The love life of Zsa Zsa Gabor

Zsa Zsa Gabor literally wrote the book on serial romance. Her 1970 tome “How to Catch a Man, How to Keep a Man and How to Get Rid of a Man” was published when her marriages totaled five. She would go on to wed three more times. Along the way, Gabor, the second of three glamorous Hungarian sisters more legendary for their over-the-top lifestyles than work, also had broken engagements and one wedding declared invalid because a pending divorce was not final.