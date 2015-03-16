The twists and turns of Robert Durst
Eccentric New York real estate scion Robert Durst was the subject of an HBO documentary on his possible ties to several people’s deaths, dating back to 1982. He was arrested March 14, 2015.
Writer found dead
Susan Berman, an L.A. writer who had acted as an “informal spokesman” for Durst, is found dead with a single gunshot wound to the head in her Benedict Canyon home. At the time of her death, authorities in New York were trying to talk to the L.A. writer about the disappearance of Durst’s wife.
Dismembered body parts
Garbage bags with dismembered body parts of Durst’s neighbor Morris Black are found floating in the water off Galveston, Texas. A receipt in one of the bags and a bloody trail leading to his apartment led to Durst being charged with murder.
Durst acquitted
Durst is acquitted in the 2001 dismemberment death of Morris Black after claiming he killed the man in self-defense.
Going Hollywood
A Hollywood version of Durst’s story, “All Good Things,” starring Ryan Gosling, is released.
Documentary begins
HBO airs the first episode of a six-week documentary.
Durst arrested
Durst is arrested at a J.W. Marriott hotel in New Orleans.
‘Killed them all’
Viewers of “The Jinx,” HBO’s six-part documentary series, hear Durst’s bizarre bathroom monologue saying, “What the hell did I do? Killed them all, of course.”
