls, shoot guns, share chores but not necessarily the orange juice. (USA) (USA)

June 8, 2013 'Sinbad' Syfy U.K. import hearkens back to the great days of the late 1990s, when Hercules and Xena and, for that matter, Sinbad, ruled American syndication. (Syfy) (Syfy)

June 8, 2013 'Sam & Cat' Nickelodeon Nick makes roommates, and half-attentive professional baby sitters, of popular sidekicks Jennette McCurdy (tough-chick Sam, from "iCarly") and Ariana Grande (twee weirdo Cat, from "Victorious"). Sound of tween heads exploding. Adults have no authority here. (Nickelodeon) (Nickelodeon)

June 8, 2013 'Primeval: New World' Syfy Canadian-British import in which prehistoric predators slip onto the streets of Vancouver through rips in time, occasioning new horizons in animal control. (Syfy)

June 10, 2013 'The Winner Is' NBC Nick Lachey hosts this semi-complicated sing-off involving non-careerists, soloists and groups of all ages, judged by 101 in-studio "music fans" ("teachers, DJs, critics, bloggers and YouTube sensations"). There is money involved. (NBC; post-"Voice" preview episode, moves to regular time July 11.) (NBC)

June 10, 2013 'King & Maxwell' TNT Casting Jon Tenney and Rebecca Romijn as ex-Secret Service agents in this bantery, him-and-her private-detective show (based on books by David Baldacci) seems intended to make it impossible for me, personally, to resist. (I cannot prove this was the intention.) He's the messy one. (TNT) (TNT)

June 10, 2013 'Grojband' Cartoon Network As in "garage band." Unseen, but I approve of the theme and "Dexter's"-ish look. (Cartoon Network)

June 11, 2013 'Twisted' ABC Family The network of moody teen mystery soaps adds another: Old new kid in school Avan Jogia is back from five years in juvie after having murdered his aunt for reasons still too horrible for him to relate. Weird girl Maddie Hasson and popular girl Kylie Bunbury are his former best friends, not getting along. Denise Richards adds older-generation gravitas. (ABC Family) (ABC Family)

June 23, 2013 'Whodunnit' ABC Competition series takes ancient party game (one of the contestants is a murderer, clues point to whom), adds fancy backdrops and gewgaws, TV cameras and commercials. And stir. There is money involved. (ABC) (ABC)

June 23, 2013 'Crossing Lines' NBC Hot, young "Mission: Impossible"-style team travels the world to fight border-disrespecting crime. Donald Sutherland adds older-generation gravitas. (NBC) (NBC)

June 23, 2013 'Devious Maids' Lifetime Adapted by Marc Cherry from the telenovela "Ellas son la Alegría del Hogar" (They Are the Joy of the Home) and retitled to sound more like a sequel to his "Desperate Housewives." Ana Ortiz of "Ugly Betty" — all praise Ana Ortiz! — is the newcomer among a group of Beverly Hills maids who goes full Nancy Drew when one of their number is murdered. (Lifetime) (Lifetime)

June 24, 2013 'Under the Dome' CBS Big (but not star-studded) summer miniseries adapts Stephen King novel, putting another luckless Maine community through hell. Citizens awake to find their town under an invisible bell jar, and must deal. Saw something like this on "The Twilight Zone" once, I am just saying. (CBS) (CBS)

June 30, 2013 'Ray Donovan' Showtime Dysfunctional Irish criminal-family drama goes Hollywood, with always-interesting Liev Schreiber as a man who fixes things for the rich, famous and imprudent, and Jon Voight as his ex-con father. Sample dialogue: "You think you're the first person I've dealt with woke up in bed with a dead body?" (Showtime) (Showtime)

July 7, 2013 'Endeavour' PBS "Inspector Morse" prequel gets a full series after last year's trial balloon, with Morse yet a baby detective and Lewis (whose own "Morse" post-quel continues this summer) not yet a gleam, or mote, in his eye. (PBS) (PBS)

July 8, 2013 'Get Out Alive' NBC Elimination-competition show "strands" 10 teams of two in the wilds of New Zealand, where they will be asked to do hard things. Superstar survivalist Bear Grylls is your host, their judge. See also: "72 Hours," "The Hero." (NBC) (NBC)

July 10, 2013 'Camp' NBC Rachel Griffiths oversees drama, hijinks among counselors and campers alike in this high-concept show: It's a summer series set … in the summer. But will there be lanyards? (NBC) (NBC)

July 10, 2013 'Moone Boy' Hulu Chris O'Dowd created and stars in this avowedly semi-autobiographical Irish import in which he plays the imaginary friend of a strange and dreamy 11-year-old boy. (I am guessing that in real life he was the boy, and not the imaginary friend.) It is good. (Hulu) (Hulu)

July 10, 2013 'The Bridge' FX American cop Diane Kruger and Mexican cop Demián Bichir team to hunt a border-disrespecting serial killer. (Based on a Scandinavian original, which happens.) Ted Levine and Annabeth Gish lend older-generation — oh, never mind. (FX) (FX)

July 11, 2013 'Orange Is the New Black' Netflix "Weeds" creator Jenji Kohan stays in her comfort zone with a series based on Piper Kerman's memoir of time behind bars. (She helped her girlfriend smuggle drugs.) Taylor Schilling is Kerman, or thereabouts; Laura Prepon plays her downfall. Hotness and weirdness, as you might expect. (Netflix)

July 11, 2013 'Hollywood Game Night' NBC Moves the old-school celebrity game show into a Hollywood Hills home to create the impression of a party, like "Playboy After Dark" meets "Hollywood Squares." Impressively big names have been bruited. Jane Lynch hosts; money is involved. (NBC) (NBC)

July 23, 2013 'The Vineyard' ABC Family Docu-soap follows young people as they love and love on Martha's Vineyard. Nobody will be working in a vineyard, which is what I first thought, or possibly working at all, or much. Network flacks promise "mischief and romance." (ABC Family)

July 29, 2013 'Writer's Room' Sundance Channel Six-part anthropological show-business series tracks scriptwriters in their native habitat as they give birth to television shows. Not for the squeamish. (Sundance Channel)

Aug. 1, 2013 'The Awesomes' Hulu Seth Meyers of "Saturday Night Live" and Michael Shoemaker (of "Late Night," currently with Jimmy Fallon, but eventually with Meyers) co-created this series about underachieving superheroes. Meyers plays their leader, the less-than-awesome Professor Doctor Awesome. Keenan Thompson, Bill Hader and Taran Killam chime in. (Hulu) (Hulu)

Aug. 10, 2013 'The White Queen' Starz It's England 1464, and the War of the Roses rages on. Three women (I'm reading here) vie for power behind the scenes and will apparently stop at nothing. No dragons, but plenty of games, and a throne. (Starz) (Starz)

Aug. 11, 2013 'Low Winter Sun' AMC Mark Strong and Lennie James play Detroit cops caught up in murder and corruption and such. (Strong repeats his role from the U.K. miniseries on which it's based.) I'd expect moral ambiguity and psychological tension, but that's just a hunch. (AMC) (AMC)

Aug. 15, 2013 'Owner's Manual' AMC Two dudes compete to operate big machines (submarine, airplane, locomotive), one by reading the instructions, the other by intuition. And I thought putting that bookshelf together was hard. (Yes, because it was.) (AMC) (AMC)

Aug. 25, 2013 'Silk' PBS "Masterpiece Mystery," i.e., British legal drama, follows barristers in and out of court, much like an American legal drama. (PBS)