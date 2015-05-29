Summer TV 2015: Our fearless guide to new shows

Say you were an alien overlord bent on enslaving the human race. You could do worse than have your agents, already in place, create a New Golden Age of Television so that everyone on Earth was compelled, by curiosity or social pressure, to watch TV, and to create new technologies to ensure that they could watch it all the time, and to introduce new shows all year long, so that, instead of spending their summer hiking in the hills or swimming in the ocean or visiting museums, everyone would watch it all the time.

Then when the hypnotic order to submit was broadcast to the world, all humanity would fall in an instant.

So, hey, there’s a summer TV season starting, with a mess of new shows. Let’s take a look at (not even all of) them. Resistance is futile.

