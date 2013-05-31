Timeline

The Trial of Maj. Nidal Malik Hasan

Ma­jor Nid­al Ma­lik Has­an, an Army psy­chi­at­rist from Ar­ling­ton, Va., is ac­cused of gun­ning down 13 people and wound­ing 32 oth­ers dur­ing a Nov. 5, 2009, at­tack at the Sol­dier Read­i­ness Cen­ter at Ft. Hood in cent­ral Texas. Has­an, 42, an Amer­ic­an-born Muslim, com­pleted his res­id­ency at Wal­ter Reed Army Med­ic­al Cen­ter be­fore trans­fer­ring to Ft. Hood in Ju­ly 2009, where he was ordered to de­ploy to Afgh­anistan. After the shoot­ing, in which he was para­lyzed from the chest down, Has­an was charged and found com­pet­ent to stand tri­al at a court-mar­tial. If con­victed, could face the death pen­alty.

Published: May 31, 2013
Sources: Los Angeles Times research
Credits: Molly Hennessy-Fiske, Maloy Moore, TimelineSetter
