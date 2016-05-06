Uber and Lyft’s victories at the Capitol
Over three days in April, ride-hailing companies scored a number of big wins in Sacramento, underscoring their power and popularity.
A major bill to regulate ride-hailing dies
The most wide-ranging legislation in Sacramento this year to add restrictions to Uber and Lyft — including regulating the companies’ surge pricing — fails to make it out of a state Senate committee after intense pushback from ride-hailing advocates.
Lawmaker pulls bill to allow Uber and Lyft drivers to collectively bargain
Assemblywoman Lorena Gonzalez (D-San Diego) says her effort to give ride-hailing drivers the ability to push for changes to their pay and benefits is too complicated to get through the Legislature this year.
Uber and Lyft get the regulation they want and delay the one they don’t
The California Public Utilities Commission, Uber and Lyft’s regulator, votes to allow the companies to split fares for riders, a move that is essential for the company’s new carpooling services. The companies also successfully push the CPUC to delay a decision that would limit drivers’ ability to rent cars to work for them.
Uber settles major lawsuit from its drivers
The company announces a settlement with drivers in California and Massachusetts who argued they should be employees instead of independent contractors. The settlement requires the company to shell out up to $100 million. But drivers will remain independent contractors, saving the company from having to cover drivers’ mileage expenses and other substantial costs. Earlier this year, Lyft agreed to a similar settlement with its drivers.