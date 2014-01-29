From jailer to top cop: The career of Lee Baca

Jan. 1, 1965 Lee Baca joins L.A. County Sheriff's Department Baca joins the department as deputy trainee and goes to work in the jail.

Jan. 1, 1971 Promoted to lieutenant

Jan. 1, 1981 Appointed captain Sheriff Peter Pitchess appoints Baca as captain overseeing the Norwalk station.

Jan. 1, 1986 Promoted to commander Sheriff Sherman Block promotes Baca to commander.

Jan. 1, 1992 Seeks top LAPD job Baca offers himself as a candidate to succeed LAPD Chief Daryl Gates.

Jan. 1, 1993 Receives doctorate Baca receives doctorate in public administration from USC.

Jan. 1, 1997 Fails in second bid to become LAPD chief

Jan. 1, 1998 Announces run for county sheriff Baca announces he is running for sheriff, challenging his one-time mentor Block. Sheriff Sherman Block, outside Sheriff's Department headquarters, talks to reporters and offers to debate Lee Baca. (July 16, 1998) (Rick Meyer / Los Angeles Times file)

Oct. 1, 1998 Block dies Block dies just days before the election, but his name remains on the ballot.

Nov. 3, 1998 Baca is elected sheriff. Lee Baca is congratulated by his sister Elaine Baca Wagner, center, and supporter, Nadia Nalbandian, left, as he prepares to make his victory speach at the Ritz Calton in Pasadena. (Nov. 3, 1998) (Carolyn Cole / Los Angeles Times)

Dec. 7, 1998 Baca sworn in Lee Baca is sworn in as Los Angeles County sheriff. Baca laughs with former L.A. County Sheriff Peter Pitches shortly after the swearing in ceremony in Pasadena. (Los Angeles Times)

Jan. 1, 2000 Office of Independent Review At Baca's urging, the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors creates the Office of Independent Review to help oversee department internal investigations.

Jan. 1, 2004 Inmate deaths Supervisors seek a wide-ranging probe of Baca's jail operations after five inmate slayings in six months. Sheriff Lee Baca is questioned by L.A. County Supervisor Gloria Molina about an inmate death at the Men's Central Jail. (Beatrice de Gea / Los Angeles Times file)

July 28, 2006 Investigation of preferential treatment for Mel Gibson The Sheriff's Department's civilian oversight office launches an investigation into whether authorities gave Mel Gibson preferential treatment when he was arrested July 28, 2006, on suspicion of drunk driving and tried to cover up alleged offensive comments and behavior. Baca defended the way his department handled the case and said the actor's behavior after his arrest is not relevant. "There is no cover-up," Baca said. "Our job is not to [focus] on what he said. It's to establish his blood-alcohol level when he was driving and proceed with the case. Trying someone on rumor and innuendo is no way to run an investigation, at least one with integrity." Mel Gibson's booking photo from July 2006. (Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department)

June 26, 2007 Baca defends attempt to release Paris Hilton from jail early Hours after Paris Hilton left jail on June 26, 2007, having served 23 days, Los Angeles County Sheriff Lee Baca appears before county supervisors to defend his widely criticized attempt to release her earlier. Baca had sent her home after five days of her 45-day sentence, with orders to wear an electronic monitor. But Judge Michael T. Sauer returned her to jail the next day to serve out her term for violating probation on alcohol-related reckless driving charges. Baca said the decision to release Hilton early was not favoritism but was based on her undisclosed medical condition, which he said could not be treated in jail. Paris Hilton's booking photo, taken after her June 2007 arrest on a probation violation. (Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department / European Pressphoto Agency)

Jan. 1, 2010 The Times reports instances of the Sheriff's Department intervening in cases involving Baca political donors.

Jan. 14, 2011 The Times reveals that Baca launched probe at request of fashion magnate Los Angeles County Sheriff Lee Baca personally launched a criminal investigation in another police agency's jurisdiction after a request from Guess Inc. co-founder Georges Marciano who later contributed $100,000 to two sheriff's charities, according to civil court testimony, law enforcement records and interviews.

April 19, 2011 In Muslim community, Baca wins support through conversation, not confrontation The L.A. County sheriff, a Republican with a strong reputation as a crime fighter, believes in building trust within minority communities. He reads the Koran and shuns hard-line tactics. Samira Hussein of Gaithersburg, Md., listens as Baca testifies during a hearing before the House Homeland Security Committee on March 10, 2011, in Washington D.C. Baca defended his work with Muslim groups before Congress and elsewhere. (Alex Wong / Getty Images)

June 1, 2011 FBI investigation into allegations of deputy abuse in L.A. County jails becomes public.

Sept. 1, 2011 The Times reveals that the FBI had an informant inside the jails.

Oct. 1, 2011 Baca admits he was out of touch with problems in the jails and pledges reforms.

Sept. 1, 2012 A panel on jail abuse blasts Baca, cites "a failure of leadership," and he agrees to a long list of reforms. Sheriff Lee Baca speaks at a news conference in April 2012. (Bob Chamberlin / Los Angeles Times)

Dec. 1, 2012 A federal grand jury probes whether Sheriff's Department hindered FBI inquiry into abuse by jailers.

Jan. 1, 2013 Baca announces homicides in his jurisdiction at lowest level since 1970.

March 1, 2013 Paul Tanaka Baca's No. 2 Paul Tanaka quits after becoming focus of criticism amid federal probe of abuse of inmates. It is later revealed that Baca asked him to retire. Paul Tanaka, seen in April 2013, is running for L.A County sheriff. (Gary Friedman / Los Angeles Times)

June 1, 2013 U.S. Justice Department concludes that deputies harassed and intimidated blacks, Latinos and others in Antelope Valley with widespread unlawful detentions and searches.

Dec. 1, 2013 Behind the Badge A Times investigation finds that the Sheriff's Department hired dozens of officers even though background investigators found they had histories of serious misconduct.

Dec. 9, 2013 Federal charges Federal authorities charge 18 current and former deputies in beatings of jail inmates and visitors, trying to intimidate an FBI agent and other crimes.

Dec. 18, 2013 'Friends of the Sheriff' A Times investigation shows Baca maintained a special hiring program that granted preferential treatment to the friends and relatives of department officials, including some candidates who were given jobs despite having troubled histories. Baca's nephew was among those hired in the "Friends of the Sheriff" program even though sheriff's investigators noted that he had allegedly been involved in theft and a fight with San Diego police and had been arrested on suspicion of drunk driving and burglary.

Jan. 7, 2014 Baca announces his retirement. Los Angeles County Sheriff Lee Baca announces that he will not seek a fifth term and will retire at the end of the month. (Mark Boster / Los Angeles Times)