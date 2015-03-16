The twists and turns of Robert Durst

By Los Angeles Times Staff

Eccentric New York real estate scion Robert Durst was the subject of an HBO documentary on his possible ties to several people’s deaths, dating back to 1982. He was arrested March 14, 2015.

1982

Wife disappears

Kathleen Durst and her husband, Robert Durst.
Kathleen Durst and her husband, Robert Durst. (HBO)

Kathleen Durst vanishes shortly after she began talking about her desire to get a divorce from her husband. She had been fighting with her husband the night she disappeared, according to a good friend, who said Durst was worried about what her husband might do to her.

Christmas Eve 2000

Writer found dead

Writer Susan Berman and Robert Durst.
Writer Susan Berman and Robert Durst. (HBO)

Susan Berman, an L.A. writer who had acted as an “informal spokesman” for Durst, is found dead with a single gunshot wound to the head in her Benedict Canyon home. At the time of her death, authorities in New York were trying to talk to the L.A. writer about the disappearance of Durst’s wife.

Read more »
February 2001

Not called a suspect

The Los Angeles Police Department says it wants to talk to Durst about Berman’s death but does not call him a suspect.

October 2001

Dismembered body parts

Morris Black.
Morris Black. (Associated Press)

Garbage bags with dismembered body parts of Durst’s neighbor Morris Black are found floating in the water off Galveston, Texas. A receipt in one of the bags and a bloody trail leading to his apartment led to Durst being charged with murder.

Read more »

Durst acquitted

Lawyers Dick DeGuerin, left, and Mike Ramsey, center, congratulate Robert Durst after hearing that jurors in found him not guilty of murdering his neighbor Morris Black.
Lawyers Dick DeGuerin, left, and Mike Ramsey, center, congratulate Robert Durst after hearing that jurors in found him not guilty of murdering his neighbor Morris Black. (Associated Press)

Durst is acquitted in the 2001 dismemberment death of Morris Black after claiming he killed the man in self-defense.

Read more »

Going Hollywood

Director Andrew Jarecki.
Director Andrew Jarecki. (Carolyn Cole / Los Angeles )

A Hollywood version of Durst’s story, “All Good Things,” starring Ryan Gosling, is released.

Read more »
2011

Center of investigation

LAPD detectives said they see Durst as at the center of the Berman murder investigation.

2013

Jinx’ team talks

Andrew Jarecki, the director of “The Jinx: The Life and Deaths of Robert Durst” said his team discussed some of their findings with L.A. authorities.

December 2014

Misdemeanor charge

Durst pleads guilty to a misdemeanor charge of criminal mischief for exposing himself and urinating on candy at CVS drug store in Houston.

Feb. 8, 2015

Documentary begins

HBO airs the first episode of a six-week documentary.

Read more »
March 14, 2015

Durst arrested

Durst is arrested at a J.W. Marriott hotel in New Orleans.

Read more »
March 15, 2015

Killed them all’

Viewers of “The Jinx,” HBO’s six-part documentary series, hear Durst’s bizarre bathroom monologue saying, “What the hell did I do? Killed them all, of course.”

Read more »

Sources: Associated Press and Times reports