The McCourts and the Dodgers

Boston parking magnate Frank McCourt and the Los Angeles Dodgers looked like a happy match when the team bagged its new owner a National League West championship in 2004. Three years later, the acquisition of respected manager Joe Torre and dazzling slugger Manny Ramirez promised a bright new chapter in the Dodger story — until summer romance gave way to Greek tragedy.

On March 27, a group led by Lakers great Magic Johnson agreed to pay $2 billion for the team — a record price for a sports franchise.