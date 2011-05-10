Conflict in Yemen

Jan. 27, 2011 Inspired by the Tunisian uprising, tens of thousands of demonstrators march through Yemen's capital, Sana, protesting high unemployment and political oppression in the Arab world's poorest nation. Protesters wave national flags during a protest in Yemen's capital, Sana. (Yahya Arhab / EPA)

Feb. 2, 2011 In the wake of continued protests both for and against his embattled government, President Ali Abdullah Saleh calls for peace and promises not to seek reelection when his term ends in 2013 or set up his son as successor. Further, he vows to begin talks with the opposition about reforms.

Feb. 14, 2011 Emboldened by the fall of Egypt's president, Hosni Mubarak, Yemeni protests intensify and turn violent as anti-Saleh demonstrators clash with pro-government activists and riot police. (Ahmad Gharabli / AFP/Getty Images)

Feb. 25, 2011 More than 180,000 protesters take to the capital, Sana, in the largest pro-democracy demonstrations in Yemen's history. More than 150,000 convened in other cities and provinces across Yemen, according to local news reports.

March 2, 2011 The president and opposition leaders make tentative plans for reform, including the provision that President Ali Abdullah Saleh will step down by the end of the year.

March 8, 2011 Talks break down between President Ali Abdullah Saleh and key opposition leaders. Protesters are reportedly fired upon by security forces disguised as pro-government supporters.

March 11, 2011 Nearly 100,000 protest in Yemen's capital, deeming it the "Friday of No Return."

March 18, 2011 After 45 pro-democracy protesters are killed in the deadliest day of civil unrest thus far, President Ali Abdullah Saleh declares Yemen to be in a state of emergency, granting the government the ability to detain civilians without charges and ban them from carrying weapons.

March 20, 2011 As many ministers prepare to resign in protest over the recent deaths of unarmed demonstrators, President Ali Abdullah Saleh dismisses his cabinet in a move meant to signify governmental reform.

March 21, 2011 President Ali Abdullah Saleh's rule is further weakened when five key generals defect to join anti-government protesters.

March 25, 2011 In a speech to thousands of supporters, President Ali Abdullah Saleh says he may conditionally step aside and hand the nation to "safe hands" to avert further bloodshed after weeks of protests.

March 29, 2011 In Yemen's tribal northern and southern territories, insurgents take over six of 18 provinces.

April 4, 2011 Violence continues to escalate as police fire on unarmed protesters for the second consecutive day. A Yemeni is carried away during clashes in the city of Taiz. (AFP / Getty Images)

April 19, 2011 President Ali Abdullah Saleh hangs on even as protesters grow bolder and allies abandon him.

April 23, 2011 President Ali Abdullah Saleh agrees to an internationally negotiated plan to step down within 30 days in exchange for criminal immunity in the deadly crackdown on protests.

May 12, 2011 Yemeni security forces and anti-government protesters clash violently, as Persian Gulf and U.S. officials press for a deal that would allow longtime President Ali Abdullah Saleh to leave office with immunity.

May 22, 2011 President Ali Abdullah Saleh refuses to sign the accord for him to step down with immunity, and a regional council says it is ceasing efforts for a deal. (Associated Press)

May 26, 2011 Yemeni government forces push fighters opposed to President Ali Abdullah Saleh's regime from Sana's northern district.

May 31, 2011 Yemen's capital and other cities erupt into violent chaos after a cease-fire collapses between forces loyal to President Ali Abdullah Saleh and tribal fighters. (Wadia Mohammed / EPA)

June 4, 2011 President Ali Abdullah Saleh leaves Yemen for treatment of injuries suffered in a rocket attack, a dramatic turn after two weeks of heavy fighting.

June 12, 2011 Despite their tenacity and desire to fashion a new order, protesters face a threat that it is the contest between President Ali Abdullah Saleh's family and a rival clan that will decide what change, if any, comes to Yemen. Tribesmen loyal to anti-government protesters demanding an end to the rule of Yemeni President Ali Abdullah Saleh patrol a street in Sana, the capital. (Wadia Mohammed / EPA)

Sept. 15, 2011 Protesters have been struggling for months to overthrow President Ali Abdullah Saleh. But unity and order are in short supply. (Yahya Arhab / EPA)

Sept. 18, 2011 Security forces open fire on tens of thousands of demonstrators in Yemen's capital, Sana, killing at least 26 protesters in one of the bloodiest days of the 9-month-old rebellion against President Ali Abdullah Saleh. (Hani Mohammed / Associated Press)

Sept. 23, 2011 Nearly four months after he was severely wounded in an assassination attempt, President Ali Abdullah Saleh makes a surprise return to Yemen.

Oct. 8, 2011 With his country tilting toward civil war and powerful tribes and mutinous soldiers arrayed against him, Yemeni President Ali Abdullah Saleh again promises to step down soon. Yemeni President Ali Abdullah Saleh, right, delivers a speech on state TV in which he said he would step down soon. Vice President Abdu Rabu Mansour Hadi sits to Saleh's right.. (Yemeni Presidency)

Nov. 23, 2011 After months of unrest that have brought his country to the edge of civil war, Yemen President Ali Abdullah Saleh signs an agreement in Saudi Arabia to hand over power to his vice president in a deal that leaves him immune from prosecution in the deaths of protesters.

Dec. 10, 2011 A unity government, part of a power-transfer agreement signed by President Ali Abdullah Saleh in November, is sworn in to office. Yemeni Prime Minister Mohammed Basindwa, left, and Vice President Abdu Rabu Mansour Hadi arrive at the presidential palace in Sana. (Asim Muhammed / Associated Press)