From jailer to top cop: The career of Lee Baca

|Jan. 1, 1965
|Lee Baca joins L.A. County Sheriff's Department
|Baca joins the department as deputy trainee and goes to work in the jail.
|Jan. 1, 1971
|Promoted to lieutenant
|Jan. 1, 1981
|Appointed captain
|Sheriff Peter Pitchess appoints Baca as captain overseeing the Norwalk station.
|Jan. 1, 1986
|Promoted to commander
|Sheriff Sherman Block promotes Baca to commander.
|Jan. 1, 1992
|Seeks top LAPD job
|Baca offers himself as a candidate to succeed LAPD Chief Daryl Gates.
|Jan. 1, 1993
|Receives doctorate
|
|Baca receives doctorate in public administration from USC.
|Jan. 1, 1997
|Fails in second bid to become LAPD chief
|Jan. 1, 1998
|Announces run for county sheriff
|Baca announces he is running for sheriff, challenging his one-time mentor Block.
|Oct. 1, 1998
|Block dies
|
|Block dies just days before the election, but his name remains on the ballot.
|Nov. 3, 1998
|Baca is elected sheriff.
|Dec. 7, 1998
|Baca sworn in
|Lee Baca is sworn in as Los Angeles County sheriff.
|Jan. 1, 2000
|Office of Independent Review
|At Baca's urging, the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors creates the Office of Independent Review to help oversee department internal investigations.
|Jan. 1, 2004
|Inmate deaths
|Supervisors seek a wide-ranging probe of Baca's jail operations after five inmate slayings in six months.
|July 28, 2006
|Investigation of preferential treatment for Mel Gibson
|The Sheriff's Department's civilian oversight office launches an investigation into whether authorities gave Mel Gibson preferential treatment when he was arrested July 28, 2006, on suspicion of drunk driving and tried to cover up alleged offensive comments and behavior.
Baca defended the way his department handled the case and said the actor's behavior after his arrest is not relevant.
"There is no cover-up," Baca said. "Our job is not to [focus] on what he said. It's to establish his blood-alcohol level when he was driving and proceed with the case. Trying someone on rumor and innuendo is no way to run an investigation, at least one with integrity."
|June 26, 2007
|Baca defends attempt to release Paris Hilton from jail early
|
|Hours after Paris Hilton left jail on June 26, 2007, having served 23 days, Los Angeles County Sheriff Lee Baca appears before county supervisors to defend his widely criticized attempt to release her earlier.
Baca had sent her home after five days of her 45-day sentence, with orders to wear an electronic monitor. But Judge Michael T. Sauer returned her to jail the next day to serve out her term for violating probation on alcohol-related reckless driving charges.
Baca said the decision to release Hilton early was not favoritism but was based on her undisclosed medical condition, which he said could not be treated in jail.
|Jan. 1, 2010
|The Times reports instances of the Sheriff's Department intervening in cases involving Baca political donors.
|Jan. 14, 2011
|The Times reveals that Baca launched probe at request of fashion magnate
|Los Angeles County Sheriff Lee Baca personally launched a criminal investigation in another police agency's jurisdiction after a request from Guess Inc. co-founder Georges Marciano who later contributed $100,000 to two sheriff's charities, according to civil court testimony, law enforcement records and interviews.
|
|In Muslim community, Baca wins support through conversation, not confrontation
|
|The L.A. County sheriff, a Republican with a strong reputation as a crime fighter, believes in building trust within minority communities. He reads the Koran and shuns hard-line tactics.
|June 1, 2011
|FBI investigation into allegations of deputy abuse in L.A. County jails becomes public.
|Sept. 1, 2011
|The Times reveals that the FBI had an informant inside the jails.
|Oct. 1, 2011
|Baca admits he was out of touch with problems in the jails and pledges reforms.
|Sept. 1, 2012
|A panel on jail abuse blasts Baca, cites "a failure of leadership," and he agrees to a long list of reforms.
|Dec. 1, 2012
|A federal grand jury probes whether Sheriff's Department hindered FBI inquiry into abuse by jailers.
|Jan. 1, 2013
|Baca announces homicides in his jurisdiction at lowest level since 1970.
|March 1, 2013
|Paul Tanaka
|Baca's No. 2 Paul Tanaka quits after becoming focus of criticism amid federal probe of abuse of inmates. It is later revealed that Baca asked him to retire.
|June 1, 2013
|U.S. Justice Department concludes that deputies harassed and intimidated blacks, Latinos and others in Antelope Valley with widespread unlawful detentions and searches.
|Dec. 1, 2013
|Behind the Badge
|A Times investigation finds that the Sheriff's Department hired dozens of officers even though background investigators found they had histories of serious misconduct.
|Dec. 9, 2013
|Federal charges
|Federal authorities charge 18 current and former deputies in beatings of jail inmates and visitors, trying to intimidate an FBI agent and other crimes.
|Dec. 18, 2013
|'Friends of the Sheriff'
|A Times investigation shows Baca maintained a special hiring program that granted preferential treatment to the friends and relatives of department officials, including some candidates who were given jobs despite having troubled histories. Baca's nephew was among those hired in the "Friends of the Sheriff" program even though sheriff's investigators noted that he had allegedly been involved in theft and a fight with San Diego police and had been arrested on suspicion of drunk driving and burglary.
|Jan. 7, 2014
|Baca announces his retirement.
|Jan. 30, 2014
|Baca is replaced
|John L. Scott, an undersheriff in Orange County, is sworn in as interim Los Angeles County sheriff on Lee Baca's final day on the job.
