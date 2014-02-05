Tobacco regulation

Beginning with the landmark surgeon general’s report in 1964 that linked smoking to lung cancer, the federal government and many states have engaged in a half-century campaign to reduce tobacco use in the U.S. In that time, the percentage of American adults who smoke has been cut by more than half. About 1 in 5 U.S. adults smokes.

