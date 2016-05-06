Uber and Lyft’s victories at the Capitol

An Uber recruitment event in South Los Angeles in March. (Mark Ralston / AFP/Getty Images)

The company announces a settlement with drivers in California and Massachusetts who argued they should be employees instead of independent contractors. The settlement requires the company to shell out up to $100 million. But drivers will remain independent contractors, saving the company from having to cover drivers’ mileage expenses and other substantial costs. Earlier this year, Lyft agreed to a similar settlement with its drivers.