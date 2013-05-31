The Trial of Maj. Nidal Malik Hasan

Nov. 5, 2009 Hasan, disturbed about his upcoming deployment to Afghanistan, reportedly enters Ft. Hood’s Soldier Readiness Processing Center at about 1:30 p.m. and takes a seat at a table among soldiers preparing to deploy. Authorities, citing witness accounts, say he then jumps up, shouting, "Allahu akbar," Arabic for "God is great," and opens fire. Shortly after the shooting rampage begins, Hasan is shot by two of Ft. Hood’s civilian police officers and taken into custody. Nidal Malik Hasan (Uniformed Services University)

Nov. 12, 2009 Military officials charge Hasan with 13 counts of premeditated murder, beginning court-martial proceedings that could end in the death penalty.

April 9, 2010 Hasan is released from Brooke Army Medical Center in San Antonio and taken to Bell County Jail near Ft. Hood, which contracted with the military to house him.

June 1, 2010 An Article 32 hearing begins at Ft. Hood to determine whether Hasan should face a court-martial in connection with the attack. Hasan's attorneys are granted a delay to Oct. 4

Oct. 12, 2010 The Article 32 hearing, held to determine whether Hasan should face a court-martial, is delayed by scheduling and procedural disputes. Hasan, left, attends a hearing overseen by Col. James L. Pohl. (Pat Lopez / Associated Press)

Oct. 21, 2010 After eight days of testimony from 56 witnesses, military prosecutors close their case with three final witnesses. Hasan's lawyers are granted a recess until Nov. 15.

Nov. 15, 2010 Lawyers for Hasan decline to put on a defense case, ending a military hearing to determine whether he should face murder charges.

July 20, 2011 At an arraignment that lasts 15 minutes, Hasan declines to enter a plea before Judge Col. Gregory Gross. Gross sets Mar. 5, 2012, as the start of Hasan's court-martial.

Feb. 2, 2012 Col. Gregory Gross resets Hasan's trial date to June 12, 2012.

Aug. 14, 2012 Col. Gregory Gross, who has twice delayed Hasan's trial, refuses to delay it again and fines him for refusing to shave.

Aug. 15, 2012 A military appeals court stays the trial of Hasan after judges find that forcing him to appear in court clean-shaven as a military judge had ordered, would violate his religious freedom. Nidal Malik Hasan ( Bell County (Texas) Sheriff's Dept.)

Sept. 24, 2012 Hasan is hospitalized at Ft. Hood's Carl R. Darnall Army Medical Center and later released and returned to Bell County Jail.

Dec. 3, 2012 Col. Gregory Gross, the military judge supervising the trial of Hasan, is removed from the case.

Feb. 28, 2013 Military judge Col. Tara Osborn, appointed to replace Col. Gregory Gross, plans to start seating a jury May 29.

May 29, 2013 Military judge Col. Tara Osborn orders Hasan to undergo a physical exam to determine whether he's capable of representing himself at trial.

June 3, 2013 Military judge Col. Tara Osborn grants a request by Hasan to represent himself at his court-martial.