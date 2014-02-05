Tobacco regulation

Jan. 11, 1964 The surgeon general's expert committee issues a landmark report linking smoking to lung cancer. U.S. Surgeon General Luther Terry holds a copy of the advisory committee's report. (AP Photo)

July 27, 1965 President Johnson signs into law a bill requiring every package of cigarettes to be labeled with the warning, "Caution: Cigarette smoking may be hazardous to your health." (Los Angeles Times)

April 1, 1970 Congress passes the Public Health Cigarette Smoking Act banning the advertising of cigarettes on television and radio which goes into effect on January 2, 1971.

Jan. 1, 1979 Smoking is restricted in all federal buildings in the United States.

Feb. 25, 1990 Smoking is banned on all U.S. commercial airline flights.

May 25, 1994 Mississippi becomes the first state to sue the tobacco industry to recover costs for tobacco-related illnesses.

Jan. 1, 1995 California becomes the first state to ban smoking in the workplace.

Nov. 20, 1998 The tobacco industry agrees to pay $206 billion, which will help fund anti-tobacco programs, as part of a settlement agreement with 46 states.

March 21, 2000 U.S. Supreme Court rejects a Clinton administration effort to give the Food and Drug Administration authority to regulate tobacco