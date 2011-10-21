Notable targeted killings under President Obama

Aug. 5, 2009 A U.S. strike kills Pakistani Taliban chief Baitullah Mahsud in South Waziristan, a volatile tribal area of Pakistan along the Afghan border that the Taliban has used as a base for years. (Associated Press)

March 8, 2010 Hussein Yemeni, an Al Qaeda bomb expert and trainer, is killed in Pakistan by a U.S. drone strike.

May 10, 2010 A U.S. drone attack kills Sheik Said Masri, Al Qaeda’s No. 3 leader, in Pakistan.

Sept. 25, 2010 An airstrike in eastern Afghanistan kills Abdallah Umar Qurayshi, who had led Al Qaeda-affiliated Arab fighters operating in two eastern provinces, and Abu Atta Kuwaiti, an explosives expert.

May 2, 2011 Osama bin Laden, leader of Al Qaeda, is killed during a Navy SEALs raid at a compound inside Pakistan. (Associated Press)

June 3, 2011 Ilyas Kashmiri, described by U.S. officials as a key Al Qaeda planner and trainer, is killed by a U.S. drone strike in Pakistan.

Aug. 22, 2011 Al Qaeda's second in command, Atiyah Abdul Rahman, is killed in a drone attack in Pakistan. (National Counterterrorism Center)

Sept. 30, 2011 Amerian-born Muslim cleric, Anwar Awlaki, accused of inspiring and plotting terrorist attacks on Americans, is killed by a missile fired from a drone aircraft operated by the CIA. (Muhammad ud-Deen/Associated Press)

Oct. 14, 2011 Abdul-Rahman Awlaki, the son of Anwar Awlaki, and Ibrahim Banna, whom officials described as the media chief of the Al Qaeda affiliate in Yemen, are killed by a U.S. military drone strike.

May 29, 2012 U.S.-led coalition troops say they've killed Sakhr al-Taifi, Al Qaeda's second-in-command in Afghanistan, in an airstrike in the country's eastern province of Kunar. Sakhr al-Taifi, a Saudi national, and one other unnamed Al Qaeda militant were killed in the airstrike, NATO says.

June 4, 2012 Al Qaeda’s second-in-command, Abu Yahya al-Libi, is killed in a U.S. drone missile strike on Hesokhel, a small village in North Waziristan near the Afghan border. North Waziristan has long been a stronghold for Al Qaeda, the Taliban, the Haqqani network and other militant groups. Al-Libi's death was confirmed by a U.S. official on Tuesday, June 5. A 2007 image purportedly shows Al Qaeda militant Abu Yahya al-Libi, who was targeted in a U.S. drone missile strike. (IntelCenter / Associated Press)