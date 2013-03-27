The Supreme Court tackles gay marriage

At issue in Tuesday’s case was whether the state of California can ban same-sex marriage. In 2008, the state’s voters approved a ballot initiative, Proposition 8, which limited marriage to opposite-sex couples. Gay couples challenged the law, and after hearing extensive testimony about the issue, a federal district judge struck down the law, saying that it violated gay couples’ constitutional rights to prevent them from marrying. The state of California decided not to appeal the ruling, but the group that had sponsored the ballot measure did. A federal appeals court then sided with the district judge, ruling that Proposition 8 violated the federal constitution. The sponsors of the ballot measure asked the Supreme Court to hear the case.

Wednesday’s argument concerned gay couples in states that allow same-sex marriage and posed the question of whether the federal government can deny them benefits that other legally married couples receive. Passed in 1996, the federal Defense of Marriage Act denies those benefits. A district court and an appeals court ruled the law unconstitutional in a case brought by Edith Windsor, an 83-year-old woman who lives in New York, which recognizes same-sex marriages. When Windsor’s wife died, the IRS said she owed $360,000 in taxes on property she had inherited. Married couples are exempt from that tax. Windsor sued and won in district court and the appeals court. The Obama administration decided in 2011 that DOMA violates the constitutional rights of gay couples but has continued to enforce the law pending a decision by the nation’s highest court.

