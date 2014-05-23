Summer TV preview 2014

By Robert Lloyd, Los Angeles Times Television Critic

Summer season!! Once you taxed us with nothing more unmissable than “Dean Martin Presents the Golddiggers in London.” Now, as if to prove something to the fall, winter and spring, you’re all, like, here’s Halle Berry presented by Steven Spielberg; Clive Owen in a series directed entirely by Steven Soderbergh; a Guillermo del Toro vampire thing; Ian McKellen and Derek Jacobi in a sitcom.

And when you ease off on the quality, you overrun us with quantity. Have a heart! Take a vacation!

Here are only some of the new series premiering between now and Labor Day. Watch the trailers below.

