Innocence of Muslims’ unrest

July 1, 2012
YouTube user “sam bacile” uploads a trailer for the movie, consisting of video clips that mock the Islamic prophet Muhammad.
Sept. 4, 2012
Arabic-dubbed version of the trailer is uploaded to YouTube.
Sept. 5, 2012
Morris Sadek, an Egyptian Christian activist living in the U.S., promotes the video on his blog and Twitter in conjunction with “International Judge Muhammad Day,” hosted by Florida pastor Terry Jones and scheduled for Sept. 11.
Pastor Terry Jones, formerly known for organizing "Burn a Koran Day" which did not take place, promoted the controversial film.
(Joe Raedle / Getty Images)
Sept. 8, 2012
Egyptian religious television channel Al Nas airs the video and condemns it.
(www.alnas.tv)
Sept. 9, 2012
Sadek continues to promote the video on Twitter. Libyan extremists plan protests for Sept. 11 that are unrelated to the movie, experts say.
Palestinian muslims cut the poster of Morris Sadek, the Egyptian born Christian living in the US during a protest in front the UNSCO headquarters in Gaza City.
(Mohammed Saber / EPA)
Sept. 11, 2012
Four Americans, including the U.S. ambassador, are killed when militants attack and burn the U.S. Consulate in Benghazi, Libya. In Egypt, protesters scale the walls of the U.S. Embassy in Cairo and tear down an American flag.
VIDEO
(PBS NewsHour)
Sept. 12, 2012
Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputies are called to the Cerritos home of the purported filmmaker behind the anti-Muslim film that has sparked unrest in the Middle East after reports of a large contingent of news media gathered outside.
(KTLA)
Sept. 13, 2012
12:56 p.m.
About 400 young men and women gather near the Swiss Embassy in Tehran to express their anger over the film, chanting, “Death to the United States and death to Israel and death to England!” No injuries have been reported.
Sept. 13, 2012
Four protesters are killed and more than 30 injured at the U.S. Embassy in Sana, Yemen, according to a Yemeni security source. Security forces lob tear gas and fire gunshots into the air in an attempt to scatter the demonstrators.
VIDEO
(Associated Press)
Sept. 14, 2012
10:37 a.m.
In Sudan, hundreds of riot police tried to prevent a wall of hundreds of protesters reaching the U.S Embassy in the capital, Khartoum, but a group managed to break through, breach the wall of the embassy and and raise a black Islamic flag.
Sept. 14, 2012
One person was killed in Tripoli and many others injured during protests against the film, according to the official Lebanese National News Agency. The injured included Lebanese security force members.
Lebanese security forces fire shots to disperse men ransacking U.S. fast food chains Hardee's and KFC as they protest the controversial film "Innocence of Muslims" in the northern Lebanese city of Tripoli on Friday.
(Agence France-Presse / Getty Images)
Sept. 17, 2012
The head of Lebanon’s powerful Hezbollah movement appeared Monday at a massive rally assailing the United States and warning that the film's disrespect for Islam could have grave consequences.
Hezbollah leader Sheik Hassan Nasrallah, left, speaks to a crowd of tens of thousands of supporters during a rally denouncing an anti-Islam film that has provoked a week of unrest in Muslim countries worldwide.
(Hussein Malla / Associated Press)
Sept. 18, 2012
Egypt’s prosecutor general referred seven Egyptians Christians living in the United States and Florida-based Pastor Terry Jones to court for trial on charges that they offended Islam in connection with an anti-Muslim film that has triggered protests around the globe.
A protester holds a picture of US pastor Terry Jones, during a rally against "Innocence of Muslims" in Chaman, Pakistan.
(Akhter Gulfam / EPA)
Sept. 19, 2012
A group of Pakistani lawyers broke through a gate leading to a heavily secured enclave in Islamabad that houses the U.S. Embassy and other foreign missions. The lawyers burned American flags and staged a short sit-in on an enclave road, but were kept by police from marching on the embassy compound. The government signaled its own discontent by declaring Friday as a national day “of peaceful protest.”
Pakistani activists burn a US flag during a protest against the anti-Islam movie in Lahore.
(Arif Ali / AFP / GettyImages)