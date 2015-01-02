Winter TV preview 2015: Watch the trailers
Scarcely have the holidays departed, the last bite of figgy pudding or sip of egg nog cycled through our system, the last present sorted for use or reuse, than the winter television season comes crashing down upon us, laden with gifts of its own. Yes, friends, there are more television shows to watch, and quite a few are shows you will want to watch or feel as a citizen of the culture that you really should watch. Damn you, New Golden Age of Television! Do you think we are made of time? Here is a look at not even all of it.
‘Galavant’
Medieval-modern musical comedy will recall “Spamalot”/”Monty Python and the Holy Grail,” “Robin Hood: Men in Tights,” “The Princess Bride” to anyone who was alive to see them, but songs by Alan Menken and Glenn Slater, who have Disney features under their belt (and are working for Disney here) are catchy and some jokes do make it through the briers. Not G-rated, it seems worth pointing out. ABC, 8 p.m. Sundays
‘Empire’
“What is this? We ‘King Lear’ now?” asks arty gay son Jussie Smollett as music-biz mogul father Terrence Howard announces the impending disposition of his kingdom in this hip-hop family drama from Lee Daniels and Danny Strong (“The Butler”). (Of course, it’s “Dallas” too.) Taraji P. Henson shines as the mother who took the rap — took the rap! — and is back like Sally Brown to get what’s coming to her, to get her fair share. Fox, 9 p.m. Wednesdays
‘Babylon’
Danny Boyle (“Slumdog Millionaire”) joins with Sam Bain and Jesse Armstrong (“Peep Show”) in a several-toned yet smoothly complected workplace satire set among the higher and lower reaches of London’s Metropolitan Police. James Nesbitt runs the place; Brit Marling is the American P.R. consultant hired to spin the spin. Sundance, 10 p.m. Thursdays
‘Togetherness’
Veteran indie filmmakers (and sometime TV personalities) Mark and Jay Duplass and Steve Zissis bring an intimate, big-screen vibe to a comedy of friends and family living in too-close quarters; Melanie Lynskey and Amanda Peet costar (only Jay is invisible). HBO, 9:30 p.m. Sundays
‘50 Ways to Kill Your Mother’
Imported series in which brash Irish media personality Baz Ashmawy takes his 71-year-old mom traveling to fulfill an “extreme bucket list” in the invented hope that she will drop dead. (Reviews from abroad are encouraging.) Discovery Life, 10 p.m. Thursdays
‘The Nightly Show With Larry Wilmore’
“Daily Show” Senior Black Correspondent Wilmore moves in to fill a Colbert-shaped hole. Formerly titled “The Minority Report,” but you can see how that might not have tested well. Comedy Central, 11:30 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays
‘Backstrom’
Rainn Wilson, only slightly less worked up than on “The Office,” plays a Pacific Northwest police detective of the brilliant yet disheveled, impolitic and amusingly self-destructive sort. “I don’t see the worst in everyone; I see the everyone in everyone,” says he. Colorful partners, subordinates and superiors dance attendance around him. “Rain” puns to come. Fox, 9 p.m. Thursdays
‘World’s Worst Mom’
Ironic title. “Parenting expert” Lenore Skenazy, who caused some sort of public kerfuffle some years back when she let her 9-year-old son ride the New York subway by himself, counsels overanxious parents to just chill. Discovery Life, 9 p.m. Thursdays
‘Fresh Off the Boat’
Real-life restaurateur Eddie Huang’s memoir of the same name is the basis of this mid-‘90s Asian “Wonder Years”-cum-fish-out-of-water-out-of-water story, with 11-year-old Eddie (Hudson Yang), a Chinese American hip-hop fan relocated from Washington, D.C., to Orlando, Fla. I will be haranguing you to watch this in the weeks ahead. ABC, 8:30 p.m., moving to Tuesdays at 8 p.m. Feb. 10
‘Allegiance’
Gavin Stenhouse is a CIA analyst who learns that his parents (Hope Davis, Scott Cohen) are Russian spies reactivated by the Kremlin as part of some plot to finally stick it to America once and for all. Not satire, surprisingly. Adapts Israeli series “The Gordin Cell. NBC, 10 p.m. Thursdays
‘Better Call Saul’
The only “Breaking Bad” spinoff any sane person would care to see, with Bob Odenkirk’s legal beagle at the center, six years before that other stuff happened; Jonathan Banks is happily back as sensible fixer Mike Erhmantraut, with Michael McKean newly on board as someone I know nothing about. AMC, 10 p.m. Sundays
‘The Slap’
“Event series,” remaking an Australian original, begins with a person slapping a child not his own, goes on from there. Peter Sarsgaard, Uma Thurman, Thandie Newton, Melissa George and Zachary Quinto elevate the tone in front of the camera; writer Jon Robin Baitz, director Lisa Cholodenko, behind. NBC, 8 p.m. Thursdays
‘The Book of Negroes’
Aunjanue Ellis stars in a six-part, Colonial-era historical drama from a novel by Canadian writer Lawrence Hill, following one black woman’s odyssey in Africa, America (the Colonies and Canada), Africa again, and England. Cuba Gooding Jr., Louis Gossett Jr., Lyriq Bent, Jane Alexander also star. BET, 8 p.m. for three consecutive nights
‘Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt’
Tina Fey and “30 Rock” partner Robert Carlock created it, NBC passed on it, Netflix wanted it, and Ellie Kemper stars in it, as a woman who leaves a cult after 15 years for a new life in New York City; Jane Krakowski and Carol Kane are there waiting. Netflix, March
‘Battle Creek’
The Eye’s other Odd Couple series, with Dean Winters and Josh Duhamel as colorfully mismatched crime fighters cleaning up the makes-a-good-title town of Battle Creek, Mich. (They have crime, along with the corn flakes.) A Vince Gilligan creation dormant since long before “Breaking Bad” broke, awakened by the sweet smell of success. CBS, 10 p.m. Sundays
‘CSI: Cyber’
Knit brows and banter — it’s a new CSI! Patricia Arquette, Peter MacNicol, James Van Der Beek (in action-hero mode) and Bow Wow take on those who would pervert the wired world to nefarious ends. Sample lines: “Evolutionary survival skills will instinctively take them to higher ground.” “A baby’s life is at stake: focus.” “It’s binary” (not referring to code). CBS, 10 p.m. Wednesdays
‘American Crime’
Broadcast TV in a cable mood, with John Ridley (“12 Years a Slave”) writing and directing this mostly down-to-earth, multithread, multicultural, not-what-it-seems, Modesto-set murder mystery, devilishly well played by Felicity Huffman, Timothy Hutton, Benito Martinez, W. Earl Brown, Penelope Ann Miller, others. ABC, 10 p.m. Wednesdays
‘Dig’
Jason Isaacs is an American agent investigating a murder in Israel, opening in the bargain a can of worms thousands of years old — those are some old worms. It’s Gideon Raff (“Homeland”) and Tim Kring (“Heroes”) in a Dan Brown mood. Anne Heche, Lauren Ambrose, Richard E. Grant costar. USA, 10 p.m., Thursdays
‘Big Time in Hollywood, FL’
Alex Anfanger and Lenny Jacobson are aspiring filmmakers of perhaps no talent in a well-provisioned comedy series, by which I mean that Kathy Baker, Stephen Tobolowsky, Cuba Gooding Jr., Michael Madsen and David Keith are also in it. Comedy Central, 10:30 p.m. Wednesdays
‘Younger’
Sutton Foster, who has not retired from television merely because it didn’t fully appreciate “Bunheads,” returns as a 40-year-old trying to pass as 26 to get back into the working world. Debi Mazar and Hilary Duff costar; Darren Star created it. TV Land, 10 p.m. Tuesdays
‘Wayward Pines’
Spooky-town series directed by M. Night Shyamalan is a little bit “Lost,” a little bit “Twin Peaks,” a little bit “Truman Show,” a little bit “Under the Dome,” a little bit “The Lottery,” a little bit the director’s own “The Village” and a whole lotta “The Twilight Zone.” Matt Dillon, Melissa Leo, Toby Jones, Juliette Lewis, Terrence Howard and Carla Gugino keep it real, if not exactly fresh. Fox, 9 p.m. Thursdays
Credits: Produced by Jevon Phillips and Andrea Wang.