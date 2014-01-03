Video: Winter TV preview 2014

By Robert Lloyd, Los Angeles Times Television Critic

In 2013, television got a lot of love from the appreciation societies, amateur and professional — some say it was the best TV year ever! (Notwithstanding the unprepossessing fall season.) Can 2014 do better? Will it be the fulfillment or the end of the medium’s New Golden Age? These are the questions the baby year must be asking itself now, with its top hat and rattle and remote control, as it takes the stage of history.

