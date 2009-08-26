Edward Kennedy timeline: 1932-2009

By Los Angeles Times Staff

Kennedy, the youngest of nine children born into a legendary political family, died Tuesday after battling a malignant brain tumor for more than a year. Known as the “liberal lion of the Senate,” he served for nearly 47 years, fighting for causes dear to his heart such as civil rights, welfare and healthcare.

Sources: Times Research

