Tunisia lights the match

Dec. 17, 2010 At 11:30am, Mohamed Bouazizi, a 26-year-old street vendor, sets himself on fire in Sidi Bouzid to protest the seizure of his wares by police and their subsequent refusal to accept his complaints. Some reports indicate that protests began as soon as Bouazizi was taken to the hospital.

Dec. 18, 2010 A peaceful rally organized in Mohamed Bouazizi's memory ends in anger as police douse marchers with tear gas, inciting further protests over Bouazizi's treatment and the high unemployment in the country. The "Jasmine Revolution" begins.

Dec. 24, 2010 Police open fire at a rally in the city of Menzel Bouzaiene, killing an 18-year-old demonstrator and wounding 10 others.

Dec. 27, 2010 Protests reach the capital, Tunis.

Dec. 28, 2010 Pres­id­ent Zine el Abid­ine ben Ali ap­pears on tele­vi­sion and warns of re­pris­als un­less the protests halt im­me­di­ately. He prom­ises eco­nom­ic re­forms to com­bat high un­em­ploy­ment. President Zine el Abidine ben Ali in 2007. (AFP/Getty Images)

Jan. 4, 2011 Mohamed Bouazizi dies. The next day more than 5,000 mourners reportedly attend his funeral.

Jan. 10, 2011 Violence intensifies as government snipers are deployed, bringing the death toll to 23 since the protests began, according to the government. The International Federation for Human Rights puts the number as high as 66. Protests have now spread across the nation.

Jan. 14, 2011 Bowing to pressure from protesters, President Zine el Abidine ben Ali declares Tunisia to be in a state of emergency and takes refuge in Saudi Arabia, leaving Prime Minister Mohamed Ghannouchi to assume control of the interim government.

Jan. 20, 2011 President Zine el Abidine ben Ali's ruling party, the Constitutional Democratic Rally (RCD), is dissolved, but many of its former members retain their cabinet posts.

Jan. 24, 2011 Protesters take to the streets again in an effort to oust all former members of the Constitutional Democratic Rally (RCD) from the interim government, including Prime Minister Mohamed Ghannouchi.

Feb. 27, 2011 After more than a month of continued rallies and bloodshed, a crowd of more than 100,000 protesters force Prime Minister Mohamed Ghannouchi to resign. Prime Minister Mohamed Ghannouchi, left, and General Rachid Ammar. (Fethi Belaid / AFP/Getty Images )

April 16, 2011 As Tunisia transitions from dictatorship to possible democracy, some make an effort to collect and preserve regime archives, very few of which have been made public.

Oct. 25, 2011 Amid indications that it would win more than 40% of the seats in an assembly, Tunisia's moderate Islamist party seeks to form a unity government.