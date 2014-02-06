U.S. immigration law: Decades of debate

All but dashing hopes of a push to pass immigration reform this year, Speaker John A. Boehner says it will be difficult to get any legislation approved in the Republican-controlled House. The move leaves reform advocates furious, nearly one week after Boehner outlined a set of principles on the issue at a GOP retreat.

The White House had hinted the administration might find room for compromise in the speaker’s outline, which included offering legal status to some of the 11 million people living in the U.S. without a path to citizenship. But conservatives in the speaker’s own party had harsh criticism for Boehner’s proposal, many slamming it as “amnesty.”