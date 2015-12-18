Visibility matters: Transgender characters on film and television through the years

By Tre’vell Anderson

At the start of 2015, few, if any, would’ve guessed that it would be a landmark year for transgender people. Thanks to actress Laverne Cox, former Olympian Caitlyn Jenner, “Transparent” creator Jill Soloway and countless others, people nationwide can say they know of someone who doesn’t identify with the gender they were assigned at birth. Despite the increase in visibility, the representations of transgender people on screens large and small have a long way to go. Below, with the help of GLAAD, we have compiled a list of some of the media images of trans people since the early 1950s. This list includes some of the most high-profile stories, some of which were considered well-done for their time, while others were problematic at the time and remain so today. This list does not include the hundreds of trans characters who have appeared in numerous legal or medical shows, usually as fodder for sensational storytelling.

The Danish Girl’

(Focus Features)

Oscar winner Eddie Redmayne plays the lead in a film based on the life of Lili Elbe, one of the first people to undergo gender confirmation surgery.

Tagged as
Film

Transcendent’

(Fuse TV)

Transcendent” on Fuse centered on the personal and professional relationships of a group of transgender women who perform at AsiaSF, a San Francisco nightclub.

Tagged as
Reality

Pretty Little Liars’

Pretty Little Liars” reveals that “A” is Ce Ce, who was once Charles. For a show perceived to be inclusive regarding lesbian, gay and bisexual characters, LGBT advocates were shocked that the show chose to make the central villain a young trans girl. The reveal played into stereotypes of trans people as psychopathic killers.

Tagged as
Scripted

I Am Cait’

(E! Enertainment)

Caitlyn Jenner was the most visible transgender person in 2015 following a number of high-profile interviews with Diane Sawyer and Vanity Fair magazine about her decision to disclose her transgender identity. The ratings for her E! reality show “I Am Cait” faltered week to week, but the show was renewed for a second season.

Tagged as
Reality

I Am Jazz’

(TLC)

I Am Jazz” aired on TLC featuring transgender teen Jazz Jennings and her family “dealing with typical teen drama through the lens of a transgender youth.” The show will return for a second season in 2016.

Tagged as
Reality

Tangerine’

After hearing that her boyfriend/pimp cheated on her while she was in jail, a sex worker and her best friend set out to find him and teach him and his new lover a lesson. The film is lead by transgender actresses Kitana Kiki Rodriguez and Mya Taylor.

Tagged as
Film

Big Brother’

Reality competition show “Big Brother’s” first transgender contestant Audrey Middleton competed in its 17th season. She was voted out by other contestants early.

Tagged as
Reality

Becoming Us’

(Jean Whiteside / ABC Family)

ABC Family’s docu-series “Becoming Us” follows an Evanston, Ill., family as they adjust following a parent’s transition.

Tagged as
Reality

Sense8”

Netflix’s “Sense8” features trans actor Jamie Clayton as lead character Nomi, who is in love with another woman, played by non-trans actor Freema Agyeman. Series co-creator is Lana Wachowski, a trans woman.

Tagged as
Scripted

Penny Dreadful’

(Jonathan Hession / Showtime)

Penny Dreadful” introduces trans character Angelique (Johnny Beauchamp) as a love interest for Dorian Grey (Reeve Carney). Dorian kills Angelique when she uncovers his secret that he is hundreds of years old.

Tagged as
Scripted

The Prancing Elites Project’

(Barbara Davidson / Los Angeles Times)

The Prancing Elites from Mobile, Ala., is a dance troupe of four black, gay men and a transgender woman who compete in a style of dance called J­ Setting. Oxygen aired the first season of their docu-­series “The Prancing Elites Project,” which will return for a second season in January, 2016.

Tagged as
Reality

New Girls on the Block’

(Discovery Life)

Discovery Life’s “New Girls on the Block” followed eight people, six of whom were transgender women in varying stages of their transition and relationships.

Tagged as
Reality

The Bold and the Beautiful’

(CBS)

In 2013, “The Bold and the Beautiful” introduced a new character named Maya Avant, (played by non-trans actress Karla Mosley), who became a fashion model and the girlfriend of Rick Forrester. In 2015, the show revealed that Maya is a trans woman who transitioned many years before. After disclosing her past to Rick, they wed in the first wedding on daytime TV to include a trans character. The show also added trans actor Scott Turner Schofield as Maya’s trans friend, Nick.

Tagged as
Scripted

Boy Meets Girl’

Michelle Hendley is a trans actress playing a transgender woman in a small town in Kentucky who is looking for love. “Boy Meets Girl” was written and directed by Eric Schaeffer.

Tagged as
Film

Transparent’

(Beth Dubber / Amazon Digital)

Amazon’s “Transparent,” in which Jeffrey Tambor plays a transitioning Maura Pfefferman, premieres. The show’s first season won two Golden Globes for Tambor’s role and for comedy series. The series also includes Alexandra Billings and Trace Lysette, two trans actresses playing supporting roles, as well as numerous trans people working behind the scenes.

Tagged as
Scripted

Stonewall’

Chronicling the initial night of the historic Stonewall Riots in New York City, “Stonewall” was criticized for having a non-transgender, white actor as the protagonist. By most accepted accounts, the night was kicked off by drag queens, trans women and street kids. A character based on Marsha P. Johnson, played by Otoja Abit, was highlighted in the film. The second lead, played by Jonny Beauchamp, was based, in part, on trans activist Sylvia Rivera.

Tagged as
Film

Orphan Black’

In the episode “Variable and Full of Perturbation” of “Orphan Black,” Tony, a transgender man, was added to the group of clones.

Tagged as
Scripted

The Fosters’

In the episode “House and Home,” “The Fosters” introduces Cole, a trans teenager played by out trans actor Tom Phelan. Over the course of 10 appearances, viewers see Cole undergo his medical transition as the actor underwent his own medical transition during the year and a half he appeared on the show.

Tagged as
Scripted

Dallas Buyers Club’

(Anne Marie Fox / Focus Features)

In the Matthew McConaughey-led film, Jared Leto plays Rayon, a fictional trans woman with HIV. Both won Academy Awards. There was controversy regarding casting a non-trans actor to play Rayon, and regarding the way Leto talked about the character in media interviews. Trans activists staged a protest outside the Academy Awards that year.

Tagged as
Film

Valentine Road’

(HBO Documentary Films)

HBO airs the documentary “Valentine Road” about the murder of a young trans child in Oxnard.

Tagged as
Documentary

Orange Is the New Black’

(Eric Leibowitz / Associated Press)

Netflix’s “Orange Is the New Black” premieres with transgender actress Laverne Cox as Sophia, who committed credit card fraud to fund her transition from male to female, since insurance will not cover it. Cox made history as the first openly transgender woman nominated for an Emmy Award in 2014 for this role.

Tagged as
Scripted

Elementary’

In the episode “Snow Angels,” trans actress Candis Cayne makes her first appearance as Ms. Hudson on CBS’ “Elementary.” She has had only minor scenes since.

Tagged as
Scripted

Sons of Anarchy’

(Prashant Gupta / FX)

Walton Goggins plays Venus Van Dam, a trans sex worker, on “Sons of Anarchy.” What started as a one-note trans stereotype evolved into something more multidimensional by the series’ end as Venus ended up in a relationship with bad boy Tig.

Tagged as
Scripted

Small Town Security’

AMC airs “Small Town Security,” a reality series about a private security company in rural Georgia. One of the leads is Dennis Starr, an out trans man.

Tagged as
Reality

Hit & Miss’

DirecTV’s Audience Network airs the British miniseries “Hit & Miss,” starring Chloë Sevigny as a trans woman who’s also a contract killer.

Tagged as
Scripted

The Glee Project’

The Glee Project,” Season 2, includes a young trans person named Tyler Ford.

Tagged as
Reality

Glee’

Trans teen Wade “Unique” Adams (Alex Newell) is introduced on “Glee.” Originally a guest star, the character eventually becomes a series regular. In 2015, during the final episodes of the show, Dot Marie Jones’ Coach Beiste reveals that he’s a transgender man.

Tagged as
Scripted

Dancing With the Stars”

(Adam Taylor / ABC)

Chaz Bono’s appearance on the 13th season of “Dancing With the Stars,” a popular, mainstream reality show, brought his story to millions of viewers who cheered him on and voted for him to advance every week. He was eliminated Oct. 25, 2011.

Tagged as
Reality

Romeos’

This film revolves around the romantic relationship between Lukas (Rick Okon), a 20-year-old gay trans man and a cisgender bisexual man named Fabio (Maximilian Befort).

Tagged as
Film

Becoming Chaz’

(OWN: Oprah Winfrey Network)

OWN airs “Becoming Chaz,” a documentary about Chaz Bono’s transition.

Tagged as
Documentary
January 2011

Gun Hill Road’

In this film, an ex-con returns home to the Bronx after three years in prison to discover his wife estranged and his child (Harmony Santana) embracing her transgender identity.

Tagged as
Film

Degrassi: The Next Generation’

Degrassi: The Next Generation” introduces Adam (Jordan Todosey), a trans teen at the school. The show won a Peabody Award for the episodes. Adam remained a popular character until the actor decided to leave the show in 2013.

Tagged as
Scripted

TRANSform Me’

The VH1 makeover reality series “TRANSform Me” featured trans hosts Laverne Cox, Jamie Clayton and Nina Poon helping women find their inner and outer beauty. Cox produced and starred in the show, making her the first trans person to produce and star in her own TV series.

Tagged as
Reality

Taking Woodstock’

About the Woodstock Festival of 1969 and directed by Ang Lee, this movie is based on the memoir “Taking Woodstock: A True Story of a Riot, a Concert, and a Life” by Elliot Tiber and Tom Monte. Liev Schreiber plays Vetty von Vilma, a transwoman.

Tagged as
Film

Making His Band’

MTV airs “Making His Band,” with several people competing to be in Diddy’s touring band. Jaila Simms, a trans woman, is selected as a backup singer.

Tagged as
Reality

The Real World: Brooklyn’

The Real World” has included a number of lesbian, gay and bisexual housemates over the years, but its Brooklyn season, the 21st of the franchise, included its first trans cast member with Katelynn Cusanelli. (There hasn’t been another trans housemate since.)

Tagged as
Reality

America’s Next Top Model’

(Eric Liebowitz / The CW)

America’s Next Top Model,” the long-running CW series helmed by model-turned-business woman Tyra Banks, featured its first transgender contestant Isis King in its 11th season.

Tagged as
Reality

Prodigal Sons’

Filmmaker Kimberly Reed returns home in this doc for her high school reunion as a transgender woman.

Tagged as
Documentary

I Want to Work for Diddy’

Trans actress Laverne Cox, now famous for her role in “Orange Is the New Black,” appears on “I Want to Work for Diddy.” She didn’t win, but the show was awarded the GLAAD Media Award and led to VH1 working with her to produce her own show in 2010.

Tagged as
Reality

Transamerican Love Story’

In a twist on the typical dating reality show, Logo’s “Transamerican Love Story” saw contestants competing for the love of trans actress Calpernia Addams. One of the male suitors was trans man Jim Howley.

Tagged as
Reality

Dirty Sexy Money’

(Lorenzo Bevilaqu / ABC)

Dirty Sexy Money” introduces transgender actress Candis Cayne as Carmelita Rainer, who was involved with Billy Baldwin’s Patrick Darling IV. Carmelita was killed off in a 2008 episode, but her death was not related to her being a transgender woman.

Tagged as
Scripted

All My Children’

(Lou Rocco / ABC)

All My Children” introduces Zoe (Jeffrey Carlson), a glam rock star who comes out as a transgender woman and falls in love with another character.

Tagged as
Scripted

Grey’s Anatomy’

(Scott Garfield / ABC)

Grey’s Anatomy” airs “Where the Boys Are” starring out trans actress Alexandra Billings. When her character is diagnosed with cancer, she and her loving wife agree that they will fight it together – and no one dies.

Tagged as
Scripted

Ugly Betty’

Ugly Betty” introduces Alexis Meade (Rebecca Romijn), who is revealed to have been born as Daniel’s brother Alex.

Tagged as
Scripted

Queer Eye for the Straight Guy’

(Craig Blankenhorn / Bravo)

Miles G., a young trans man, gets a makeover on “Queer Eye for the Straight Guy.”

Tagged as
Reality

A Girl Like Me: The Gwen Aruajo Story’

The Lifetime movie “A Girl Like Me: The Gwen Aruajo Story” tells the true story of trans teen Gwen Araujo who was killed in an anti-trans attack in 2002 in Newark, Calif. After her death, Gwen’s mother advocated for the Gwen Araujo Justice for Victims Act, which put California on the record opposing a defendant’s use of societal bias against their victim in order to decrease their culpability for a crime.

Tagged as
Scripted

Transamerica’

Felicity Huffman plays Bree, a transgender woman, who goes on a road trip with her long-lost son Toby (Kevin Zegers).

Tagged as
Film

The L Word’

The L Word” introduces Max Sweeney, played by Daniela Sea, a transgender man who is bisexual. He becomes pregnant in the final season.

Tagged as
Scripted

Breakfast on Pluto’

This dark comedy stars Cillian Murphy as a transgender orphan looking for her mother in Ireland and London in the 1970s.

Tagged as
Film

Rent’

The film adaptation of the Pulitzer- and Tony Award-winning musical about folks in the East Village of New York City dealing with a number of social issues is known for highlighting members of the LGBT community. A memorable character was that of Angel, a trans person played by Wilson Jermaine Heredia.

Tagged as
Film

TransGeneration’

Sundance and Logo air “TransGeneration,” an episodic documentary about four transgender college students.

Tagged as
Documentary

Barbershop’

(Robert Voets / Showtime)

On the Showtime series “Barbershop,” Sheryl Lee Ralph played Claire, a trans woman dating Eddie (Barry Shabaka Henley).

Tagged as
Scripted

South Park’

South Park” airs “Mr. Garrison’s Fancy New Vagina,” which mocks trans people by comparing transition to wanting to be a dolphin or to be black. This was followed by three years of Garrison being portrayed as a stereotype of a balding trans woman. On April 9, 2008 in the episode “Eek, a Penis!” Mrs. Garrison reverts to Mr. Garrison after regretting his transition.

Tagged as
Scripted

Bad Education’

(Sony Pictures Classics)

Starring Gael García Bernal, Fele Martínez, Daniel Giménez Cacho and Lluís Homar, the film includes a story line that involves transgender identity. The original title of the film is “La Mala Educación.”

Tagged as
Film

Beautiful Boxer’

A Thai biographical sports film, “Beautiful Boxer” tells the life story of Parinya Charoenphol (played by Asanee Suwan), a trans Muay Thai fighter, actress and model.

Tagged as
Film

Two and a Half Men’

In the “Two and a Half Men” episode “Old Flame with a New Wick,” Chris O’Donnell played an ex-girlfriend of Charlie’s who returns after his transition to get dating advice. He ends up dating Evelyn Harper (Holland Taylor).

Tagged as
Scripted

Nip/Tuck’

(Robert Zuckerman / FX Network)

In Season 1, a “Nip/Tuck” episode titled “Sophia Lopez” was about a trans woman who comes to the practice to have an obvious scar removed. Sophia (played by Jonathan Del Arco) is lonely and goes out on a date with Dr. Liz Cruz, the lesbian anesthesiologist. Though an initially positive portrayal, the show went downhill in representing trans people, including 11 episodes with Famke Janssen playing Ava Moore, a gay man who had a “sex change” because he was in love with a straight doctor played by Alec Baldwin. The series ended after six seasons in 2010 with transgender actress Candis Cayne as a trans woman who comes to the doctors asking them to reverse her transition because it’s too hard to find men to date.

Tagged as
Scripted

Soldier’s Girl’

(Genaro Molina / Los Angeles Times)

Soldier’s Girl” on Showtime was based on the true story of U.S. Army Pfc. Barry Winchell, who was killed by fellow soldiers after they learned he was dating a trans woman, Calpernia Addams. The film, starring Troy Garity as Winchell and Lee Pace as Addams, was nominated for several Golden Globe and Emmy awards, and received a Peabody Award.

Tagged as
Scripted

Normal’

(Melissa Moseley / HBO)

The HBO film “Normal” followed a Midwestern factory worker (Tom Wilkinson) who came out as a trans woman named Ruth. Although her wife, Irma (Jessica Lange), is shocked but chooses to stand by Ruth despite rejection by members of their small town community. Wilkinson and Lange were nominated for Emmys and Golden Globes.

Tagged as
Scripted

The Education of Max Bickford’

The Education of Max Bickford” on CBS was a prime-time show that included a trans character as a series regular. Helen Shaver played Erica Bettis, a trans college professor and best friend to Richard Dreyfuss, who played the series lead.

Tagged as
Scripted

Friends’

The “Friends” episode, “The One With Chandler’s Dad,” introduced Kathleen Turner as Chandler’s parent, Helena Handbasket, a performer in Las Vegas. Because of the writing, it’s not entirely clear if the parent was supposed to be a trans woman, or of another identity.

Tagged as
Scripted

Southern Comfort’

(Kate Davis)

This documentary follows the final year in the life of Robert Eads, a trans man. Eads was diagnosed with ovarian cancer but couldn’t receive treatment because doctors refused him based on his identity.

Tagged as
Documentary

Sex and the City’

(Craig Blankenhorn / Associated Press)

Sex and the City” came under fire for an episode called “Cock-a-Doodle-Do!” in which Samantha moves into a new neighborhood but is kept awake by trans sex workers working outside her apartment. The episode involved multiple slurs aimed at the trans women, as well as Samantha dumping a bucket of water on them.

Tagged as
Scripted

CSI

In the pilot of “CSI,” audiences were introduced to Paul Millander, a man suspected of murder but ultimately cleared. He returns in the episode “Anonymous” in Season 1, and it’s revealed he’s a serial killer. In his final appearance in Season 2’s “Identity Crisis,” it’s revealed that Millander is a transgender man who killed his own mother, then took his own life. GLAAD cites this as one of the most defamatory and offensive portrayals of a transgender character in the history of Hollywood.

Tagged as
Scripted

Popular’

The show “Popular” aired an episode called “Ch-Ch-Changes” about a beloved high school shop teacher announcing her transition. When the school fires her, the students cross-dress in protest to get her rehired.

Tagged as
Scripted

Boys Don’t Cry’

(Fox Searchlight)

The film is a dramatization of the real-life story of Brandon Teena, a trans man played in the film by Hilary Swank, who is beaten, raped and killed by his male acquaintances after they discover he is a transgender person.

Tagged as
Film

All About My Mother’

(Teresa Isasi / Sony Pictures Classics)

Originally titled “Todo Sobre Mi Madre,” this Spanish-language movie stars a mother (Cecilia Roth) in search of her son’s father after the son got killed in a car accident. The father is a transgender woman played by Toni Cantó. The mother also has a transgender friend, played by Antonia San Juan.

Tagged as
Film

Flawless’

(Andrew Schwartz/SMPSP)

The role of Rusty, a transgender woman who couldn’t afford her gender confirmation surgery, was played by Philip Seymour Hoffman opposite Robert De Niro, who played her neighbor.

Tagged as
Film

Better Than Chocolate’

(1999 Trimark Pictures)

In this film, Peter Outerbridge plays Judy, a trans woman with a crush on Ann-Marie MacDonald’s character Frances.

Tagged as
Film

L.A. Doctors’

The CBS series “L.A. Doctors” aired an episode called “Been There, Done That,” about a young trans boy having a medical crisis after self-medicating with testosterone. While falling into the typical “your hormones are killing you” trap, it was one of the first scripted transgender male characters.

Tagged as
Scripted

The Brandon Teena Story’

(Zeitgeist Films)

Brandon Teena was a trans man who was raped and murdered in Humboldt, Neb. The documentary “The Brandon Teena Story” inspired the subject of the Academy Award-winning 1999 feature film “Boys Don’t Cry.”

Tagged as
Documentary

Ma Vie en Rose’

(Jean-Claude Lother)

Directed by Alain Berliner, “Ma Vie en Rose” (My Life in Pink) tells the story of Ludovic, a child who is seen by family and community as a boy but consistently communicates being a girl.

Tagged as
Film

Ally McBeal’

(Fox Broadcasting Company)

On “Ally McBeal,” Wilson Cruz played a young trans sex worker who ends up dead. Ally goes to the morgue to put makeup on the character’s face to ensure she’s buried as her true self. Another trans character was introduced in November 2000 on the show when Lisa Edelstein guest starred in five episodes as a transgender woman suing her employer for firing her when she refused a mandatory employee physical.

Tagged as
Scripted

Midnight in the Garden of Good and Evil’

(Am Emerson/Warner Bros.)

The Clint Eastwood-directed picture, adapted from a John Berendt novel, starred Kevin Spacey as Jim Williams, a man on trial for murder, and John Cusack as John Kelso, a writer covering the case. Transgender actress the Lady Chablis played a trans woman.

Tagged as
Film

The Drew Carey Show’

(ABC)

The Drew Carey Show” introduced Drew’s brother Steve, who is a cross-dresser. In an episode titled “The Bachelor Party”, Steve comes out to his parents. However, as the seasons progressed, Steve began a relationship with Mimi, who made him stop cross-dressing.

Tagged as
Scripted

Different for Girls’

(Luis Lazo)

Straight motorcycle messenger Paul (Rupert Graves) runs into his mate from childhood and is surprised to find that the friend is a transgender woman named Kim (Steven Mackintosh.) As they reconnect, they fall in love.

Tagged as
Film

Xena: Warrior Princess’

(MCA Television Limited)

Trans actress Karen Dior plays a trans character on “Xena: Warrior Princess.” Xena enters a beauty pageant to find out who’s threatening the contestants. Miss Artiphys tries to scare Xena, but only to prevent Xena from finding out she’s a transgender person. (Miss Artiphys is not the villain.)

Tagged as
Scripted

The City’

The City” was a short-lived daytime soap. One of its story lines included a photographer by the name of Bernardo who fell in love and ran away with a transgender model named Azure.

Tagged as
Scripted

The Adventures of Priscilla, Queen of the Desert’

(Gramercy Pictures)

The plot follows the journey of two drag queens and a trans woman, played by Hugo Weaving, Guy Pearce and Terence Stamp, across the Australian Outback in a tour bus that they have named “Priscilla.” The film won an Academy Award for costume design.

Tagged as
Film

Ace Ventura: Pet Detective’

(Morgan Creek Production)

In this film, Jim Carrey plays Ace. In a scene where he discovers another character is a transgender person, he vomits after realizing the two had kissed.

Tagged as
Film

Tales of the City’

Armistead Maupin’s “Tales of the City” miniseries included Olympia Dukakis as Anna Madrigal who is revealed in the finale to be a transgender woman. Madrigal returned for all the sequels, which aired on Showtime. (PBS dropped the series after Congressional outcry.)

Tagged as
Scripted

The Crying Game’

(Lions Gate Home Entertainment)

Written and directed by Neil Jordan, the film explored themes of race, gender, nationality and sexuality against the backdrop of the Irish Troubles. Dil, played by Jaye Davidson, was a transgender person.

Tagged as
Film
August 1991

Paris Is Burning’

This documentary is often credited for helping to bring the underground dance culture of ballroom and voguing mainstream. It highlighted the community of black and Latino gay and transgender folk of New York City.

Tagged as
Documentary

The Silence of the Lambs’

(Orion Pictures Corporation)

Starring Jodie Foster, Anthony Hopkins and Scott Glenn, this horror film included a character by the name of Buffalo Bill who killed women in order make himself a suit of female skin. The film, which won Academy Awards in the top five categories, was criticized for creating another character in a long line of sociopathic transgender killers.

Tagged as
Film

Twin Peaks’

(ABC)

David Duchovny appears as Denise, a transgender detective, on “Twin Peaks.”

Tagged as
Scripted

The Golden Girls’

(NBC)

In the “Strange Bedfellows” episode of “The Golden Girls,” John Schuck played aspiring politician Gil Kessler. Eventually Gil reveals at a press conference, “I’m not who you think I am. In 1968, I had an operation. Until that time, I lived life as part-time stenographer and mild-mannered housewife, Anna Maria Bonaducci.”

Tagged as
Scripted

Second Serve’

Renee Richards, who fought for the right to play professional women’s tennis after her transition, was portrayed by Vanessa Redgrave in “Second Serve,” a made-for-TV movie.

Tagged as
Scripted

Come Back to the 5 & Dime, Jimmy Dean, Jimmy Dean’

(UCLA Film & Television Archive)

This film adaptation of Ed Graczyk’s 1976 play of the same name takes place inside a small store in a small Texas town where an all-female fan club for actor James Dean reunites. As they reminisce about meeting James Dean in 1955 when he made a film in Texas, a female stranger joins them. Eventually, it’s revealed that one of the characters is a transgender person.

Tagged as
Film

The World According to Garp’

Robin Williams starred opposite Glenn Close as his mother and John Lithgow as a transgender person. It is based on the novel of the same title by John Irving. Lithgow and Close were nominated for Academy Awards.

Tagged as
Film

The Love Boat’

(AP Newsfeature Photo)

In “The Love Boat” episode “Gopher’s roommate,” Mackenzie Phillips played a former classmate of Gopher’s (Fred Grandy) who has transitioned from male to female.

Tagged as
Scripted

WKRP in Cincinnati’

In the episode “Hotel Oceanview,” Herb tries to seduce a beautiful woman (played by Linda Carlson) in order to land an advertising account for the station only to discover she’s a trans woman he went to school with. She is written as a predator who tricks Herb into making out with her.

Tagged as
Scripted

Dressed to Kill’

In another example of the sociopathic trans killer, Michael Caine plays a psychiatrist so conflicted that he dresses as a woman and kills any woman he finds sexually attractive.

Tagged as
Film

The Jeffersons’

(CBS)

In “The Jeffersons” episode “Once a Friend,” George meets with a former army buddy Eddie who is now a woman, Edie, played by Veronica Redd.

Tagged as
Scripted

Soap’

(ABC)

In the first few episodes of “Soap,” Billy Crystal’s Jodie tells his mother he wants to become a woman so he can marry his closeted pro football player boyfriend. (He doesn’t and is one of the first main characters on a prime-time series to be gay.) This initial plot line was an example of mistakenly conflating sexual orientation and gender identity issues.

Tagged as
Scripted

All That Glitters’

All That Glitters,” a five-night-a-week soap from Norman Lear, featured Linda Gray as Linda Murkland, a transgender woman who marries a man in the series finale. (The series lasted only 13 weeks.)

Tagged as
Scripted

All in the Family’

(CBS Studios)

All in the Family” introduced Beverly LaSalle, a “female impersonator” whom Archie gives mouth-to-mouth resuscitation in his cab. She returns on Nov. 6, 1976 (“Beverly Rides Again”) and on Dec. 18, 1977, when her character is killed in a mugging. Her death causes Edith to have a crisis of faith. (Part 2 aired Dec. 25, 1977.)

Tagged as
Scripted

Dog Day Afternoon’

(Warner Bros.)

This Sidney Lumet-directed crime drama starred Al Pacino, John Cazale and Chris Sarandon among others. In it, Pacino’s character robs a bank to, in part, pay for his wife’s gender confirmation surgery.

Tagged as
Film

Medical Center’

Medical Center,” a CBS drama, featured Robert Reed as a doctor transitioning from male to female in the two-part episode, “The Fourth Sex.” The second episode aired Sept. 15, 1975.

Tagged as
Scripted

The Streets of San Francisco’

(ABC Studios)

The Streets of San Francisco” aired an episode called “Mask of Death” starring John Davidson as a “professional female impersonator” who is another in a long line of psychotic killers. This one murders while in his female persona but doesn’t remember doing it when he’s a man.

Tagged as
Scripted

Myra Breckinridge’

(20th Century Fox)

This comedy is based on Gore Vidal’s 1968 novel of the same name. The title character, played by Raquel Welch, is a transgender woman.

Tagged as
Film
June 1970

The Christine Jorgensen Story’

This fictionalized biographical movie is about Christine Jorgensen’s gender confirmation surgery in 1950s Denmark. Though the overall premise of the film is accurate, many of the details are fictionalized for the continuity of the film. It was directed by Irving Rapper and based on Jorgensen’s autobiography.

Tagged as
Film

The Queen’

In 1967, New York City hosts the Miss All-American Camp Beauty Pageant. This documentary from Frank Simon takes a look behind the scenes as the drag queen subculture prepares for this big national beauty contest. Flawless Sabrina, a trans woman, is the mistress of ceremonies.

Tagged as
Documentary

Psycho’

(Paramount Pictures/Courtesy of Getty Images)

Though not featuring a transgender character, this Alfred Hitchcock-directed picture employed the cross-dressing killer trope. Starring Anthony Perkins, Vera Miles, John Gavin and Janet Leigh, the film was nominated for four Oscars.

Tagged as
Film
April 1953

Glen or Glenda’

(Wade Williams)

Directed by and starring Ed Wood, and featuring Bela Lugosi and Wood’s then-girlfriend Dolores Fuller, the drama focused on cross-dressing and transgender identity. The film was semi-autobiographical in nature — Wood was a cross-dresser — and billed as a plea for tolerance.

Tagged as
Film

Sources: Nick Adams, GLAAD