Titanic: A century in film and television

The Titanic set sail from Southhampton, England, on April 10, 1912, an emblem of modernity. The ship – the largest moving object in the world – was 46,000 tons of luxury and technological ingenuity. Four days later, the “unsinkable” vessel struck an iceberg. The fate of the Titanic has captured popular imagination for the last century. Here’s a look at the story on film and television: