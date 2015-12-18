Visibility matters: Transgender characters on film and television through the years

At the start of 2015, few, if any, would’ve guessed that it would be a landmark year for transgender people. Thanks to actress Laverne Cox, former Olympian Caitlyn Jenner, “Transparent” creator Jill Soloway and countless others, people nationwide can say they know of someone who doesn’t identify with the gender they were assigned at birth. Despite the increase in visibility, the representations of transgender people on screens large and small have a long way to go. Below, with the help of GLAAD, we have compiled a list of some of the media images of trans people since the early 1950s. This list includes some of the most high-profile stories, some of which were considered well-done for their time, while others were problematic at the time and remain so today. This list does not include the hundreds of trans characters who have appeared in numerous legal or medical shows, usually as fodder for sensational storytelling.