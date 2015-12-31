Winter puts new TV shows in the spotlight

As a popular phrase has it, this is the age of “peak TV,” a term incidentally evocative of the mountains of television under which we now are buried — a mountain that just grows bigger with every passing season, midseason, mini-season and micro-season. According to one recent account, 409 original scripted series aired, streamed or came through the cable in 2015. There is nothing I can do about that.

A certified professional with years of specialized training, I have come once again to your rescue, to help you tunnel your way up and out of this higher-than-ever Everest, to get on top of it, to take its measure, and to get out alive. I will be your guide, helpfully indicating as we go the significant flora and fauna: many new shows that seem familiar, some that look alike, a few that might be the start of a brand-new species.

You might want to take notes.